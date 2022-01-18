Art Wager/E+ via Getty Images

For years, Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) units have badly lagged their large midstream peers. Enbridge (ENB), Enterprise Products (EPD), and Williams (WMB) have held up far better than ET over the past five years.

We think ET units are too cheap in light of the company's near-term prospects. We expect 2022 to be the inflection year in which ET transitions from chronic underperformer to outperformer versus both its peers and the midstream sector at large.

We can see four reasons why ET units have remained depressed.

1. ET’s 2020 distribution cut

ET made a steep, 50% distribution cut in 2020. It was the company’s first distribution cut, and it burned many longtime ET unitholders.

However, we’d argue that the distribution cut had been in the making for years, as ET spent billions on low-returning projects while increasing distributions to levels that risked a cut if the macro environment underwent a downturn. In the years leading up to the 2020 downturn that arrived in 2020, ET never came close to covering its distribution with internally-generated cash flow.

2. ET is overleveraged

The excessive spending without commensurate returns caused ET to run up billions in debt. When the 2020 downturn caused a decline in Adjusted EBITDA, ET found itself overleveraged and in hot water with the rating agencies. Management resorted to a distribution cut to stave off a credit rating downgrade, which would have increased the company’s financing costs and may have forced it to post collateral as per its credit agreements, potentially squeezing liquidity.

The distribution cut freed up approximately $1.65 billion, which management has used to pay down debt.

3. ET’s management lacks credibility

ET management has continually over-promised and under-delivered for unitholders. It promised to pursue high-return projects only to generate sub-par returns. It repeatedly pledged to reduce leverage but failed to do so until a crisis came along and forced a change.

Operationally, ET had a string of high-profile projects rack up delays and cost overruns. Its Rover and Mariner East 2 projects were public relations disasters, as ET’s overly aggressive tactics collided head-on with organized opposition intent on impeding its progress. ET's Dakota Access Pipeline experience tarnished the company's public image further.

Management also pursued high-profile mergers like its failed attempted takeover of Williams, which threatened to destroy ET's equity value. Meanwhile, in other lower-profile acquisitions, like its 2019 purchase of SemGroup, it significantly overpaid.

Over time, these moves soured investors on ET's management. We believe ET units have been tarred with a “management discount” that will stick until management demonstrates more unitholder-oriented behavior.

4. ET generates low returns on capital

We estimate ET’s return on capital averaged 5.6% from 2016 through the third quarter of 2021, far below that of its peers, which typically earn in the 8% to 12% range.

Even more worrisome is that ET’s returns on capital are lower than its cost of capital. ET has an affinity for issuing preferred equity, likely because only half of its value is counted as debt in the rating agencies' leverage calculations. The table below shows ET’s various preferred equity issues. The company’s latest Series H Preferred was issued in June 2021.

As the table shows, ET paid 6.5% for its most recent preferred issue and 7.2% on average for all its preferred equity. ET pays this rate as it earns sub-6% returns on its capital. The company's bonds trade at significantly lower yields, ranging from 2.5% to 4.5%. Raising capital at a cost that exceeds the return on capital is a recipe for problems down the road, so we hope management can turn its focus away from operational expansion and toward boosting returns.

For this reason, we’re not fans of ET’s preferred issuance and would rather see management use other means of deleveraging. Continued debt paydown in the absence of preferred issuance would be a step in the right direction, irrespective of the incentives put in place by the rating agencies.

At the heart of these four factors we see holding down ET units is management’s wasteful - and at times, reckless - capital allocation decisions. Years of overspending on low-returning projects led to excessive debt, which led to a distribution cut and affirmed management’s poor reputation among investors.

Time for an Inflection

Despite all these negatives, we think ET equity is ripe for an inflection from underperforming to outperforming both its large midstream peers and the sector at large.

Over the past few quarters, ET's very real negatives have drowned out positive fundamental developments. For example, management has reduced risk to unitholders by paying down debt. At the same time, sharply curtailed capex has increased ET’s distribution coverage to the point where it has generated a cash flow surplus in every quarter of 2021. This marks an impressive turnabout from years of sustained cash flow deficits.

ET’s capex reductions have had the added benefit of reducing the risk that management funds new low-return or high-headline-risk projects.

We believe ET's fundamental improvements are about to accelerate in 2022 and drive ET units' outperformance.

