A Quick Take On Basis Global Technologies

Basis Global Technologies (BASI) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its Class A common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides a programmatic demand side platform and related analysis technologies for online advertising clients.

BASI is growing revenue quickly again and producing profits and free cash flow.

I’ll provide an update when we learn more IPO details from management.

Company & Technology

Chicago, Illinois-based Basis was founded to develop a suite of SaaS applications that automate various functions of online advertising buying to improve advertiser return on investment.

Management is headed by founder and CEO Shawn Riegsecker, who has been with the firm since inception in 2001 and is active in various organizations in the greater Chicago area.

Below is a brief overview video of Basis:

(Source)

The company’s primary offerings include:

Workflow automation

Media buying execution

Marketing performance analysis and optimization

Basis has received at least $52.5 million in equity investment from investors including FTV Ventures and NB Holdings.

Basis - Customer/User Acquisition

The firm seeks media buying clients, whether agencies or corporate advertisers, as well as integrating with major advertising inventory suppliers.

Basis aims its platform primarily at mid-market customers to enterprise/global organizations.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

Sales and Marketing Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 12.2% 2020 13.9% 2019 12.5%

(Source)

The Sales and Marketing efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of Sales and Marketing spend, grew to 2.7x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

Sales and Marketing Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 2.7 2020 0.1

(Source)

The Rule of 40 is a software industry rule of thumb that says that as long as the combined revenue growth rate and EBITDA percentage rate equal or exceed 40%, the firm is on an acceptable growth/EBITDA trajectory.

BASI’s most recent calculation was 55% as of September 30, 2021, so the firm has performed well in this regard, per the table below:

Rule of 40 Calculation Recent Rev. Growth % 49% EBITDA % 5% Total 55%

(Source)

Basis’ Market & Competition

According to a 2020 market research report by Industry Research, the global market for demand side platform programmatic advertising was an estimated $18 billion in 2019 and is forecast to reach nearly $80 billion by 2025.

This represents a forecast CAGR of 28.2% from 2020 to 2025.

These results are even after including the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic on advertising activity.

Also, the demand for improved attribution technologies is increasing due to growing efforts by major Internet browser software providers such as Google (Chrome) and Apple (Safari) to limit the information provided to advertisers.

Major competitive or other industry participants include:

The Trade Desk

Google

Microsoft

Amazon

Numerous smaller specialty firms

Basis Global Technologies Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Rebounding topline revenue growth after a flat 2020 calendar year

Growing gross profit and gross margin

Increasing operating profit and net income

Variable cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 361,883,000 49.1% 2020 $ 387,605,000 0.9% 2019 $ 384,029,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 117,070,000 78.5% 2020 $ 118,890,000 22.4% 2019 $ 97,109,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 32.35% 2020 30.67% 2019 25.29% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 19,758,000 5.5% 2020 $ 5,324,000 1.4% 2019 $ (6,128,000) -1.6% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 27,138,000 7.5% 2020 $ 3,162,000 0.9% 2019 $ (6,890,000) -1.9% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 8,787,000 2020 $ 20,575,000 2019 $ 11,275,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

(Source)

As of September 30, 2021, Basis had $33.2 million in cash and $150.4 million in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was $30.2 million.

Basis Global Technologies IPO Details

Basis intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its Class A common stock, although the final figure may differ.

Class A common stockholders will receive one vote per share and Class B shareholders will be entitled to 10 votes per share.

The S&P 500 Index no longer admits firms with multiple classes of stock into its index.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

We currently intend to use the net proceeds to us from this offering, together with our existing cash and cash equivalents, for working capital and other general corporate purposes. We may also use a portion of the proceeds for the acquisition of, or investment in, technologies, solutions, or businesses that complement our business. However, we do not have agreements or commitments for any acquisitions or investments outside the ordinary course of business at this time. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management says the firm is not currently a party to any legal proceedings which would have a material adverse effect on its financial condition or business operations.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs, BofA Securities, RBC Capital Markets and other investment banks.

Commentary About Basis’s IPO

BASI is seeking to go public to fund its general corporate expansion initiatives.

The company’s financials have shown growing topline revenue growth after a flat 2020 calendar year, increasing gross profit and gross margin, higher operating profit and net income but fluctuating cash flow from operations

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was $30.2 million.

Sales and Marketing expenses as a percentage of total revenue have varied as revenue has increased; its Sales and Marketing efficiency rate grew to 2.7x in the most recent nine-month reporting period.

The firm currently plans to pay no dividend on its Class A shares and anticipates that it will use reinvest all of its earnings to fund its future growth plans.

The market opportunity for providing programmatic buy side advertising and related analytics and optimization is large and expected to grow at a very high rate of growth through 2025, so the company enjoys strong industry growth dynamics in its favor.

Goldman Sachs is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (21.5%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risk to the company’s outlook is the ability of the firm to diversify its revenue from its historical Managed Activations toward its newer Self-Service solution.

Still, Basis is growing quickly again and producing profits and free cash flow.

I’ll provide a final opinion when we learn more about the IPO from management.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.