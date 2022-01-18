Thomas Barwick/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In an era dominated by global trade, it has become a necessity for there to exist large logistics and supply chain networks in order to optimally function and deliver value for shareholders. There are a number of players out there dedicated to providing these types of services, but one of the largest and most interesting is a firm called WESCO International (NYSE:WCC). Over the past several years, management has succeeded in growing the enterprise at a nice clip. Admittedly, a sizable portion of this revenue growth came from acquisitions. But growth is valuable all the same. Add on top of this the fact that cash flows have generally trended higher and the company looks to be a solid opportunity for long-term investors. It is important to keep in mind that such a quality firm does not come cheap. Shares of the business are priced at levels that are rather high compared to some of the other players out there. For value-oriented investors like myself, this could prove to be a deal-breaker. But for others who are more patient and focused on growth initiatives, the prices the company is trading at presently should not be considered so high as to deter some consideration.

A firm that has undergone great change

WESCO International operates today as a provider of business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions. This description is rather vague, so investors would be wise to consider the company as being three separate firms centered around the three operating segments management has structured. The first of these is called its Electrical & Electronic Solutions segment. Through this, the company provides products and supply chain solutions dedicated mostly to the construction, industrial, and original equipment manufacturer markets. Products included in the company's portfolio include fasteners, cutting tools, power transmission, and safety products. For the most part, it services refineries, railways, and even wastewater treatment facilities. According to management, using data for the first nine months of the company's 2021 fiscal year, 42.1% of the company's overall sales came from this particular segment. It was also responsible for generating 41.2% of the company's total segment operating profits.

The next segment we should pay attention to is called Communications & Security Solutions. This particular segment is focused on network infrastructure and security markets, with an emphasis on servicing data centers, providing wireless products, and other devices that help to enable network connectivity and communication. On the security side, the business facilitates video surveillance, fire and intrusion detection, access control, and other related services. It does all of this through its portfolio that includes copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, and other related technologies. The segment also provides customers with supply chain solutions like inventory management and product packaging. This particular segment accounts for roughly 31.4% of sales and 29.6% of profits. And finally, we have the Utility & Broadband Solutions segment. This particular segment supplies electrical transmission and distribution products, provides power plant maintenance, repair and operations supplies, and smart grid products to its customers. According to management, this segment was responsible for 26.5% of the company's overall sales and 29.2% of its segment operating profits.

It is worth noting that WESCO International has not always been the large and diversified player that it is today. In its most recent major move, the company acquired Anixter International, in June of 2020, for roughly $4.7 billion. That particular transaction helped the company to swell into the behemoth that it is today, employing roughly 18,000 people and working with around 30,000 suppliers. The business has an estimated 125,000 customers spread across the globe, with operations in no fewer than 50 countries that are serviced by the roughly 800 branches, warehouses, and sales offices that it operates. Total, the company sells around 1.5 million products and supplies various end-to-end supply chain services.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Deals such as this help the company to grow from generating just $7.3 billion in 2016 to the roughly $16 billion that management estimates the firm should generate for all of 2021. To put this in perspective, sales generated in 2020 came out to just $12.3 billion. So this particular deal of Anixter International really was transformative for the enterprise. Because of this, I would make the case that the historical financial performance of the company is not as relevant as it would be for another firm that hadn't gone through such a major transaction. But even so, it is still illustrative of the growth management has achieved over time and, in turn, illustrates the quality of that management team.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

For instance, while net profits have been all over the map in recent years, operating cash flow has generally trended higher. After bottoming out at $149.1 million in 2017, it eventually climbed to $513.8 million in 2020. Even more consistent has been EBITDA, ultimately growing from $398.9 million in 2016 to $660.3 million in 2020. Growth continued into the 2021 fiscal year, largely as a result of its acquisition, with sales in the first nine months of the year totaling $13.37 billion. That compares to the $8.20 billion generated one year earlier. Net profits surged from $64.8 million to $254.9 million, while operating cash flow grew from $134.3 million to $432.6 million. And EBITDA more than doubled, climbing from $350.1 million to $749 million. I already mentioned the management is expecting $16 billion in sales for the full 2021 fiscal year. But the company did provide other guidance figures for us to consider. For instance, EBITDA should be around $858 million for the year, with adjusted earnings per share implying net profits of $468.8 million. The data provided also implies operating cash flow of around $475 million.

Author - SEC EDGAR Data

Taking these figures, we can now price the company. On a price-to-earnings basis, for instance, the company is trading at a multiple of 14.5. The price to operating cash flow multiple is only marginally lower at 14.3, while the EV to EBITDA multiple of the company comes in at 13.6. To put this all in perspective, I decided to compare the company to five high-rated peers taken from Seeking Alpha’s Quant platform. On a price-to-earnings basis, these companies ranged from a low of 3.3 to a high of 14. Ultimately, WESCO International has come out as the most expensive of the group. I then repeated this analysis using the price to operating cash flow approach, resulting in a range of 4.3 to 232.9. In this case, three of the five firms were cheaper than our target. And finally, I did the same thing using the EV to EBITDA approach, giving me a range of 2.6 to 8.3. Once again, WESCO International was the most expensive of the group.

Company Price / Earnings Price / Operating Cash Flow EV / EBITDA WESCO International 14.5 14.3 13.6 BlueLinx Holdings (BXC) 3.3 7.5 2.6 Veritiv Corporation (VRTV) 14.0 17.1 8.3 Hudson Technologies (HDSN) 8.6 232.9 6.6 Marubeni Corporation (OTCPK:MARUY) 6.0 4.3 5.5 Barloworld Limited (OTCPK:BRRAY) 9.6 4.6 6.5

Takeaway

Based on the data provided, I must say that WESCO International is an interesting company that has recently gone through some significant changes. Normally, this would make it more complicated to analyze. But management's guidance helped to clear the picture, as did the fact that the 2021 fiscal year should be the first full year in which the merged companies report financials together. Although this means that it makes it more challenging to assess the company based on historical returns, shares are priced low enough today that the company can certainly not be considered overvalued. Though pricey relative to its peers, I would say that shares are more or less fairly valued at this point in time.