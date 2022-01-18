marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

California Water Service (NYSE:CWT) is a high-quality Dividend King, which has raised its dividend for 54 consecutive years. It is thus a suitable candidate for the portfolios of income-oriented investors. In addition, the stock has incurred a 14% correction in just two weeks, primarily due to the surge in inflation and the expectations of financial analysts for up to four interest rate hikes by the Fed this year. Due to this correction, some income-oriented investors will be tempted to purchase the stock. However, they should wait for further correction before pulling the trigger.

Business overview

California Water Service is the third-largest publicly-owned water utility in the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it provides water to about two million people, mainly in California, with some additional operations in Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii.

As a regulated utility, California Water Service has one of the widest business moats in the investing universe. In addition, as consumers do not reduce their consumption of water even under the fiercest economic conditions, the company has proved extremely resilient to recessions. These two features are paramount for dividend investors, as they result in a reliable and predictable growth trajectory, with minimum volatility.

Thanks to its defensive business model, California Water Service has proved resilient throughout the coronavirus crisis. To be sure, the company posted record earnings per share in 2020 and is expected by analysts to have grown its earnings per share by 2% in 2021, from $1.97 to a new all-time high of $2.01.

It is important to note that California Water Service would have achieved even greater profits in 2021 if it had not faced a strong headwind, namely drought conditions in California, which led the Governor to impose limits on water consumption.

California Water Service

Those restrictions resulted in an 11% decrease in water consumption in California in the third quarter. The record earnings amid such a strong headwind constitute a testament to the strength of the business model of this utility.

Moreover, the company has a consistent growth rate thanks to the regulated nature of its business. On the one hand, regulatory authorities do not approve of extreme rate hikes in order to limit the price of water and thus keep consumers satisfied. On the other hand, regulatory authorities have to approve of material rate hikes year after year in order to provide an incentive to California Water Service to continue investing in the expansion and maintenance of its immense network.

Thanks to these price hikes and the expansion of its network, California Water Service has grown its earnings per share at a 6.7% average annual rate over the last decade. This growth rate is towards the upper limit of the typical mid-single digit growth rate of most utilities and it is certainly attractive, particularly given the consistency and the resilience of the company to recessions.

Moreover, California Water Service has applied for new rate hikes and expects the decision of regulators the latest in the second quarter of this year. Overall, it is reasonable to expect the company to continue growing its earnings per share at a decent pace in the upcoming years.

Valuation

Unfortunately, the market has already appreciated the virtues of California Water Service. Despite its recent 14% correction, the stock is still trading at an exceptionally high price-to-earnings ratio of 31.1. This is an extremely rich valuation level, especially for a utility stock, which is characterized by modest growth.

Even if one takes the future growth prospects of the company into account, the stock remains richly valued. To be sure, the stock is currently trading at 27.2 times its expected earnings in 2025. It is thus evident that the market has already priced a great portion of future growth in the stock.

The rich valuation of California Water Service should be partly attributed to its aforementioned advantages, namely its wide business moat, its reliable growth trajectory and its resilience to recessions. It may have also resulted from the suppressed interest rates that have prevailed most of the time throughout the last decade. The depressed interest rates have rendered the dividend yields of utilities attractive to yield-starving investors and thus they have provided a tailwind to the stock prices of utilities.

However, investors should pay special attention on the valuation of slow-growth stocks, such as utilities, as it may take many years to breakeven if they pay an excessive premium for this type of stocks.

The recent 14% correction of California Water Service in just two weeks is just a confirmation of the downside risk of the stock if inflation remains high. As the Fed will soon begin to raise interest rates, the utility stock will face a significant headwind in the upcoming quarters.

Dividend

California Water Service is a high-quality Dividend King, with 54 consecutive years of dividend growth. As there are only 31 Dividend Kings in the investing universe, the achievement of this utility stock is certainly admirable and renders it a suitable candidate for the portfolios of income-oriented investors.

However, due to its rich valuation, the stock is currently offering a dividend yield of only 1.5%. Given the solid payout ratio of 40% and the reliable growth trajectory of the utility, it is safe to expect the company to keep raising its dividend for many more years. On the other hand, the current dividend yield and the rich valuation of the stock do not justify an investment right now.

Final thoughts

California Water Service has exhibited an admirable record of growing its earnings and its dividend. However, despite its recent correction, the stock remains richly valued. Therefore, investors should wait for a further correction of the stock towards the technical support of $50, which corresponds to approximately 22 times the expected earnings in 2025.