Introduction

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) is a manufacturer, distributor and marketer of the Crocs brand of foam clogs and other recently introduced footwear. Benefiting from a recent surge in popularity, the company presents a noticeable growth outlook that has induced a massive stock-price rally over the last couple of years. After a more recent pullback, Crocs attractiveness as an investment choice, examined in this analysis, appears stronger.

The Turnaround Story

Crocs maintains a simple, yet effective business model. The company designs, develops and distributes high-quality, comfortable footwear worldwide, at reasonable prices. Quality and comfortability according to the firm lie in the use of the Croslite material, a proprietary, molded footwear technology, that delivers extraordinary comfort with each step. Crocs relies on innovation to continue to bring forward new technologies and collections like the LiteRide collection that advances the Croslite features. Distribution channels include both retail and wholesale, as Crocs products target both professionals like doctors, nurses and chefs as well as the average consumer.

After an underwhelming performance in the early 2010s Crocs has reemphasized the employment of direct-to-consumer sales. The introduction of e-commerce has helped modernize the business while contributing to the impressive sales growth the company is experiencing. During the years ended December 31, 2020, 2019, and 2018, 25.9%, 18.5%, and 16.8%, respectively, of revenues were derived from online stores. In 2026, more than 50% of sales are expected to be attributable to e-commerce. A strong e-commerce presence facilitates increased access to consumers and provides the company with an opportunity to introduce new products and technologies. Collaborations with celebrities have also increased the outreach for Crocs products, with collections inspired by artists like Post Malone and Luke combs selling out immediately while rebranding Crocs as a fashionable choice.

While Crocs seems to have successfully embodied a transformation, secular tailwinds stemming from the at-home Covid-19 economy have accelerated growth, bringing consumer attention back to the company. The US market leads growth endeavors with Asia still offering strong prospects.

The third quarter of 2021 marked significant YoY growth both in revenue and EPS, as gross and operating margins continue to expand. According to Q3 results, Crocs maintains a 62% gross and 33% operating margin, both very impressive for a company in the consumer discretionary sector. While net income and FCF have seen some volatility, sizable increases are forecasted as profitability is expected to become more consistent.

The impressive turnaround story Crocs has materialized over the past 5 years has resulted in strong stock performance as well. Since 2017, the stock has seen a massive 1,633% return. Most of the gains have been realized during an extended rally after a sharp pullback during Covid-19 2020 market crash. With the rally moving the stock price to $180 in late 2021, the stock has retreated since, as the market seems to undergo a correction, trading today at $122.5, marking a 32% decline from all-time high levels. Currently, Crocs pays no dividend.

An Overly Optimistic Outlook

Looking ahead analyst expectations appear very optimistic but in line with the company's own ambitious guidance that aims for $5 billion of revenue by the year 2026. For the years 2021 Revenue and EPS are expected to grow 66% and 143% YoY, while in 2022 annual growth of 39% and 25% is outlined. On another bullish point for investors, Crocs remains committed to continuing an impressive share buyback record. To be more specific, average weighted shares outstanding have steadily decreased from 90 million in 2012 to 66 million in 2020, a 27% overall reduction. While elevated growth expectations and corresponding higher valuations should perhaps lead management to taper share repurchases to avoid overpaying, buybacks remain a solid excess- cash placement, since the company carries very little long-term debt.

Relative Valuation

As most analysts would expect, the prolonged price appreciation rally Crocs has seen over the last few years has resulted in valuation multiple expansion. That expansion is apparent, especially when examining the company's P/S ratio. The current 3.77x P/S ratio is double the firm's 5-year average. Forward ratios of 3.13x for 2021 and 2.24 for 2022 are also considered expensive. However, it is important to note that Crocs has never seen the type of growth the company has experienced over the last few years, nor had expectations that presumed annual growth over 20% for a few more upcoming fiscal years. EV/EBITDA and P/FCF metrics appear to price the stock closer to fair value.

Discounted Free Cash Flow Valuation

Using 5-years of trailing financial data and based on analyst expectations, I forecasted expected Free Cash Flow up until the fiscal year 2025. A terminal value was calculated after that, using the Perpetual Growth Model. Some of the input assumptions and determinations that were made are detailed below:

Required Rate of Return: Croc's Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) was used as the required rate of return. Total Debt/Market Cap was used to determine the weights for debt and equity. The cost of debt was computed by dividing the interest expense by the Total Debt and then adjusting for taxes. When calculating the cost of equity, the US 10-year Treasury yield was used as the Risk-Free Rate. The stock carries a 5-year monthly Beta of 1.7. After re-levering, a 1.3 beta was selected. Using the Capital Asset Pricing Model (CAPM), the cost of equity sits at 8.95%.

Free Cash Flow Forecast: Consensus revenue estimates were used as a baseline for the projection, after being adjusted for the average earnings-beat over the last 3 years. Net income was derived from Revenue using a 3-year average trailing Net Margins, and finally, Free Cash Flow was projected up until 2025 with the help of the FCF/Net Income ratio. Analysts estimates, forecasted Top, Bottom-Line and Free Cash Flow are presented below.

Terminal Value: Using the Perpetual Growth Model, I calculated the terminal value of the Free Cash Flow at the end of the year 2026. The perpetual growth rate of 2.75% that was selected is a realistic estimate in my view.

As shown, a Fair Price for CROX's shares was calculated at $127.08, after adjusting for Net debt, using consensus estimates that match analysts' expectations. Given the current stock price of $122.00, as of the time this article is written, CROX appears to be trading at a slight premium compared to the fair value calculated. I do like however to apply a Margin of Safety to any Discounted Free Cash Flow Valuation, given the potential variability for different inputs and/or forecasted items. The margin of safety used also aims to account for the fact that analyst estimates currently appear very optimistic. After a 20% Margin of Safety is applied, a fair price of $102.00 is reached.

Risk Factors and Final Thoughts

The most noticeable risk related to Crocs' business is in my view, the threat of the product line becoming outdated. Trends in fashion change swiftly and almost all of the company's products cater to a similar style. If marketing becomes less effective Crocs could fail to meet sales objectives and experience a significant stock pullback. The global casual, athletic, and fashion footwear markets are also highly competitive and Crocs could see margins shrinking as a result of intense competition, particularly in the retail space. International trade and supply chain struggles could also be a negative factor as the company spends heavily on third-party manufacturers located outside the U.S.

In conclusion, Crocs is exhibiting strong potential after an impressive turnaround-led run-up over the last few years. While being cautious over the excessive optimism that currently surrounds the company and after considering valuation indications as well as risk factors, I would be inclined to own the stock, at a somewhat lower price. As a stock market correction looms, Crocs could see further reduction in its stock price, presenting a more attractive buying opportunity.