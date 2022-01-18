LaylaBird/E+ via Getty Images

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) appreciated nearly 4x since I wrote about the company in August. Liquidia’s tango with United Therapeutics (UTHR) and its formidable CEO Martine Rothblatt is an engrossing story (a fantastic, if confusingly futuristic, work on Martine Rothblatt’s life is here). I discussed some of that in that earlier article. I am glad to see that Liquidia seems to be winning, with a “tentative” approval for its Tyvaso competitor Yutrepia. A tentative approval means a generic drug has met all safety, efficacy and quality standards, but due to a court stay or other issue with patent or exclusivity, the drug cannot yet be marketed in the USA. Yutrepia was tentatively approved on November 7, but cannot be marketed until the expiration of the regulatory stay on October 27, 2022, or earlier resolution or settlement of the ongoing litigation.

Meanwhile, Liquidia is fighting the good fight against United and Ms Rothblatt. Earlier, I mentioned how a small company called RareGen joined hands with Sandoz and tried getting a generic subcutaneous treprostinil into the market. Ms Rothblatt won that battle through a sly move that someone should make a movie about. Long story short, RareGen was unable to get its product into the market even after getting an approval. RareGen was part-owned by Dr Roger Jeffs.

Now, RareGen owns rights to a generic version of treprostinil, and as soon as United filed suit against Liquidia in 2020, they bought out RareGen and installed its CEO Damien deGoa as Liquidia’s CEO. deGoa remained CEO until early January, when Dr. Roger Jeffs replaced him. Who is Dr. Roger Jeffs? Same guy who previously served as President and Co-CEO at United Therapeutics in his 18-years tenure in the company.

The story went like this, briefly. Dr Jeffs joined United in 1998, and saw the company through considerable turmoils in its early history. In 2014, Martine Rothblatt became the highest paid female CEO in America. The company’s largest shareholders objected, and two things happened. First, Ms Rothblatt “agreed” to voluntarily reduce her compensation from $38mn to about a third of that number, and two, she agreed to take on Dr Jeffs as Co-CEO.

Dr Jeffs was at this position for all of one year, during which the company made great strides with its revenue:

During the year he was in the position, United reported net income of $652 million, up 92 percent from $340 million in 2014. Revenue reached nearly $1.5 billion, up 14 percent from nearly $1.3 billion in 2014.

One year later, Dr Jeffs suddenly stepped down from his Co-CEO position, and Ms Rothblatt became the sole CEO. Indeed, Dr Jeffs actually signed a contract that said he could not be on the Board of the company any longer. “He will not stand for re-election to the board when his term expires in June.” Details here.

So it is very, very interesting that the same Dr Jeffs is now heading the company that, singlehandedly, may ruin much of United’s future. I haven’t been able to locate details on exactly how voluntary the entire CEO-ex-CEO saga was for Dr Jeffs. I doubt, though, that it was completely voluntary - the terms of the deal look fishy. That means, Dr Jeffs may not want to run away from an opportunity to get even with his ex-colleague. At least that is how I read the story.

Can he do that, though? By most accounts, Liquidia’s formulation is the better one, and if it can come to the market, it can take away a large chunk of Tyvaso sales. What stands between that scenario and United right now is a court-ordered stay. To the original suit, United has now added new charges of “trade secret misappropriation” against an ex-employee who was “central to the development of Tyvaso” and who has now allegedly joined hands with Liquidia. I wonder how many ex-employees of United are working at Liquidia who were also “central to the development of Tyvaso”? Do they mean Dr Jeffs? While he was Chief Operating Officer at United, he certainly played a key role in the development of treprostinil, see here. However, these sorts of person-directed allegations may be harder to litigate than the actual infringement claims. I don’t put much stock in the amendments to the original litigation.

As to the original litigation, the allegedly infringed patents in question are ‘901 and ‘066. An excellent article by FIN Capital Management LLC summarized the situation nicely. Both these patents follow from the ‘393 patent, which was already invalidated by SteadyMed. Both are process/method patents which describe a purification process, and, one, process patents are tough to defend, and two, Liquidia does not use this specific process at all. Thus, the lawsuit is just a delaying tactic, with the sole aim of letting Tyvaso’s DPI formulation into the market before Liquidia’s. However, as of October, this DPI has also been delayed, see here. This formulation is developed using MannKind’s Technosphere technology. By some accounts, Liquidia’s Print technology creates a better formulation - I am in no position to comment on that claim, however, Liquidia’s DPI has been much more widely tested in all categories of PAH patients.

I should quickly note that the ‘901 patent has now been taken out of the picture - see here. As to ‘066, the current situation is this:

Despite the PTAB’s decision to deny the IPR on ‘066, the Company remains confident in its arguments of non-infringement and invalidity to be made in district court with respect to the ‘066 patent.

From now until October, or even earlier if the Court comes to a decision quicker, LQDA will be unstable. If the Court does support Liquidia, though, expect a large spike even from current highs. The company has a market cap of only $324mn, and the potential market itself is higher than this number.