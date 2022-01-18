Falcor/E+ via Getty Images

2021 was a tough year for investors in the Gold Miners Index (GDX), with inflationary pressures weighing on company margins, lower productivity at some operations due to COVID-19 headwinds, and little help from the gold price (GLD). However, the royalty/streaming companies were immune from the inflationary pressures due to their superior business models, with multiple names finishing the year in positive territory. One name in the group had a very busy year yet continues to gain little respect from the market. This company is Nomad Royalty (NYSE:NSR), offering near unrivaled growth at a very reasonable valuation.

Platreef Project Nomad Royalty Presentation

Nomad Royalty released its Q3 results in November, and the last time I covered the stock, it had just acquired a stream on the Greenstone Gold Project, which should be one of Canada's largest gold mines by 2025. Not only did this boost the company's long-term growth outlook, but it also reduced reliance on the Blyvoor Gold Mine, which made up a significant portion of future attributable production and net asset value. Since then, the company has made another massive move, acquiring a stream on 37.5% of payable gold production from the Platreef Project in South Africa. This project is 64% owned by Ivanplats, Ivanhoe Mines' (OTCQX:IVPAF) South Africa subsidiary, a Tier-1 operator that also operates the Kamoa-Kakula copper mine in the Congo.

High-Grade Material at Platreef Ivanhoe Mines News Release

Platreef compared to Lower Manhattan for scale Nomad Royalty Presentation

This is another mammoth-sized project with industry-leading costs, continuing Nomad's streak of making impressive acquisitions to improve its long-term outlook and diversify its asset base. The above image shows the orebody overlaid against Lower Manhattan in New York to put this project's size in perspective. The deposit is a flat-lying reef that is 26 meters thick on average and up to 60 meters thick in some places. The plan is to develop Platreef in three phases, beginning with an expansion from 700,000 tonnes per annum to 5.2 million tonnes per annum, with the possibility of a further expansion to 12 million tonnes per annum long-term.

For those unfamiliar, this deal follows the move to diversify metals and jurisdictional exposure by picking up a copper royalty at Caserones, and a small royalty on the Blackwater Project in Canada. The Blackwater Project is held by Artemis Gold (OTCPK:ARGTF), which has Steven Dean at its helm, who led Atlantic Gold (OTCPK:SPVEF) to its eventual takeover by St. Barbara Mining. Let's take a closer look at the recently added stream on the Platreef Project below.

For those unfamiliar, Platreef is a platinum group metals [PGM] Project located near the base of the Northern Limb of the Bushveld Complex in South Africa, home to the world's largest layered intrusion. The underground mine is projected to begin production in 2024, producing platinum, palladium, gold, rhodium, copper, and nickel. Based on the Q4 2020 Feasibility Study, operating costs are estimated to be well below the industry average, with all-in 3PE+Au costs of $460/oz after credits. Notably, the mine life at this asset sits at 30+ years based solely on reserves and closer to 50 years on a resource basis. So, for a royalty company picking up a stream on this asset, it provides significant visibility into long-term future production.

Platreef Estimated Concentrate Production & Grade Ivanhoe Mines Presentation

It's important to note that Platreef is already under construction and is fully financed. The expectation is that this will contribute to ~2,500 gold-equivalent ounces [GEOs] per annum for Nomad beginning in Phase 1, but Phase 2 will see a second shaft sunk, which will grow Nomad's annual attributable GEO production to ~12,000 GEOs per annum by 2030. So, while this will be a relatively small contributor to Nomad between 2024-2028, attributable annual production from the mine will grow to roughly ~60% of Nomad's current attributable production profile, suggesting that it's a major asset once Phase 2 kicks in. Based on a 10% discount rate, this asset alone adds ~$1.20 per share to Nomad's net asset value, with ~$2.40 per share at a 5% discount rate.

So, why has the stock come under pressure recently?

Unfortunately, Nomad recently announced that Blyvoor Gold Capital Pty (Blyvoor), the operator of its largest asset, has revised its gold production guidance to 45,000 ounces at the mid-point in FY2022 due to a delay in opening up new mining areas on levels 23 and 25. This is expected to reduce Nomad's attributable production this year to ~4,500 ounces, well below the prior estimate of 7,000+ ounces this year. Meanwhile, the strategic process for Woodlawn has been delayed, with a longer than expected timeline to complete the restructuring and restart of the Australian zinc-copper project. This has dampened the outlook for FY2022 attributable production, with much lower growth now expected next year.

It's important to note that these negative developments are out of Nomad's control given that it is not the operator, but when it comes to things the company can control, like acquisitions of royalties/streams, the company continues to punch well above its weight, evidenced by streams on two world-class assets: Greenstone and Platreef. We would typically expect these deals from much more mature operators, which is evidence of Nomad's partnership with Orion Mine Finance paying off for it to date.

Nomad Royalty Medium-Term Growth Estimates Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates

It's also worth noting that while the 2022 growth outlook is less exciting than expected, Nomad is still expected to grow GEO production by more than 20% per annum, which is an industry-leading growth rate. Besides, investors should be focused on the true potential of this portfolio. Looking at the above chart, Nomad clearly has unrivaled growth. Based on the medium-term outlook, I see Nomad having the potential to grow annual sales to ~49,000 GEOs per annum (28.4% CAGR), and this assumes zero production from Troilus (OTCQX:CHXMF), Woodlawn, or Gualcamayo.

