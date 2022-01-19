Andreas Nesslinger/iStock via Getty Images

Last spring and summer, I had a nest built by Carolina wrens on my front porch. They had claimed a hanging flowerpot as their home and built a nest in it. We noticed it when we planned to relocate the flowerpot.

We got to see the eggs hidden inside, watch them hatch, and eventually witness the little chicks take flight.

There is something unique and enjoyable about seeing the entire process available on your front porch!

I enjoy buying discounted or downtrodden income investments in the stock market partly because I love seeing them gain traction once more and prove that fundamental analysis can outweigh sentiment in the long run.

So when I have two strong income producers set to go soaring in 2022, I am excited about the prospects of great income and strong capital gains - something those total return investors among us will salivate over!

Let's dive in.

Pick #1: IRM - Yield 5.5%

Iron Mountain (IRM) is a unique REIT that specializes in storing and managing data for corporations. Historically, that has been in the form of literally storing paper boxes in a warehouse and providing access, tracking, and shredding services as needed.

Over the past 5 years, IRM has maintained substantial and growing cash flow from its legacy paper business, while also expanding into digital. With its unique ability to provide hybrid paper/digital storage options, IRM has a niche in industries that have not, or cannot go 100% digital.

Recently, there have been two $10+ billion acquisitions in the data center space with CoreSite (COR) selling to American Tower (AMT) for $10.1 billion and CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) selling to KKR for $15 billion. Digital Realty Trust (DLR) is acquiring Teraco Data Environments in a transaction valuing the company at $3 billion for a company with 7 data centers and $121 million in annual operating income. This is a sector that is attracting a lot of capital.

When looking at IRM's digital holdings, many investors scoff at IRM's digital segment as "small" and therefore has little value to the share price.

IRM Q3 Supplemental Financial Information

Through Q3 2021, IRM's data centers produced $88.5 million in revenue and $35.1 million in EBITDA. That is approximately half of what COR produced over the same period, while IRM's data centers are seeing 21% year-over-year growth while COR's portfolio was growing a little over 6% year-over-year. If IRM's data center portfolio was spun-off at a similar enterprise value, it would be worth $4-$5 billion.

Additionally, IRM's current cash flow from data centers only represents approximately 1/3rd of the potential capacity on real estate that IRM already owns.

IRM Q3 Supplemental Financial Information

In just a few years, IRM will have a data center portfolio that is larger than what AMT just paid $10 billion for!

Is IRM's data center business "small"? Only in the sense of the enormity of the cash flow that IRM is still getting from its extremely high-margin paper storage business. IRM itself has turned to acquisitions, announcing a $725 million acquisition of ITRenew closing in Q1 which it anticipates will immediately increase AFFO/share.

IRM is using its massive cash flow from its legacy business to grow into the digital side. Based on recent transactions, it is clear that the value being created is much larger than IRM's investments. We're talking about a segment of the company that is easily worth north of $4 billion, and growing at double-digit rates.

What about that storage revenue? Well that is growing too and has been growing at a pace of about 2-2.5%/year.

IRM Q3 Supplemental Financial Information

With inflation picking up, IRM will likely find the opportunity to raise prices on its storage rates.

When IRM ran up over $52 at the end of December, we started receiving a lot of questions about whether it was time to sell. Its yield was starting to get outside of our target range. However, IRM is a great company that has a lot of growth ahead of it. In other words, its price growth is fully justified by its fundamentals.

Additionally, there is still a lot of short interest, with nearly 10% of shares outstanding being borrowed to short.

Shortsqueeze.com

IRM is knocking it out of the park, improving earnings from its legacy business, and developing a competitive data center portfolio. Those who are short are sitting on large losses and will eventually be forced out of their positions. This could result in a much larger run-up in price.

Therefore, we are happy to collect our dividends, while we wait for the shorters to pay the penalty for underestimating IRM. For those who didn't jump on the bandwagon when IRM was our pick of the year for 2021, the recent pullback from highs offers an attractive entry opportunity before IRM makes a run at $60+.

Pick #2: VICI - Yield 5.0%

VICI Properties Inc. (VICI) is a REIT that owns casinos. The casino sector saw some significant headwinds from COVID for obvious reasons, however operators enjoyed significant relief as sports gambling laws were significantly relaxed providing a massive new stream of revenue.

VICI's model is to buy casinos and lease them back to the operators with leases that are "base + variable", meaning that the operator pays a fixed rent plus a variable rent that is based on gaming revenue. This ensures that VICI receives rent that is significant enough to justify the investment, while the variable portion allows for some upside.

In the casino sector, diversification is a huge issue because there simply are not that many casino operators. There are huge political barriers to entry that make it very difficult for a new company and in most localities there is a government-enforced monopoly/duopoly.

VICI was originally spun-off from Caesars Entertainment (CZR), so CZR made up an outsized portion of its properties in its early years. That is about to change as VICI is acquiring peer MGM Growth Properties (MGP). VICI will be the largest casino REIT with this merger and have roughly equal exposure to CZR and MGM Resorts (MGM).

VICI November Presentation

This is about as much diversification as a casino REIT can hope to get.

The real power of the merger is that the credit rating agencies are looking at it as a huge positive. Moody's has VICI under review for a possible upgrade of up to two notches. A ratings upgrade would materially reduce the cost of debt for VICI, interest savings that would go straight to the bottom line and would be a tailwind to earnings for several years as VICI refinances old debt. We can expect a decision from Moody's to occur after all the regulatory approvals surrounding the merger are made, which is expected in the first half of this year.

Casino properties are unique in a few respects. First, they are single-use properties. There really isn't any practical alternative to a casino other than using it as a casino. They are also very large, so a vacant casino can be a real headache and expense for a landlord to deal with. That is perhaps the main reason why casino REITs tend to trade more cheaply than other REITs.

On the other hand, casino operators jealously protect their locations. Their profit is directly tied to the real estate and it isn't like they can just build an alternative location across the street. VICI's average lease term after closing the merger will be 43.5 years.

VICI will become the largest landlord on the Las Vegas Strip, accounting for 42% of its portfolio. VICI will own 660 acres, including major Vegas Strip names like the Venetian, Caesar's Palace, MGM Grand, Luxor, and more.

VICI Strategic Acquisition Presentation

VICI is yielding 5% today, and has raised its dividend every year since IPO in 2018. With the acquisition of MGP, we expect a large raise in 2022. VICI's AFFO is covering its current dividend by 125%.

Despite COVID, VICI was able to collect 100% of rents through 2020 and saw AFFO grow 10.8%/share in 2020 and will be around 10%/share AFFO growth in 2021. In other words, the pandemic scared people but it didn't slow VICI down!

Conclusion

With IRM and VICI, you have the ability to buy into two excellent income generators that are set to soar higher in 2022. Just like the baby Carolina wrens, spreading their wings and exploring the world with fresh eyes. We can invest in the exciting world of casinos and the unseen world of digital and paper storage and watch our portfolios soar higher.

When it comes to retirement, getting the joy of watching something take flight is incredible. It's even more incredible when that experience is tied to your income and your portfolio flying higher. We all love to make money. I love when my money makes more money for me! That's why I am a value-oriented income investor. My team and I find outstanding opportunities and share them with my community and the public. These are opportunities you don't want to miss, your retirement will thank you for taking advantage of them.