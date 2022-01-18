Kativ/E+ via Getty Images

Fluor Corporation (NYSE:FLR) announced a new copper project in Indonesia. In addition, some opportunities are also coming for roads and bridges. In my view, the recent transformation of the business segments and the sale of a small part of the company will enhance FCF margins. Even with conservative sales growth assumptions, the implied valuation is significantly higher than the current market price. I am a buyer because the downside risk is smaller than the upside potential.

Fluor Corporation: A Diversified Business Model, New Awards, And Increase In Revenue Guidance

Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Fluor Corporation is a multinational engineering and construction firm. The business model appears well-diversified with multiple business segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and others. I believe that FLR will most likely grow significantly in the international markets. Think about it. The company is already present in Europe, Asia, Middle East, and Africa, and has a proven business model in North America. As soon as the management decides to compete seriously at an international level, the target market will grow, and sales will most likely trend north:

10-K

In the last quarterly report, management reported beneficial announcements that I need to note. First, FLR announced an increase in the activity of the U.S. Department of Energy, which brought new awards. In my view, if the activity continues to increase, FLR's sales growth and FCF margins will increase:

IR

In the mining and metals and infrastructure business segments, FLR also has a lot to celebrate. The company announced a new copper project in Indonesia. In addition, some opportunities are also coming for roads, bridges, and new projects:

IR IR

Putting everything together, the company noted an increase in the EPS guidance thanks to modest revenue increases in the energy, urban, and mission solutions segments:

IR

Beneficial Market Estimates And A Lot Of Cash In Hand

I am a bit more pessimistic than most market analysts out there because the global engineering services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%. In 2022 and 2023, market estimates include sales growth of 10%-9.2%:

The global engineering services market is expected to grow from $991.38 billion in 2021 to $1071.59 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.1%. Source: Engineering Services Global Market Report 2022

In terms of EBITDA margin and EBIT margin, analysts are a bit more moderate. The EBITDA margin is expected to be close to 2.8%-3.73%, which is close to my figures:

Market Estimates

Market analysts are also quite optimistic about the company's free cash flow. Most analysts seem to believe that the FCF margins would increase from -4% to 10% in 2022 and to 12% in 2023.

Notice also that in the next two years, the company's net debt/EBITDA is expected to decrease significantly. I agree with this vision. In my view, shareholders will be worried about the company's financial obligations:

Market Estimates

I invite readers to do certain due diligence with regard to the company's financial obligations. I didn't see many risks. As of September 30, 2021, cash is equal to $2.1 billion, and the asset/liability ratio stands close to 1x-2x:

Quarterly Report

The company's long-term debt is equal to $1.1 billion, which appears small. Take into account that I am expecting a 2032 free cash flow of $225 million:

Quarterly Report

DCF Model Under The New "Building a Better Future" Strategy

I am very optimistic about the new strategy "Building a Better Future" introduced by management in 2021. The change in the business model started by changing the composition of the business segments:

During the first quarter of 2021, we changed the composition of our segments to implement our new strategy and to pursue opportunities in our designated markets. We now report our operating results as follows: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions and Other. Source: Quarterly Report

Notice that the company also intends to invest outside of the traditional oil and gas sector. We are talking about a portfolio of projects involved in energy transition, high-demand metals, infrastructure and mission solutions, among other industries. I believe that the new initiatives will not only bring more diversification, but also sales growth.

Another clear indication of changes inside the company's business model was the sale of the Stork business. This business segment offers asset maintenance and asset integrity services to the oil and gas, chemicals, life sciences, power, and other industries. The company intends to sell the majority of its interests in the Stork business in 2022. In my view, with cash from the sale of non-core business segments, FLR will be able to invest in new technologies, and sustain sales growth:

We expect to complete the sale of Stork and the remaining AMECO operations near the end of this year or early in 2022. Source: Quarterly Report

The global engineering services market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.1%, therefore I used the same sales growth from 2024 to 2032. My results include 2032 revenue of $26 billion. Also, with an EBITDA margin of 6%-3%, 2032 EBITDA would stand at $807 million, and the EBIAT would be equal to $478 million:

My Figures

I also assumed a D&A of $104-$202 million, changes in working capital of $148-$269 million, and capital expenditures of $96-$185 million. I believe that my numbers are not far from the financials reported in the last 11 years:

YCharts

Finally, the FCF would grow from $152 million in 2022 to $225 million in 2032. If we use a WACC of 8.3%, the net present value stands at $1.77 billion, or $13 per share. My target price would stand close to $28-$32:

My Figures

Worst Case Scenario Would Include A Likely Decline In The Crude Oil Price

With the EIA forecasting a decline in the crude oil price in 2022, it is fair noting what it could mean for FLR:

We forecast that global petroleum inventories will increase by 0.5 million b/d in 2022, which will put downward pressure on crude oil prices. We forecast that the price of Brent crude oil in 2022 will fall from $79/b in the first quarter to $71/b in the fourth quarter. Source: EIA

The company's energy business segment depends a lot on the crude oil price and the price of other commodities. With this in mind, the case scenario depicted by the EIA could be a disaster for the company's revenue growth:

As a result of the decline in oil prices in the first quarter of 2020, demand for our services in our Energy & Chemicals segment has been adversely impacted. There is no guarantee that the current recovery in oil prices will be sustained, and the timing and extent of any future improvements in demand remain uncertain. Industries served by that segment and many of the others we serve have historically been and will continue to be vulnerable to general downturns, which in turn could materially and adversely affect the demand for our services. Source: 10-K

In 2019, the company reported material weaknesses in the internal control over financial reporting. I would like to note that shareholders may suffer additional deficiencies in the future. In that case scenario, the stock price may decline even more:

In connection with our 2019 year-end assessment of ICFR, we determined that we did not have an effective ICFR at December 31, 2019. We took steps to improve our ICFR and determined that we have an effective ICFR at December 31, 2020. If we identify a material weaknesses in the future or are unable to successfully remediate any future material weaknesses or other deficiencies in our ICFR, the accuracy and timing of our financial reporting may be adversely affected, we may be unable to maintain or regain compliance with applicable securities laws. Source: 10-K

There is another very clear risk coming from incorrect assumptions about future economic conditions, future free cash flow from projects, and costs. If FLR realizes that its projects are less profitable than initially expected, FCF expectations may decline. As a result, we could see a decline in the company's valuation:

Incorrect assumptions related to productivity, scheduling estimates or future economic conditions, including with respect to the impacts of inflation on lump-sum contracts. Source: 10-K

In this case scenario, from 2024 to 2032, I expect 5%-2.5% sales growth, which would imply 2032 sales of $17.8 billion. Also, with an EBITDA margin close to 3.2% and an EBIT margin of 2.25%, I obtained a 2032 FCF of $150 million. With a WACC of 15%, the NPV per share would stay at $9:

My Figures

I used exit multiples of 10x-5x, which implied a terminal value per share of $2.7-$1.3, and a target price close to $18.5. In my opinion, given the current market price of $20-$23 and the target price obtained in the previous case, the upside potential appears significant:

My Figures YCharts

Conclusion

With significant changes in the company's business model and a new strategy, I would expect FCF margins to trend north. If the company continues to invest in energy transition and high-demand metals, FLR will most likely experience sales growth. I am not as optimistic as other market analysts. However, using conservative market estimates and sales growth, I see significant upside potential in the stock price. My DCF model implied a valuation of $28-$32. With the current market price of $19-$23, I believe that the stock is a buy.