It's essential to point out that Nomad's growth is emanating from projects with a very high probability of moving into production, with projects that are key (and in some cases flagship) assets held by experienced and major operators. These include Artemis' Blackwater, Equinox's (EQX) Greenstone Gold Mine, Ivanhoe's Platreef Mine, and Barrick Gold's (GOLD) Robertson Mine. So, while many other junior royalty/streaming companies may boast that they have significant growth over the long run when it comes to GEO sales, there is a less clear path for much of these growth estimates.

This is because many of their pipelines are based on projects held by juniors that must complete economic studies, finance themselves, build projects, and then, hopefully, see production measure up well against the projected mine plan. With Nomad partnered with Tier-1 operators, one could argue that its growth pipeline is much higher probability and more de-risked and should receive a premium relative to names like Metalla (MTA), Gold Royalty Corporation (GROY), and others. Finally, the 28.4% projected compound annual attributable production growth rate assumes Nomad doesn't swing at any other deals in the next 2-3 years, which looks highly unlikely.

Nomad Royalty's Estimated GEO Volume Profile Company Filings, Author's Chart & Estimates

Let's look at the longer-term production profile for Nomad above. As we can see, there's a lot to like here as well, with Nomad set to go from a company with seven producing assets to 11 assets by 2025, with the potential for 14 assets if we see any contribution from Woodlawn, Troilus, or Gualcamayo. Assuming Platreef does ramp up to its 5.2 million-tonne per annum production rate by 2029/2030, attributable production will grow to ~61,000 ounces in 2030. This translates to a compound annual attributable production growth rate of ~14.5%, which once again dwarfs the growth rates of nearly any other company in the royalty/streaming space, as well as even the highest-growth producers, like Karora Resources (OTCQX:KRRGF).

Similar to the previous chart (medium-term GEO sales profile), I have not included Troilus' TGP Project, Woodlawn, or Gualcamayo, which would add ~4,500 GEOs per annum, pushing production closer to ~65,000 GEOs. It's also worth noting that there is some further upside at Robertson, given that I have assumed a $1,800/oz gold price, which translates to a 2% net smelter return royalty. With the Robertson royalty being sliding scale, increasing from 2.0% to 2.25% at a $2,000/oz+ gold price (which does not seem unreasonable by 2025 given where real rates are sitting), this would boost production by another 250 ounces per annum.

US Inflation + 3-Month Treasury Bill Rate YCharts.com

Valuation

As the image below shows, Nomad may have a smaller royalty/streaming portfolio than many of its peers that discuss their 100+ assets. However, the difference is that Nomad has consistently focused on cash-flowing assets, meaning each of the 14 assets it does own packs a punch and has a high probability of boosting near-term and long-term revenue and earnings per share. Despite this, Nomad continues to trade at a discount to its peer group, just below 1.0x P/NAV, even after factoring in its recent capital raise. I would argue that a fair value for the stock is 1.30x P/NAV at this stage, with the potential for further multiple expansion as new assets come online. This points to a fair value closer to US$11.00 per share.

Nomad Royalty/Stream Base Nomad Royalty Presentation

Nomad Royalty Valuation Nomad Royalty Presentation, S&P Capital IQ, Consensus Research Estimates

From an estimated revenue standpoint, we can also see that the stock is very reasonably valued on this metric as well, with a market cap of ~$439 million at $7.20 per share and estimated FY2023 revenue of $58 million revenue. This is based on projected sales of ~31,500 GEOs at $1,850/oz. Based on these figures, Nomad trades at ~7.5x sales, a deep discount to its peer group. Given the attractive supply/demand profile for copper due to the secular trend towards electrification, there is further upside to this revenue estimate, with additional upside from the gold price if it can finally break out after a year-long consolidation.

Insider Buying Nomad Royalty SEDI Insider Filings

The last point worth noting is that management also seems to believe the stock is attractively valued, with Chief Executive Officer Vincent Metcalfe and Chief Investment Officer Joseph De La Plante acquiring shares over the past couple of months. Between the two, they have spent ~$150,000 acquiring shares since December alone and hold more than 4% of outstanding shares combined. These purchases were made between C$9.04 and C$10.00, translating to a share price of US$7.23 and US$8.00. These purchases are in addition to another ~$100,000 in insider buying in Q4 2020.

Caserones Mine Nomad Royalty Presentation

Nomad continues to be an anomaly in a royalty/streaming space that continues to get more crowded, with a laser focus on cash-flowing or near-term producing assets and impressive deals completed to date. At a valuation of less than 1.0x P/NAV and ~7.5x FY2023 revenue estimates, the company continues to look very reasonably valued, with this valuation closer to ~4.7 sales based on estimated FY2025 GEO sales and a $1,900/oz gold price. The bonus is a ~2.1% dividend yield, which leads peers in the royalty/streaming space by a wide margin.

At a time of negative real interest rates and a higher risk to owning some precious metals producers, due to worsening inflationary pressures which could pinch their margins, some diversification into the royalty/streaming space makes complete sense. With Nomad Royalty having unrivaled growth and completing some of the best deals sector-wide in 2022, I see the stock as a top-3 royalty/streaming name and a Buy on dips.