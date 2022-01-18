marrio31/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis and background

You may find the almost 9% dividend yield (8.95% as of this writing) from Chimera Investment Corp. (NYSE:CIM) attractive, especially in a yield-starved environment. We are currently in a secularly low-interest-rate environment. The 10-year Treasury bond yields only about 1.7% as I write this article. At the same time, inflation is surging and essentially makes effective bonds yield negative. Under these contexts, a 9% yield is indeed very appealing.

However, you should be aware that its 9% dividend yield, though very enticing in absolute terms, is far below the historical average. It is actually near a record low in a decade. At the same time, you also need to know that:

There are warning signs in its dividend coverage. Its cash payout ratio is on average above 100% and dividend cushion ratio is 40% below the threshold. So it has been and most likely has to keep relying on financing to pay its dividends.

Lastly, Fed's hawkish plan to raise interest rates can result in a narrowed yield spread. And the narrowing will further exacerbate its profitability and pressure its dividend coverage.

It is the purpose of this article to examine these warning signs in detail. So that you could make a more informed decision regarding this investment.

Dividend yield near-record low in a decade

The following chart shows the dividend yield of CIM in the past decade. As you can see, the dividend yield started above 20% at the beginning of the decade, and then gradually decreased all the way to the current level of 9%. As aforementioned, 9% is indeed attractive in absolute terms. However, in relative terms, it is near a historical low in a decade.

You may argue that the risk-free interest rates also decreased over the decade. The risk-free rates act as the gravity on all asset valuations. And when interest rates fall, the valuations for other assets such as CIM just have to go up. So there is nothing abnormal about CIM's yield decrease - even if there is no profitability improvement at all.

True. But the issue here is that CIM's yield decreased faster than the risk-free rate. As a result, its yield spread relative to the risk-free rate (say the 10-year Treasury rates) is also near a historical low. The yield spread started near 17% at the beginning of the decade (20% yield minus about 4% of 10-year Treasury rate). And now the yield spread is only about 6% (9% yield minus about 1.9% of 10-year Treasury rate), near the lowest level in a decade (and you can find more elaborated discussion in my early article here).

Source: Seeking Alpha.

Dividend coverage

For dividend stocks like CIM, dividend safety is the name of the game. And I am sure all of us know all the typical metrics to gauge dividend safety such as payout ratio in terms of earnings, payout ratio in terms of cash flow, et al. The following chart shows CIM's payout ratio in terms of cash from operations ("CFO"). As seen, CIM has been chronically paying more dividends than its CFO. The CFO payout ratio has been on average 120% - 20% above its organic earnings.

In case you are wondering how a business could keep paying more than it earns. In CIM's case, it relied on financing activities to make up the deficit. More specifically, in the past decade, it issued a total of about $430 million additional net debt (i.e., the total borrowed amount minus the total repaid amount). And it also issued about $900 million worth of preferred stocks.

So in a sense, investment in CIM is a kind of equivalent to investing in an annuity. It pays you the dividends not from organic earnings, but from funds you've invested yourself and/or funds it borrowed on your behalf. You can see it more clearly from the next chart in this section. As you see, the long-term total return (with dividends invested) since the inception of this stock in 2008 is exactly 0% as of this writing.

Admittedly, its inception date in 2008 is unlucky. So the calculation of its return since inception is biased. If you choose a different date range, you would get a different total return of course. However, it does not change the fundamental analogy to an annuity with its payout history.

Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Portfolio Visualizer

Dividend cushion ratio

As detailed in my earlier article here, the above pay-out ratios we commonly quote enjoy simplicity. However, they have several limitations and a more effective analysis involves the so-called dividend cushion ratio as summarized below.

The major limitations are twofold. First, the simple payout ratio ignores the current asset that a firm has on its balance sheet. Obviously, for two firms with the same earning power, the one with more cash sitting on its balance sheet should have a higher level of dividend safety. Secondly and similarly, the simple payout ratio also ignores the upcoming financial obligations such as pension, debt, CAPEX expenses, et al. The so-called dividend cushion ratio is an effective tool to address the above limitations. It is calculated in the steps as detailed in Brian M Nelson's book entitled Value Trap: The Dividend Cushion measure is a ratio that sums the existing net cash (total cash less total long-term debt) a company has on hand (on its balance sheet) plus its expected future free cash flows (cash from operations less all capital expenditures) over the next five years and divides that sum by future expected cash dividends (including expected growth in them, where applicable) over the same time period. If the ratio is significantly above 1, the company generally has sufficient financial capacity to pay out its expected future dividends, by our estimates. The higher the ratio, the better, all else equal.

With this background, the dividend cushion ratio for CIM is calculated and shown in the following chart. Note that to suit the particular case of CIM, my calculations A) used the cash from operations as the free cash flow, and B) obtained the net cash position by considering cash and equivalent, receivables, and payables. The analysis is shown in the table and also the chart below for more visual-oriented readers.

As can be seen, the current dividend cushion ratio is only about 0.59. So it is another concerning sign because it is significantly below the 1.0x threshold, revealing another red flag about its dividend safety. You can also see that the dividend cushion ratio on average has been 0.9x in the long-term, also below the threshold of 1.0x and revealing CIM's chronic trouble to cover its dividends with organic income.

Author based on Seeking Alpha data Author based on Seeking Alpha data

Other risks

Besides the dividend coverage risks mentioned above, the other major risk I see is the interest rate risk.

CIM heavily depends on leveraging and is therefore sensitive to interest rate change. Its current portion of long-term debt is currently about $4.2B. Therefore, a 1% increase in borrowing rate would lead to an additional $42M in interest expenses. Its TTM operation cash flow is about $500M. Therefore, with its current borrowing, a 1% increase in its borrowing rate would translate into a reduction of about 8.2% of its operating cash flow.

On the other hand, as aforementioned, it has already been stretched to cover its debt and dividends at the currently almost zero borrowing rates. And even a 1% interest rates rise would further exacerbate its profitability and pressure its dividend coverage substantially.

Conclusion and final thoughts

If you are looking for income, you may be attracted to a stock like CIM which pays almost 9% dividend yield. The yield is especially appealing given the current low-interest-rate environment and surging inflation.

However, a closer examination reveals some reasons for reservation too. Given the mixed signals, I myself will stay on the sideline for now. Specifically, the reasons for reservation analyzed in this article include: