enot-poloskun/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

This will probably be the last article on Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK). I don't expect them to be around as a going concern much longer. We discussed the company a year ago and took a bearish stance. Our view was right, as the company declined 75% over the course of 2021. The stock popped higher on news of an unsolicited offer last month as the year closed. Given all of that, I thought I would take a quick run-through to see if there was any "meat left on this bone."

FTK has received the usual delisting notices that are generated when their stock falls below a buck for 30 consecutive days. So the clock is running for them to do something. There are worse things than delisting.

The stock has waned as the new year has begun with only the rumor mill to help it levitate. As you will note the short interest is fairly high, suggesting there may be no good outcome for those holding the bag, if and when the company files Ch-11.

The former thesis for Flotek

Flotek gained acclaim in the early days of the shale expansion, with stimulation chemistry that enabled oil to flow a little easier. It was pretty much "Voodoo" chemistry, but FTK assembled some of the best sales talent in the business (many former colleagues of mine-these guys could sell sno-cones to polar bears) and the stock rocked into the mid-$30's, in the early 2010's. As always happens, some other miracle goo or snakeoil comes along, and what the oil companies used last month become passe. Sales dropped and questions started being asked about the efficacy of their technology, and then the heavy hitter sales force jumped ship.

FTK next sold a key asset that was critical to their former success, as it was no longer as critical as we imply above, for $175 mm of badly needed cash, and an agreement to buy a bunch of the miracle goop which they promptly defaulted upon and got sued. In 2020 they hired a new CEO, John Gibson (a guy with an impressive track record who needed a challenge, I guess), and a heavy-hitter chemistry wonk from Halliburton, (HAL) Ryan Ezzell. l was initially persuaded by these moves and discussed this in a bullish article in mid-2020.

By December of that year, any reasons for optimism had evaporated, as they had Ezzell (who was the top person at Halliburton in reservoir fluids) making disinfectant for the pandemic. That, and they had squandered a bunch of their cash hoard on what I termed an "ill timed acquisition."

My view on this "offer"

Obviously, I don't have a seat in the board room as they huddle around trying to decide if they should sell, or not. The only thing that could drive an offer that would take their capitalization to ~$190 mm would be the JP3 IP that has a lot of room to run.

Page discussing JP3

They haven't done much with it in the intervening year and a half, which I am going to chalk off to critical mass. They are going up against some multi-billion dollar industrial giants in this space, like Johnson Controls (JCI), Flowserve (FLS), and a dozen others. FTK just isn't taken seriously with these behemoths.

How to value it would be the question. They've booked no sales that they disclose, so any valuation would be fairly subjective. Apparently the one analyst that follows FTK thinks an acquisition offer could take the stock toward $2.50 a share. I've nothing to add in that regard.

Chemicals

Chemicals are the company's mainstay, but they are pursuing commodity cleaners and sanitizers, as noted in the call. Ryan Ezzell also noted in the call they are pursuing some legacy energy chemicals business through the major service companies. Here's his commentary in that regard-

We continue to make notable progress in rebuilding our indirect channels to market with service companies. We have solidified a partnership with a major international service company to deliver a four-wheel trial of Flotek's proprietary slick water hydraulic fracturing fluid system to a major NOC operator in Saudi Arabia.

Source

This is a "box canyon," in my view. The big three colors only get interested in external technology when they have nothing on the shelf to meet a particular tender requirement. I don't think this is going to be FTK's pathway back to any sizeable revenue.

They are taking the same approach with their cleaning and sanitizing chemistries. Here is Ezzell's description of the sales channels they are pursuing in this segment.

First, we signed three contract manufacturing and toll blending agreements with U.S. based suppliers. We also gain sales force expansion with manufacturing representations via four agencies, which now provide nationwide coverage in 48 states with over 150 sales representatives. It's very important to note that our professional chemistries product line leverages this commission based indirect model to gain faster access to a broader market with a significantly reduced capital outlay.

Source

Flotek's Q-3

Q-3 was pretty brutal. Revenue was 10.1% higher than Q-2 at $10.2 mm, but quite a bit lower than the same quarter a year ago, at $12.7. The data analytics segment reported $1.5 mm in sales. A pretty sad commentary on their business model when most companies are reporting record gains, buying back stock and wondering what to do with all the cash they are generating. The sales decline was driven by the chemistry segment, down 20% YoY to $9.4 mm, and resulting from the loss of a big client, and declining sanitizer sales. Cash reserves continued their rapid burn-~$10 mm a quarter decline rate, falling to $19 mm from $100 mm in mid-2019. The company registered a negative EBITDA for Q-3. The one other bright spot of their balance sheet, and probably the reason they haven't filed CH-11 yet, is their lack of debt. The company is essentially debt free.

Source

Takeaway

I would suggest caution in regard to FTK. Any notion of trading this potential buyout situation is pretty risky, probably best reserved for those accustomed to rolling the dice on structurally unsound companies.

The company is clearly not finding traction in the market at any level. The fact they are going to a manufacturer's rep-type distributor sales channel on sanitizers tells me there isn't much going on in the segment. Anyone who thinks that the big colors are going to generate significant sales energy chemistry sales, beyond what is specified by a third-party client, simply doesn't understand the way the big colors work.

Don Meredith used to have a song he closed out Monday Night Football with, "Turn out the lights, the party's over." The switch at FTK will soon be flipped absent some miracle.

A miracle could certainly happen. I could be totally wrong and some white knight will bid up the shares of FTK to get the JP3 tech. It's in play right now as we know. But the half life of this news is clearly short as we see shares decaying with no news. I am reminded of Clint Eastwood in "Dirty Harry," who pointed his 44 caliber, Magnum, "The most powerful handgun in the world," and said, "Do I feel lucky?"

There are greener pastures for investing in my view.