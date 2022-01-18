10-Year Treasury Yield Likely To Rise Further - Could Kill Equities In The Short Term

Vladimir Zakharov/iStock via Getty Images

Why is the rally in the 10Yr yield in recent days so persistent and so sharp? We try to provide some answers to this issue, as it has been impacting equities negatively. We see the rally in yields as having been the proximate cause for the recent weakness in equities.

Offhand, we see the 10Yr yield rallying further from here in the short term, and that will likely trigger a short-term weakness in the equity markets. That rationalizes holding short positions in the index futures markets (and short Treasury futures). But a top in the 10Yr yield may be imminent, so we don't intend to overstay these short positions.

10Yr yield forecast Predictive Analytic Models

We have been puzzling over the persistence of the 10Yr yield rally, despite liquidity conditions which should weaken the long bond yield. But as it happens, sometimes the development and the environment in the ultra short-term rates has become an overriding factor, and that seems to be pushing repo (et al.) at this time.

And that has helped push up the long bond yield (see that inverse relationship in ultra short-term and long-term rates, in the chart below). This situation may last a few days longer, so the long bond yield could rise further.

Libor-OIS spread, Repo Rate, 10Yr yield

The Libor-OIS narrowing process not over yet, providing further scope for 10Yr yield to rise further

Relationship between ultra short and long term rates Predictive Analytic Models

It is also possible that pure sentiment is pushing up the long bond yield - when tapering was announced in 2015, we saw the same phenomenon. Long-term yields rose sharply, but that soon passed. When the actual tapering started, the 10Yr yield fell.

It may be the case that QE tapering lowers the Fed's balance sheet, which moderates Core PCE inflation, which lowered bond yields. Risk parity trades lowered equity valuations, in turn.

Total Debt Issuance, QE (Fed's Balance Sheet), Bank Reserves, 10Yr Yield, Core PCE

The 10Yr yield rose when QE taper was announced, but the yield actually fell when tapering started

The reaction function of equities to the rise and fall of 10Yr Yield Predictive Analytic Models

At the core, Predictive Analytic Models (PAM) liquidity models suggest that the long bond rally may be ending soon. Yields should descend, and as we described earlier notes, that may ignite the equity markets - for a while.

Changes in the Fed Balance Sheet and its components do lead changes in the 10Yr Yield

Changes in the Fed's Balance Sheet impact risk asset prices Predictive Analytic Models

And judging from the behavior of the bond market Masters of the Universe (MOTUs, US primary dealers, investment banks, global central banks), there appears a steady accumulation of and positioning on long-term government paper. And this is happening even as the long-bond yield is rising. We suspect that the primary dealers and the global central bank clients know something is about to change the course of the 10Yr yield very soon.

US primary dealers, and their international clients, seem to be positioning for a fall in 10Yr Yield

PD Trans Gov't, PD Trans Treas 7-11 Yr, PD Position - Gov't Bonds, PD Trans Int'l Gov't, 10Yr Yield

Buying behavior of US Primary Dealers in long bonds Predictive Analytic Models

Therefore, we suspect that the bond market is just days (even a day) away from a 10Yr yield top; thereafter, the long bond yield falls. When that happens, it is highly likely that equities will rally hard - but just for a few days. If/when the long bond yield falls further, the equities will likely be spooked and will fall alongside the long bond yield. Risk parity fund trades will help usher this convergence before long.

The reaction function of equities to a rise and fall in 10Yr Yield Predictive Analytic Models

This Elliott Wave Principle construct is a hypothetical translation of the yield and equity outlook described above. A caveat - equities could fall further, if the yield continues to rise above 1.92.

EWP construct of our yield and equity hypothesis Predictive Analytic Models

This gold (XAU) outlook also ties up with the index and yield behavior described above, We are nominally short in GCG2, but only in small size - hoping to capitalize on GC weakness if/when equities do fall in the short-term. We remember that gold performs best under recessionary conditions. And we may not be far from having that soon, perhaps in Q4-Q1 2022.

Gold (XAU) forecast in the short term Predictive Analytic Models

The Citi Eco Surprise Index is suggesting the possibility of a technical recession during Q4 2021-Q1 2022 period. There are other supporting data for this dire outlook, especially from financial system's liquidity flow point of view.

Citi US Economic Surprise Index flagging recession during Q4 2021-Q1 2022 Predictive Analytic Models

Slower growth in Debt Issuance crimps M2 Money Supply growth Predictive Analytic Models

Moreover, in the near-term at least, we see the three-month look forward metrics of Core CPI lower, following the decline in Bank reserves in the past two months. If you still believe that the Fed's Quantitative Easing has nothing to do with Core Inflation, look again.

The 3-month look ahead measures of Core CPI will fall in Q4, as well as the 10Yr yield, following the lower trajectory of Bank Reserves quarterly growth

GDP IPD, Core PCE, Core CPI, 10yr Treasury Yield, Bank Reserves

The lead Bank Reserves have on US Core Inflation Predictive Analytic Models

We described how we used this information to position in the equity and bond markets in this article at the PAM blog.

In summary: We are looking for further rise in the 10Yr yield over the next few days, and that will negatively impact equities during the same period. But the long bond yield should peak soon - and that may drive equity outperformance for a few days. When the bond yield eventually falls in earnest, in response to GDP growth concerns, we expect equity markets to fall as well. Arbitrage trades from the humongous risk parity funds will help make that happen.