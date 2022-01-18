onurdongel/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

Yield-focused investors wishing to add some energy exposure may want to consider positioning part of their portfolio in the stock of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB). The company, which kept its dividend unchanged through the worst of 2020's oil crash, has benefited from the increase in oil and gas prices. While numerous developments in the broader economic and geopolitical environments point to a continued rise in those prices.

Increased demand will allow the company to maintain strong capacity utilization and provide it with a favorable environment for continued organic growth. Strong energy prices will also help insulate Enbridge from the interest rate risk that most debt carrying companies face in a rising rate environment.

Enbridge

Enbridge is a midstream operator in the oil and gas sector, meaning that its primary activities focus on the transportation and storage of hydrocarbons such as natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). In recent years the company has also added wind and solar assets in a push to diversify its portfolio.

The company is one of the largest operators in the sector and currently moves about 25% of the crude oil produced in North America, almost 20% of natural gas consumed in the U.S., and operates one of North America's largest natural gas utilities through its Enbridge Gas Inc. subsidiary. It's also well diversified geographically, as can be seen in the slide below.

Enbridge Investor Presentation

When reading and analyzing investment research relating to Enbridge Inc., one is often reminded that the company is not dependent on the price of hydrocarbons. Something that's often repeated is that midstream companies are compensated based on the volume of oil and gas transported and not on the value of those commodities.

In fact, during the company's Q3 earnings call Al Monaco, Enbridge's CEO, reminded analysts that "we're not hugely driven by commodity prices given our business model". And while that may be true in the short to medium term, given that the company typically enters into multi-year contracts with customers, if looked at over a longer timeframe it becomes rather apparent that commodity prices do impact Enbridge's top line and, by extension, its share price.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

Granted, the relationship is not exact as numerous firm-specific operational issues impacted both revenue and the share price at various times over the last decade but the positive correlation between the two is unmistakable. As the second chart shows, the timing of contracts may create lags between the share price's reaction to commodity price changes but the stock tends to follow energy prices in the long-run. The oil price is used for comparison purposes as that makes up a larger portion of Enbridge's business than gas.

However, one must also note the divergence in volatility, whereby the extreme range in oil's price swings over the period in question, even if one ignores the brief period when it traded at negative prices, are not reflected to the same degree in Enbridge's stock price. And Enbridge's shareholders were also collecting a healthy dividend throughout the entire time. All of this makes clear that while Enbridge's equity may shield shareholders from the greatest excesses in energy price swings, it'll still provide some exposure to oil and gas prices so the future direction of those prices must be considered when analyzing the stock.

Macro Outlook

But fortunately for the company and its investors a number of developments at the industry level and within the macro environment have conspired to increase oil and gas demand, resulting in steadily rising prices. Years of underinvestment have left a $600 billion dollar shortfall in upstream development and the market is starting to realize that this chronic issue may have strong repercussions on prices. The effects of all of this were masked by the pandemic induced slowdown during the last couple of years, but as the world slowly returns to normal these issues will hit the industry and economy with a vengeance.

On the natural gas side of the ledger, geopolitical developments in Europe look to continue causing substantial price volatility as Putin withholds supply from Europe in attempts to hold back NATO expansion into Ukraine. Add to this the Biden Administration's frosty relationship with Saudi Arabia's leadership and all the elements are present for a long and sustained rally in hydrocarbon prices.

For Enbridge, these are all beneficial developments but one must also remember that the company faces some challenges in the broader economic environment. Surging inflation, partly caused by rising energy prices, looks like it may finally push the Fed into raising rates. For a company with over $55 billion in debt, this is an issue that needs to be looked at.

Leverage and Interest Rate Risk

For many highly levered companies a rise in interest rates is a negative occurrence for two reasons. The first being that it puts pressure on the top-line as slower economic growth results in revenue stagnation or outright sales declines. The second negative impact is that maturing debt must be rolled-over at higher rates, assuming it's not paid-off of course. This means that the company is getting hit on both the cost and revenue side which, if it gets severe enough, can lead to downgrades by the debt rating agencies which, in turn, pushes up the company's interest costs. If this were to occur at Enbridge it could conceivably lead to a cut in the company's dividend.

Enbridge, which is currently rated BBB+ by all the major bond rating agencies, paid just over $2 billion of interest in the last 12 months, giving it an effective interest rate of about 3.6%.

Enbridge Investor Presentation

All of its industry-standard financial metrics are healthy. Management anticipates Distributable Cash Flow to be between $4.70 and $5.00 per share for FY21 and between $5.20 and $5.50 per share next year. They're guiding for adjusted EBITDA to grow from about $14.1 billion in 2021 to $15.3 billion next year, an almost 9% increase, and are also expecting debt-to-EBITDA to come in between 4.5-5.0x in the next fiscal year.

These results would be negatively impacted by a long-term increase in rates but the increased demand would also allow Enbridge to maintain strong capacity utilization and provide it with solid organic growth opportunities. This would therefore help fortify its financials and protect the yield it pays shareholders in the face of a challenging rate environment. If the Fed begins raising rates in the coming years, steadily rising energy prices will make the midstream sector one of the few areas where investors can find relatively safe yield-generating returns. This makes Enbridge, one of the sector's largest players and top performers, a required stock for any investor wanting exposure to the sector.

Risk

The primary risk to this thesis is that energy prices experience long and sustained declines. While the price lags described above insulate the company and, to an extent, shareholders from a sudden but transitory down-spike, a prolonged multi-year or even multi-month deep decline in energy prices would eventually catch up to the stock. If this occurred while interest rates kept rising then the negative effects would be compounded.

Conclusion

Elevated inflation levels are pushing the Fed into taking a more hawkish rate stance, a development which is sure to impact most yield-paying securities. But one area that may be fairly insulated from these developments is the midstream sector as rising energy prices will help mitigate much of the effect. This makes Enbridge, one of the sectors top players, a natural pick for any investor looking for a solid yield coupled with exposure to oil and gas price increases.