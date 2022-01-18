Olemedia/E+ via Getty Images

The extraordinary rise of cryptocurrencies in recent years, and in particular, from the end of 2020, has led to a variety of exchange-traded products in the class. One of the issues facing cryptocurrencies is that the process of owning digital coins has been a bit more cumbersome than owning traditional stocks and ETFs, in that the investor needs a wallet or some other form of crypto account. There have been countless examples of fraudulent activity on unscrupulous crypto exchanges over the years, thefts of digital wallets, and other unsavory impacts from this model.

However, the normalization of cryptocurrencies, including mothership Bitcoin (BTC-USD), has done wonders for the sector. The largest coins are now available to investors in the US via exchange-traded products that can be bought and sold throughout the trading day with a standard brokerage account. This has greatly increased accessibility to digital coins, and as I've said repeatedly in my work on crypto, this is a bullish sign long-term.

Enter a new ETF

One of the newer entrants is the ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO), which claims to be the first US Bitcoin-linked ETF. The fund doesn't own actual coins, but rather, invests in near-dated futures contracts in Bitcoin to mimic returns. So the question then becomes whether or not it's a truly viable alternative to buying the coin itself.

Fund website

The fund's holdings consist of cash and equivalents, and nearly 5,000 Bitcoin futures contracts, the lion's share of which are for the end of January. One thing that has plagued certain other ETFs that invest in futures products is that contango and backwardation can heavily impact returns, and therefore, tracking error with whatever commodity they're supposed to be tracking. However, as we'll see below, one of the things I like about BITO is that - at least at the moment - it has no such issue.

CME

The current pricing structure of near-month Bitcoin futures shows there is almost no difference looking out to March. That means the frictional loss (or gain) from rolling contracts is basically nothing, which then improves BITO's ability to mimic the price action of the spot price of simply buying Bitcoin. On this measure, BITO is a great way to gain exposure to Bitcoin without the traditional frictional costs of futures-based exchange-traded products.

The final advantage I'll point out for BITO for retail investors is that the ETF already has weekly options available, which means you can do things like sell covered calls, sell cash secured puts, buy/sell spreads, or any number of other options strategies. You don't simply have to buy the coin and hope it goes higher; with BITO, you can express any number of neutral, bullish, or bearish positions on Bitcoin. That's a huge advantage and again, is available in a standard brokerage account.

Is BITO any good?

Now, let's take a look at the charts to see if BITO is any good at tracking Bitcoin. BITO's only been live since October and obviously, that's been a rough period for cryptos.

StockCharts

BITO has lost a huge amount of value in that short period, and because the period is so short, we cannot gain much from the price chart. However, what we can do is look at whether or not BITO is indeed correlated to Bitcoin, and then look at the chart of the coin itself.

Below I've plotted the 10-day correlation of BITO to Bitcoin, and the results are outstanding.

StockCharts

The current correlation is 0.98, and it has been in that area almost the entirety of its existence. This isn't a perfect correlation to Bitcoin, but to my eye, it's close enough to perfection.

Bitcoin's price action looks like it's bottoming

That then means we can look at the chart of Bitcoin itself to determine the direction of BITO, on the understanding that we should see a nearly perfectly correlated move in BITO.

StockCharts

Nothing about Bitcoin has been bullish since the top in November, which is right after BITO started trading. The coin has lost a huge amount of value, and I was on the wrong side of this one for part of that decline. You live and learn, and you move on to the next trade. What I see now is a bit of a crossroads for Bitcoin, and therefore, BITO.

Bitcoin has very strong support that I've annotated above, with two spike lows at just under $40k, and then candle body support at ~$41k. Both have been tested successfully a couple of times, and together, form a zone of support that has to hold. If we see the coin slice through that support, we could easily see the mid-$30k region, or even a full-fledged test of the $30k area. I personally don't think we get that low, but the mid-$30k range is still a possibility if the zone of support I mentioned doesn't hold. Initial signs are good, but it's something to keep in mind for your risk parameters.

We have a crossroads because the price of Bitcoin, the major moving averages, and the support zone I identified are all converging very rapidly. That means we'll get resolution one way or the other fairly soon.

My bias is still up because the accumulation/distribution line remains very near its all-time high, and there's a positive divergence that is forming on the PPO and the 14-day RSI. A positive divergence is when momentum is flat or moving higher while price is making a new low, which is what the past few weeks have produced with Bitcoin. That does not guarantee it's bottoming, but does greatly increase the odds of that being the case. When positive divergences form in conjunction with major support levels, you have to take notice because the odds of an intermediate term bottom forming are quite good.

Finally, the rate of change, or ROC, which is plotted in the final panel, has been a great indicator of short-term bottoms in the past. Different time frames produce different results but on the 10-day ROC, -15% has shown to be an awesome place to pick up Bitcoin before a bounce, and that continues to hold true. The ROC can also help you find places to sell into strength if it moves up too quickly, but for now, ROC is confirming the idea that Bitcoin may have seen its intermediate bottom with that most recent spike low at just under $40k.

The bottom line

The bottom line on this one is that I personally feel like BITO is an outstanding alternative to buying the coin itself. It has almost no tracking error, it can be owned in any standard brokerage account, and it has weekly options if you want to express bearish or neutral strategies on Bitcoin. In my view, BITO fixes all of the pain points that owning cryptos in a wallet presents, and whether you're bullish, bearish, or neutral on Bitcoin, BITO is a much better alternative than the coin itself.