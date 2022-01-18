Radule Perisic/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) is a compelling investment opportunity for value investors. ECOL has high strategic assets providing a moat to the business, a broad geographic reach, and recurring cash flow which offers resiliency through economic cycles. However, the stock failed to outperform the S&P 500 and some of its peers over the past decade. I believe this trend might change given the fact that the business is fairly valued from both an absolute and relative perspective and provides an opportunity to deliver a 7% return over the long term.

Refinitiv Eikon

Company Details

Founded in 1952, US Ecology Inc. is a leading provider of environmental services to commercial and government entities. ECOL addresses the complex waste management and response needs of its customers, offering treatment, disposal, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste, leading emergency response and standby services, and a wide range of complementary field services. ECOL has a network of fixed facilities and service centers operating primarily in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Mexico.

The company operates through three-segment:

Waste Solutions: - provides a broad range of specialty material management services including transportation, recycling, treatment, and disposal of hazardous, non-hazardous, and radioactive waste

Field Services: - provides specialty field services and total waste management solutions to commercial and industrial facilities and to government entities

Energy Waste: - provides energy-related services and waste disposal services predominately to upstream energy customers.

Investor Presentation - Nov. 2021

In 2020, ECOL serviced more than 8,000 commercial and governmental entities, such as refineries, chemical production facilities, heavy manufacturers, steel mills, oil and gas exploration companies, waste brokers, and medical and academic institutions. ECOL's broad range of end markets gives them exposure to a variety of industrial cycles, lessening the impact of market volatility.

The Market Opportunity

Waste management is the collection, transportation, and disposal of garbage, sewage, and other waste products. It involves treating solid waste and disposing of unwanted products and substances in a safe and efficient manner. Waste management includes all types of waste including solid, liquid, or gas.

According to a recent research report, the global waste management market size was valued at $1,612.0 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $2,483.0 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 3.4% from 2021 to 2030. The growing population around the globe and increase in globalization has led to a rise in the volume of waste which has driven the growth of the waste management market. Additionally, illegal dumping, the rise in environmental awareness, and the industrialization that takes place in developing countries also fuel the growth of the waste management market.

If we turn to North America, the waste management market is expected to reach $229.3 billion by 2027, from $208.0 billion in 2019, registering a CAGR of 5.3% from 2020 to 2027. In 2019, the U.S. dominated the market, in terms of revenue, accounting for about 92.45% share of the North American waste management industry, followed by Canada and Mexico. Given the fact that the American economy is expected to grow at low single-digit rates over this period, it is likely that companies involved in the waste management sector will outperform other sectors in the coming years.

Business Strategy

Given the high regulatory burden on waste management companies, ECOL has a clear moat. For instance, its disposal facilities are difficult to replicate due to the longstanding regulatory and public policy environment for hazardous waste processing facilities, which includes the generally high cost of obtaining permits, multi-year permitting timeframes, the uncertainty of outcome, high initial capital expenditures, and the potential for both broad-based and local community opposition to the development of new facilities. Moreover, ECOL maintains a specialized asset base and essential regulatory certifications to respond to environmental events throughout the globe whenever such events occur. The company has a broad fleet of vessels, marine equipment, and vehicles that require extensive training and expertise to operate. Replacing or replicating ECOL's fleet of vessels and barges utilized by the Field Services segment would be difficult and costly for potential competitors because the vessels are customized with oil spill recovery equipment and other vessel modifications specifically designed to enhance their effectiveness.

Investor Presentation - Nov. 2021

Despite the high barriers to entry, the industry is fragmented and has to face competition from governmental, quasi-governmental, and private sources. Some key competitors include Veolia Environnement, Clean Harbors, Inc., and Waste Management Inc. The market fragmentation provides an opportunity for ECOL to acquire competitors and consolidate its market position. Since FY15, the company spent a cumulative of $521.3 million on acquisitions which is more than half the current market capitalization. Over the same period, goodwill more than doubled, from $191.8 million to $413 million. The most notable recent acquisition is the purchase of NRCG in 2019, a leader in specialty energy waste capabilities in key oil and gas basins in Texas.

Investor Presentation - Nov. 2021

ECOL's Strategy to grow organically and through acquisitions has led to a steady rate of growth in operating cash flow over the years. Operating cash flow grew by ~50% from FY15 to FY20 at a CAGR of ~7%. In my opinion, I think ECOL will be able to continue growing at 5-6% going forward until FY25.

Company Valuation

Morningstar

Based on 31.2 million shares outstanding, and a price of $31.49 per share, the company has a market cap of approximately $982.5 million. In this part, I have used a discounted free cash flow model to value the business. The following assumptions have been made in the model:

The estimated free cash flow for FY21 is $45.2 million, which is based on Wall Street estimates.

A 5.3% growth rate over the next four years until FY25, which corresponds to market growth rate projections in North America.

A 2% terminal growth rate.

A discount rate of 7%, which is in line with ECOL's WACC.

Author's model

Based on my model, the fair value of the stock should be around $31.3 per share. Therefore, the stock is fairly valued at the moment for a 7% return over the long term.

Furthermore, ECOL seems to be one of the cheapest plays in this sector, trading both below the price-to-sales and the price-to-operating cash flow ratios of its competitors.

Refinitiv Eikon

Key Takeaways

In summary, ECOL has a resilient business model. In my opinion, the company fits the definition of a stable cash flow generative business with a moat. The stock is fairly valued at the moment based on my DCF and trades at a discount to its peers. I think that if you are happy with a 7% return over the long-term, ECOL is a buy at the current price.