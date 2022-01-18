10-Year Treasury Yield Likely To Rise Further - Could Kill Equities In The Short Term
Summary
- The 10Yr yield will likely rise further, possibly to at least circa 1.92% - and that kills equities in the short term.
- The development and the environment in the ultra short term rates seem to be pushing repo (SOFR, et al.) lower - and that's helping push up the long bond yield.
- It is also possible that pure sentiment is pushing up the long bond yield - when tapering was announced in 2015, we saw the same phenomenon. But it will pass.
- The 10Yr yield rose when QE taper was announced, but the yield actually fell when tapering started. QE tapering lowers the Fed's balance sheet which moderates Core PCE inflation, bond yields and equity valuations.
- Bond yields may be just days (even a day) from a major top, then the long bond yield falls. When that happens, it is highly likely that equities rally hard - but just for a few days. If/when the long bond yield falls further, the equities are likely to get spooked and will fall alongside the long bond yield.
- Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of Predictive Analytic Models get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »
Why is the rally in the 10Yr yield in recent days so persistent and so sharp? We try to provide some answers to this issue, as it has been impacting equities negatively. We see the rally in yields as having been the proximate cause for the recent weakness in equities.
Offhand, we see the 10Yr yield rallying further from here in the short term, and that will likely trigger a short-term weakness in the equity markets. That rationalizes holding short positions in the index futures markets (and short Treasury futures). But a top in the 10Yr yield may be imminent, so we don't intend to overstay these short positions.
We have been puzzling over the persistence of the 10Yr yield rally, despite liquidity conditions which should weaken the long bond yield. But as it happens, sometimes the development and the environment in the ultra short-term rates has become an overriding factor, and that seems to be pushing repo (et al.) at this time.
And that has helped push up the long bond yield (see that inverse relationship in ultra short-term and long-term rates, in the chart below). This situation may last a few days longer, so the long bond yield could rise further.
Libor-OIS spread, Repo Rate, 10Yr yield
The Libor-OIS narrowing process not over yet, providing further scope for 10Yr yield to rise further
It is also possible that pure sentiment is pushing up the long bond yield - when tapering was announced in 2015, we saw the same phenomenon. Long-term yields rose sharply, but that soon passed. When the actual tapering started, the 10Yr yield fell.
It may be the case that QE tapering lowers the Fed's balance sheet, which moderates Core PCE inflation, which lowered bond yields. Risk parity trades lowered equity valuations, in turn.
Total Debt Issuance, QE (Fed's Balance Sheet), Bank Reserves, 10Yr Yield, Core PCE
The 10Yr yield rose when QE taper was announced, but the yield actually fell when tapering started
At the core, Predictive Analytic Models (PAM) liquidity models suggest that the long bond rally may be ending soon. Yields should descend, and as we described earlier notes, that may ignite the equity markets - for a while.
Changes in the Fed Balance Sheet and its components do lead changes in the 10Yr Yield
And judging from the behavior of the bond market Masters of the Universe (MOTUs, US primary dealers, investment banks, global central banks), there appears a steady accumulation of and positioning on long-term government paper. And this is happening even as the long-bond yield is rising. We suspect that the primary dealers and the global central bank clients know something is about to change the course of the 10Yr yield very soon.
US primary dealers, and their international clients, seem to be positioning for a fall in 10Yr Yield
PD Trans Gov't, PD Trans Treas 7-11 Yr, PD Position - Gov't Bonds, PD Trans Int'l Gov't, 10Yr Yield
Therefore, we suspect that the bond market is just days (even a day) away from a 10Yr yield top; thereafter, the long bond yield falls. When that happens, it is highly likely that equities will rally hard - but just for a few days. If/when the long bond yield falls further, the equities will likely be spooked and will fall alongside the long bond yield. Risk parity fund trades will help usher this convergence before long.
This Elliott Wave Principle construct is a hypothetical translation of the yield and equity outlook described above. A caveat - equities could fall further, if the yield continues to rise above 1.92.
This gold (XAU) outlook also ties up with the index and yield behavior described above, We are nominally short in GCG2, but only in small size - hoping to capitalize on GC weakness if/when equities do fall in the short-term. We remember that gold performs best under recessionary conditions. And we may not be far from having that soon, perhaps in Q4-Q1 2022.
The Citi Eco Surprise Index is suggesting the possibility of a technical recession during Q4 2021-Q1 2022 period. There are other supporting data for this dire outlook, especially from financial system's liquidity flow point of view.
Moreover, in the near-term at least, we see the three-month look forward metrics of Core CPI lower, following the decline in Bank reserves in the past two months. If you still believe that the Fed's Quantitative Easing has nothing to do with Core Inflation, look again.
The 3-month look ahead measures of Core CPI will fall in Q4, as well as the 10Yr yield, following the lower trajectory of Bank Reserves quarterly growth
GDP IPD, Core PCE, Core CPI, 10yr Treasury Yield, Bank Reserves
We described how we used this information to position in the equity and bond markets in this article at the PAM blog.
In summary: We are looking for further rise in the 10Yr yield over the next few days, and that will negatively impact equities during the same period. But the long bond yield should peak soon - and that may drive equity outperformance for a few days. When the bond yield eventually falls in earnest, in response to GDP growth concerns, we expect equity markets to fall as well. Arbitrage trades from the humongous risk parity funds will help make that happen.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Here are the current trading portfolios of PAM, which includes all trades (open and closed ones).
Here is the status of PAM's 2021 flagship Swing Fund, which includes all trades during the year.
During 2021, PAM delivered phenomenal real-dollar Hedge Fund trading performance, the best at Seeking Alpha:
PAM's flagship Swing Portfolio, year-to-date (December 31, 2021) delivered $340,234,912.52 net profit on $11,172,813 margin capital.
2021 Annual performance: 2901.02%.
This article was written by
Robert P. Balan runs Predictive Analytic Models, #1-rated trading unit at Seeking Alpha. PAM trades Swiss HF funds using Federal Reserve, US Treasury, and term (money) market liquidity data flows as basis for trading decisions. He is domiciled in Zurich, Switzerland.
Robert Balan has 5 decades of experience in the financial markets. Education in Mining Engineering, Computer Science & Engineering, M.S in Quantitative Finance, and training in Economics led to a commodity analysis career during the commodity boom of the early 1970s. Robert made a switch to global macro focus in the early 1980 when the commodity bull market waned, with specialization in foreign exchange. Robert wrote a very high profile daily FX analysis while Geneva-based (Lloyds Bank Int'l) in the mid-1980s (the first FX commentary with a real global readership, "most accessed" in the Reuters and Telerate networks from 1988 to 1994).
He worked for Swiss Bank Corp and Union Bank of Switzerland (precursors of today's new UBS) as head of technical research in various finance centers (London, New York, and subsequently, head of prop trading at SBC in Toronto ) from the late 1980s to mid-1990s. A stint at Bank of America as head of global technical research followed in late 1990s to the early 2000s.
Robert returned to Switzerland in 2004 as head of technical research and strategy, and FX market analyst for Swiss Life Asset Management in Zurich. Robert wrote FX analysis and capital markets commentary for Saxo Bank (Denmark) in the early 2000s. He joined Diapason Commodities Management (CH) in Lausanne in 2008 as senior market strategist, and subsequently Chief Market Strategist, utilizing fundamental macroeconomic drivers and structural/technical data in modeling asset price and sector movements.
Robert wrote a book on the Elliott Wave Principle in 1988, which has been hailed by the London Society of Technical Analysts as best ever book written on the subject. Robert is a member of the National Association for Business Economics (NABE), U.S.A.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.