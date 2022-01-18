Four Springs Capital Trust Stock: What To Know & How To Invest

Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

What Is Four Springs Capital Trust?

Founded in 2008, and based in Lake Como, NJ, Four Springs Capital Trust (FSPR) is an internally managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The company specializes in single-tenant, income-producing commercial properties in the medical, industrial, and service/retail sectors. Four Springs said it had an occupancy rate of 99.9%, as of March 31, 2022.

Four Springs Capital Trust owns 160 properties and holds interests in 34 more in 32 states, mostly in the U.S. Southeast and Midwest. The REIT says that their real estate portfolio is diversified not only by tenant, industry and geography, but also by property type, which the firm believes differentiates them from certain other net lease REITs, and helps to reduce risk and enhance cash flow stability.

Four Springs Capital Trust IPO

The initial public offering (IPO) for Four Springs Capital Trust was set for January 19, 2022. However, the IPO was cancelled and has not been rescheduled, as of March 31, 2022. The company said in its 2021 filing that it expected to raise up to $310.5 million through the IPO that would result in a market capitalization as high as $658.5 million.

FSPR IPO Details

IPO Valuation: Up to $658.5 million

Up to $658.5 million IPO Original Date: January 19, 2022 (not yet rescheduled)

January 19, 2022 (not yet rescheduled) IPO Projected Price Range: $13 - $15

$13 - $15 Exchange: NYSE

NYSE Ticker: FSPR

Note: IPO stocks often trade at a significantly different value than their official IPO price once trading begins in the secondary market. Investors looking to buy shares of a recent IPO on a stock exchange may find that the market price is nowhere near the projected IPO price range.

7 Steps To Invest In FSPR Stock

If First Springs Capital Trust decides to move forward with its IPO, investors will be able to buy shares of FSPR stock in the same way they are able to buy stocks of other publicly traded companies. As is the case before buying shares of any type of investment, it's important that investors understand and assess the company's financial background.

Note: This report is not a recommendation to purchase FSPR stock. For investors who are interested in pursuing a potential investment if and when Four Springs Capital Trust reschedules its IPO and is publicly traded, the following steps may be helpful.

1. Understand FSPR's Financial History

Without much public information available about the company as of April 2022, investors can find financial data on FSPR's Form S-1 registration statement. The SEC filing shows that, as of September 30, 2021, Four Springs had pro forma net income of $4.7 million on revenue of $53.9 million.

On a historical basis, the company had a net loss of $21 million on revenue of $39 million. This compares to a net loss of $15.6 million on revenue of $25.8 million for the entire year of 2020.

2. Assess FSPR's Financial Reports

For the nine months ending September 30, 2021, Four Springs had $839.8 million in total assets and $46.5 million in total liabilities. More that 80% of Four Springs' assets are in real estate, while approximately 60% of the REIT's liabilities are in notes payable.

Financial statements including the income statement, balance sheet, and the statement of cash flows, can help investors learn about FSPR's cash flow trends, financial position, and capitalization structure.

3. Evaluate FSPR's Potential Compared To Your Investment Horizon

When deciding to buy shares of a stock, an investor should take into account their investment horizon, or holding period, and their tolerance for risk. For example, while a swing trader may be interested in short-term momentum potential, a long-term investor would likely care more about strong financials and less about short-term market fluctuations.

4. Select A Brokerage

Investors wanting to know how to buy shares of FSPR stock can begin with the selection of a brokerage firm, where investors can open a trading account, such as a standard brokerage account or a retirement account like an IRA.

Trading accounts can be opened with a discount brokerage company or a full-service broker. Full-service brokers provide advisory and portfolio management services but charge higher commissions.

5. Choose an Investment Size & Strategy

Investors who have researched Four Springs Capital Trust and have decided to invest in its stock will need to consider how many shares to purchase, and what investment approach to adopt for this position. The investment approach will guide an investors' holding period and exit strategy. Investors may pursue short-term trading, swing trading, or a long-term holding for FSPR stock.

6. Choose an Order Type

Investors have many choices for placing orders to purchase stocks. The main order types include market orders, limit orders, stop orders, or recurring orders.

Market order: This is the most common type of order that investors place. A market order is an order to execute a trade immediately at the best available transaction price.

This is the most common type of order that investors place. A market order is an order to execute a trade immediately at the best available transaction price. Limit order: When an investor places a buy limit order, they specify a maximum price to be paid for the shares.

When an investor places a buy limit order, they specify a maximum price to be paid for the shares. Stop order: A stop order is an order to buy or sell a stock once it reaches a certain price, known as the stop price, which is higher than the current market price in the case of buy stop, or lower than the current market price for sell stops. A buy stop order could be used to enter a position in FSPR stock once it rises to the stop price. An investor would use a buy stop order if they want to be sure the stock is trending up before purchasing, even though the trade would occur at a higher price than the stock is currently trading.

7. Submit The Trade

After investors have funded their account, decided on investment size, and selected an order type, all they have to do is submit the trade by placing an order. If it's a market order, it will be filled at the best available transaction price immediately. The stock will then appear in the investor's account.

However, if investors submit a limit order or stop order, the investor may have to wait until the stock reaches their target price or stop loss price for the trade to be completed.

Note: Limit orders are good for one trading day, unless otherwise noted as a 'good-til-canceled' (GTC) order, in which case the order would remain in place until completed, notwithstanding a certain expiry date."

Bottom Line

Investors considering an investment in FSPR stock will need to wait to see if Four Springs Capital Trust decides to schedule its IPO. The decision to halt its original IPO set for January 2022 may be due to the slowed market interest in IPOs.