2022 is Shaping Up Positively for ET

First off, the stage is now set for improving investor sentiment toward ET. The controversies that dogged the company in 2021 are receding. The Dakota Access Pipeline furor is nearing an end, while the beleaguered Mariner East 2 project is poised to enter service in mid-2022. The worst of the headlines appear to be behind ET, which will improve investor sentiment toward ET units.

Meanwhile, from the perspective of business fundamentals, the surplus ET generated in 2021 is about to grow larger in 2022. Consider that over the past four quarters, ET’s cash flow surplus stood at $2.3 billion.

The figures in the table strip out contributions from ET’s consolidated subsidiaries, USA Compression Partners (USAC) and Sunoco LP (SUN), and remove the first-quarter Uri windfall in order to lend insight into 2022.

We expect ET’s operating cash flow to grow in 2022. But if we assume for the sake of conservatism that it stays flat with 2021, ET will still generate more cash flow in 2022, which management can use to pay down debt, increase distributions, and/or repurchase units.

For 2022, ET management forecasts growth capex of $500 million to $700 million, but we’re going to assume it spends $1 billion. The company spent $600 million on “maintenance” capex in 2021, and we expect that to be little changed in 2022. We, therefore, estimate 2022 total capex of $1.6 billion. Since this is $1.6 billion lower than the $3.2 billion ET spent over the last four quarters, the company’s cash flow surplus would grow from $2.3 billion in 2021 to $3.9 billion in 2022. That’s a hefty margin to deploy toward reducing debt and returning capital to unitholders. Such a large surplus could facilitate a distribution increase of 100%, back to pre-pandemic levels, though we don’t expect that to occur 2022.

Lower Debt Levels, Higher Equity Prices

The following table shows our estimates of ET’s enterprise value, Adjusted EBITDA, and associated metrics. The table:

Uses management’s guidance for full-year 2021 Adj. EBITDA.

Strips out the impact of USAC, SUN, the Dakota Access Pipeline, and certain non-recourse debt from the SemGroup acquisition.

Removes the $2.4 billion Winter Storm Uri windfall to better gauge normalized prospects.

Assumes Adj. EBITDA grows by 2.5% per year, which we think is conservative given new projects set to arrive and cash flow benefit from continued debt paydown.

Assumes ET pays down $1.5 billion of debt per year, which should be achievable in light of ET’s large cash flow surplus.

The table shows that at the end of 2021, ET wasn’t out of the woods with regard to leverage despite its significant progress in paying down debt throughout the year. The row highlighted in yellow shows ET ending 2021 with a leverage ratio of 4.58-times, greater than the 4.50-times high-end of management’s targeted leverage range.

However, during 2022, ET pays down $1.5 billion, causing its leverage ratio to fall below 4.5-times. As the ratio falls into management's targeted range, we think the rating agencies will take ET off negative watch and reaffirm stable investment-grade ratings. At that point, management can turn to distribution hikes and unit repurchases in earnest. ET should have no problem increasing distributions by 25%. It would still have plenty of cash left over to fund capex and additional debt paydown. We just hope management can be disciplined on the capital allocation front and not do something dumb like an ill-advised acquisition.

If ET increases its distribution and pays down debt, it would shake off the first two of the four factors mentioned above that we believe are holding down ET units. If management can demonstrate discipline, perhaps the third factor — the “management discount” — begins to fade. Lastly, lower debt levels will bolster returns on capital and will help to remedy the fourth factor, ET's low returns on capital.

Valuation

The return prospects for ET units from current levels are outstanding. The table above also details our EV/Adj. EBITDA valuation for ET units. The units have an implied value of $16.13 in 2022, 74% above their current price of $9.63. Over the next four years, ET's continued debt paydown amid a gradual, 2.5% increase in Adj. EBITDA grows that value to $19.59, which represents a 132% total return when distributions are included.

Conclusion

ET units may face a temporary headwind as former Enable Midstream equity owners, CenterPoint Energy (CNP) and OGE Energy (OGE), sell their units. Both companies have signaled their intention to sell the roughly 300 million ET units they acquired upon the closing of ET's acquisition of Enable on December 2 of last year. The sales may affect ET’s equity pricing at the margin, but the units have enough liquidity and a large enough market capitalization that the sales shouldn’t have a significant long-term adverse impact if they are made steadily throughout 2022, as we expect.

Overall, we think 2022 marks the inflection point for ET’s fundamentals and unit price. We recommend investors buy at today’s discounted price and hold for capital appreciation and distribution increases as the story plays out.