Storage Outlook

We revised natural gas storage draws higher for 1/14 and 1/28 week. For 1/14, we have a draw of -190 Bcf. This compares to the -174 Bcf for the 5-year average and -128 Bcf.

EOS has now been pushed down to 1.595 Tcf.

On a supply/demand basis, natural gas fundamentals remain very tight as the drop in Lower 48 production (from the cold) has yet to return. This has allowed balances to remain -4.63 Bcf/d tighter than normal.

As a result, unless supplies start to recover, the natural gas market will remain more asymmetrically positioned to weather (e.g. higher on bullish weather, slightly lower on bearish weather). There's no timeline yet for when production will return.

Weather Outlook

Weather models remain bullish for now with the next 15-days expected to show materially higher heating demand. But as you will see in the charts below, the 10-15 day and the 15-day trend is starting to show mixed signals.

As always, remember that weather models can change on a dime, but given this outlook, for now, it's not certain to say that the bullish weather will continue. For those of you that have taken a long position in natural gas, now is a good time to take profits as the weather model volatility increases.

Fundamentals Remain Tight...

Lower 48 production has been impacted for more than 2-weeks now.

With the latest production figure showing a reading around ~93 Bcf/d, we are more than ~4 Bcf/d from the highs at the end of 2021. This is due to the colder than normal weather we are seeing across the Lower 48. If the weather remains colder than normal, then we should expect production to remain impacted. As you can see from the chart above, it won't be until March before we see production gradually recover.

This ~4 Bcf/d of delta will contribute to further tightness in the natural gas market. Unless the weather outlook turns materially more bearish, the market will continue to be bullish-biased.

Looking at the demand side, LNG exports are close to all-time highs. With heating demand expected to pick up materially in the coming days, we see total gas demand in the US hitting an all-time high fueled by residential/commercial demand.

US natural gas fundamentals remain very tight. With production being offline due to colder than normal weather and demand picking up, we see the natural gas market being bullish. The only concern we have right now is that the bullish weather is dissipating. As a result, those that have made money being long should consider taking profits.