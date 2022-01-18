subman/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

The economic cycle is the most important fundamental factor impacting asset class performance.

There are two different macro cycles you need to be aware of at all times when making broad asset or sector allocation decisions.

Secular economic trends are the long-term, slow-moving trends in growth that impact asset prices in the 3-5+ year window. Secular or structural trends are influenced most closely by demographics and debt. Many investors ignore these secular trends because they don't impact short-term price fluctuations, but this is a critical mistake because secular economic trends set the bias for the short-term cyclical trends.

EPB Macro Research

Cyclical trends are the fluctuations in growth that impact asset prices in the 6-18 month window. Cyclical trends are defined by tracking "coincident" economic data.

Coincident economic data does not "lead" the cycle or provide clues as to where the economy is headed, but it gives the most reliable and objective measure of the current trends.

For the most comprehensive picture of cyclical economic trends, you need to track "coincident" data from the four corners of the economy: income, production, consumption, and employment.

I track these coincident data points each week in what I call my 4-Factor Coincident Index, a blend of real income, industrial production, real consumption, and nonfarm payrolls.

The four data points I use are not cherry-picked but instead come straight from the National Bureau of Economic Research, used in their business cycle dating process.

The determination of the months of peaks and troughs is based on a range of monthly measures of aggregate real economic activity published by the federal statistical agencies. These include real personal income less transfers, nonfarm payroll employment, employment as measured by the household survey, real personal consumption expenditures, wholesale-retail sales adjusted for price changes, and industrial production. - NBER

This is a chart of my 4-Factor Coincident Index from 2013-2019. It's clear that the growth rate in the economy is never stable; it moves in cycles. On average, these cycles in growth last 6-18 months and are the most important determining factor in asset class and sector rotation.

BLS, BEA, Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

I put together a very short video explaining this secular and cyclical framework in more detail on my Seeking Alpha blog, which you can watch by clicking here.

Essentially, when the growth rate is increasing, cyclical or risky assets perform better than their historical average, and when the growth rate is declining, cyclical or risky assets perform worse than their historical average. The direction of growth is most critical, not the level of growth.

In general, financial or bank stocks are cyclical assets that benefit from an improving economy and suffer from a worsening economy.

Let's look at how popular bank ETF (NYSEARCA:XLF) generally performs given the changes in the direction of growth.

Financials And The Growth Cycle

The Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF) is the most popular financial ETF with top holdings in the largest most diversified bank stocks, including JPMorgan, Bank of America, Wells Fargo, and more.

Seeking Alpha

Most of these companies benefit from an improving economy so it makes sense that XLF will generally perform well when economic growth is rising (improving conditions) and underperform when economic growth is declining. Remember, it's the direction of growth that is the critical factor.

Using my Coincident Index and the growth rate cycle dates provided by the Economic Cycle Research Institute, we can go back over the last 25+ years and break down periods of increasing growth and periods of decreasing growth for analysis.

BLS, BEA, Federal Reserve, ECRI, EPB Macro Research

You can see that the level of growth is not important in determining these growth rate cycles, only the direction.

Below you can see a table of these growth rate cycles, separated by cyclical upturns and cyclical downturns and the average annualized performance of the ETF XLF.

EPB Macro Research

Right of the bat, it's clear that XLF has an average performance that is far superior during cyclical upturns in economic growth compared to cyclical downturns.

What should also be noted is that not every single growth upturn had a positive performance, and not every downturn had negative performance, these are averages. XLF had a positive return in 7 of 9 growth upturns since inception and had a positive return in 5 of 9 growth downturns. Historically, you can increase your chances of a positive return by holding XLF during upturns compared to downturns in economic growth.

The average and median annualized return for ETF XLF was significantly higher during upturns in economic growth compared to downturns in economic growth.

YCharts, ECRI, EPB Macro Research

Furthermore, during cyclical upturns, the best annualized return for XLF was 62.6%, and during downturns, the best annualized return was 21.9%.

The worst annualized return for XLF during a cyclical upturn was -14.9%, and the worst annualized return for XLF during a cyclical downturn was -31.3% which occurred from 2006-2009.

So it is certainly possible to make money in XLF during a downturn, it has happened 56% of the time since the inception of the ETF, but you should be aware that your average and median return are lower, your best return is lower, and your worst return is more negative according to history.

BLS, BEA, Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

Currently, the growth rate in the economy has been in a downturn since April based on the four objective measures in the EPB Coincident Index. This data is updated as of the November reporting period.

Since the end of April, XLF has increased almost 12%, which is far better than the historical average and median return during a growth rate cycle downturn.





Despite the objective slowdown in economic growth, the Federal Reserve has been guiding towards rapid monetary tightening, and as a result, short-term yield spreads, namely the 5YR-3M and 2YR-3M, have increased massively.

Banks enjoy a steepening front-end curve and are more sensitive to the front-end compared to the back-end of the Treasury curve - which has been flattening.

Yield Spreads:

Federal Reserve, EPB Macro Research

So there are two competing macro factors for bank stocks. Increased expectations of rate hikes will continue to steepen the front-end of the curve, which is a net positive for banks.

On the negative side, economic growth is declining, which brings growth cycle risk and historically sub-average performance.

It is also worth noting that XLF has been in a fair fight against long-duration Treasury bond ETF (EDV) since the April inflection in growth. A radical shift in momentum from the major outperformance during the growth rate cycle upturn phase.

YCharts, EPB Macro Research

Treasury bonds, particularly long duration Treasury bonds, have a strong average performance during downturns in economic growth. The current environment of rapidly rising short-term rates has dented long-duration bonds but the XLF/EDV ratio is respecting the April inflection in growth.

Summary & Conclusion

The economy moves in cycles. There are secular (3-5+ year) cycles in growth and cyclical (6-18 month) cycles in growth.

Currently, coincident indicators of growth, namely industrial production, real income, real consumption, and employment, are objectively slowing, what I call a growth rate cycle downturn.

These coincident indicators don't tell you where we are heading, only what's the current trend. For a forward outlook, you need to use leading economic indicators.

When economic growth is declining, banks generally suffer worse than average performance.

Currently, the front-end of the yield curve is rapidly rising due to shifting monetary policy expectations which are helping bank stocks.

These are the two competing macro factors impacting XLF.

I would consider respecting the growth rate cycle and cutting or reducing exposure to XLF and bank stocks, particularly after strong gains during a growth rate downturn. Right now, monetary policy expectations are winning the battle with the declining growth rate cycle, but secular economic trends suggest that this latest exercise of monetary tightening will only endure as long as the last few.

Holding a long or overweight position in bank stocks would be appropriate if you think the rate hiking cycle will last longer than consensus anticipates or if you believe that coincident measures of economic growth will inflect and start to accelerate in the months ahead.