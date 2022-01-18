undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

A Quick Take On DESRI

DESRI (DESR) has filed to raise $100 million in an IPO of its common stock, according to an S-1 registration statement.

The firm provides electric power production from renewable sources of energy.

DESR has produced growing revenue and begun generating profits while using large amounts of cash and will likely need substantial further amounts of funding to continue its future project build-out needs.

When we learn more about the IPO, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Company & Technology

New York, NY-based DESRI was founded to acquire and develop renewable energy projects such as wind, solar and battery storage capabilities in numerous U.S. states.

Management is headed by co-founder and Executive Chairman, Bryan Martin, who has been with the firm since inception in 2010 and was previously Chairman of Deepwater Wind, the first offshore wind farm in the U.S.

The firm's portfolio includes 67 projects in various stages of completion and operation across 25 states.

The company will be considered a holding company for public utilities and will be subject to the jurisdiction of the U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (US FERC) which operates under the Federal Power Act (FPA).

As a result, the FPA ‘places certain restrictions and requirements on the transfer of an amount of our voting securities sufficient to convey direct or indirect control over us or our public utility operating subsidiaries.’

DESRI has received at least $1.18 billion in equity investment from investors including the D. E. Shaw Group (DESRI stands for D. E. Shaw Renewable Investments.)

DESRI - Customer Acquisition

The company supplies its utility scale power generation services to local electric grids.

DESR has or will have 6,468 MW capacity for currently operational, under construction and contracted pre-construction projects.

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have trended lower as revenues have increased, as the figures below indicate:

General & Administrative Expenses vs. Revenue Period Percentage Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 15.1% 2020 19.6% 2019 17.0%

The General & Administrative efficiency rate, defined as how many dollars of additional new revenue are generated by each dollar of General & Administrative spend, rose to 2.1x in the most recent reporting period, as shown in the table below:

General & Administrative Efficiency Rate Period Multiple Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 2.1 2020 0.3

DESRI’s Market

According to a 2021 market research report by Mordor Intelligence, the U.S. renewable energy market is forecast to grow at a CAGR of over 6% from 2020 to 2025.

The main drivers for this expected growth are government policies encouraging the use of renewable energy sources such as solar and wind and the declining costs of renewable technologies at utility scale.

However, the growth in the use of natural gas competes with renewable energy but also is seen as a 'transitional' form of energy and a provider of baseload power generation.

The company faces competition from both traditional energy companies and renewable energy firms depending on the location of each project and its cost characteristics.

DESRI's Financial Performance

The company’s recent financial results can be summarized as follows:

Strong topline revenue growth so far in 2021

Increasing gross profit and gross margin

Growing operating profit and a swing to net income

Strong cash flow from operations

Below are relevant financial results derived from the firm’s registration statement:

Total Revenue Period Total Revenue % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 168,866,000 46.5% 2020 $ 148,966,000 5.9% 2019 $ 140,630,000 Gross Profit (Loss) Period Gross Profit (Loss) % Variance vs. Prior Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 75,747,000 58.3% 2020 $ 58,236,000 10.7% 2019 $ 52,590,000 Gross Margin Period Gross Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 44.86% 2020 39.09% 2019 37.40% Operating Profit (Loss) Period Operating Profit (Loss) Operating Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 35,584,000 21.1% 2020 $ 16,803,000 11.3% 2019 $ 19,889,000 14.1% Net Income (Loss) Period Net Income (Loss) Net Margin Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 146,863,000 87.0% 2020 $ (278,149,000) -164.7% 2019 $ (159,928,000) -94.7% Cash Flow From Operations Period Cash Flow From Operations Nine Mos. Ended Sept. 30, 2021 $ 43,054,000 2020 $ 51,719,000 2019 $ 20,844,000 (Glossary Of Terms)

As of September 30, 2021, DESRI had $25.2 million in cash and $3.5 billion in total liabilities.

Free cash flow during the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was negative ($891 million).

DESRI IPO Details

DESRI intends to raise $100 million in gross proceeds from an IPO of its common stock, although the final figure may vary.

No existing shareholders have indicated an interest to purchase shares at the IPO price.

Management says it will use the net proceeds from the IPO as follows:

...for general corporate purposes, including to fund development and construction activities on our projects, working capital, and operating expenses. In addition, we may use proceeds from this offering to opportunistically fund project acquisitions and other strategic opportunities. (Source)

Management’s presentation of the company roadshow is not yet available.

Regarding outstanding legal proceedings, management did not characterize the firm's exposure to specific legal claims or litigation.

The listed bookrunners of the IPO are Goldman Sachs and BofA Securities.

Commentary About DESRI’s IPO

DESR is seeking public investment to fund its future new project development plans.

The firm’s financials have shown significant topline revenue growth so far in 2021, growing gross profit and gross margin, increased operating profit and a swing to substantial net income with cash flow from operations.

Free cash flow for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021, was an eye-popping negative ($891 million).

General & Administrative expenses as a percentage of total revenue have dropped as revenue has increased; its General & Administrative efficiency rate rose to 2.1x in the most recent nine-month reporting period.

Since December 31, 2017, the company has paid total distributions of $285 million in the aggregate. The firm currently does not plan to pay regular dividends on its stock but may pay special dividends ‘from time to time.’

The market opportunity for providing renewable-sourced energy in the U.S. is large and expected to grow at a moderate rate of growth over the coming years.

Goldman Sachs is the lead underwriter and IPOs led by the firm over the last 12-month period have generated an average return of negative (21.5%) since their IPO. This is a lower-tier performance for all major underwriters during the period.

The primary risks to the company’s outlook are the regulatory approvals it needs for projects in progress as well as the financing requirements for projects that may face grid congestion and be unable to sell all or part of their energy production.

DESR has produced growing revenue and begun generating profits while using large amounts of cash and will likely need substantial further amounts of funding to continue its future project build-out needs.

When we learn more IPO details from management, I’ll provide a final opinion.

Expected IPO Pricing Date: To be announced.