Last year it was nothing but "chip shortage" in the headlines - chip shortages for vehicles, chip shortages for consumers, chip shortages for electronics manufacturers, chip shortages across every sector. It was seconded only by inflation which chased down the headlines late in the year when the world realized inflation wasn't going to be transitory. But what hasn't proven to be transitory yet is the massive growth in semiconductor demand and the inability to supply the need. This is why it was no surprise to me to see Taiwan Semiconductor (NYSE:TSM) not only raise guidance well above analyst estimates for Q1 '22 but continue to pour tens of billions of dollars into capital expenditures to build out capacity in the coming year.

Surprised? You're Missing The Big Picture

If you were stunned by TSM's guidance or CapEx last week, you haven't been digging in deep enough to the story of semiconductors and chips across all wafer technologies (nodes). The increasingly louder chatter on the street is the same chatter heard when memory companies like Micron (MU) or Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) poured large amounts of money into their CapEx budgets years ago: More money means more supply means oversupply.

Investors are quietly worried the amount of investment into the industry will cause a considerable backlash a year or two from now when the buildout from $30B and $44B in investment will cause there to be more chips than customers demanding them.

I can completely understand this thinking. It ruined memory chip makers for decades and caused a lot of investor grief. But I have to wonder if TSM's management sees that a convergence of secular trends has caught the industry on its back foot. If it didn't think there was a benefit to its top line, there would be no other reason for spending $30B in CapEx in 2021 - just over a 74% increase from 2020.

And it wouldn't also be looking to up the ante another 46.5% to $44B if it didn't expect this need for "more" chips to continue. To put it in perspective, TSM will go from investing 52.8% of its revenue in 2021 toward CapEx to likely 58% in 2022 based on my estimate of $76B in revenue.

The Investor Disconnect

The disconnect for investors is marrying the guide for Q1 '21 with the CapEx year the company just came out of. The company guided Q1 '22 revenue to be $16.9B at the midpoint versus analysts' consensus of $15.84B. How can the company have just spent over 52% of its revenues on expanding production - a 74% increase from the year prior - and still be able to outperform on the topline as it enters a new year?

The first conclusion is 2021's CapEx spend hasn't yet hit the ground, so to speak. In other words, the investments haven't caught up to the supply, and thus the glut of supply is still to come. This is a decent argument, however weak it may be.

The other conclusion is the cost to arrive at smaller and smaller nodes is increasing exponentially. This means the same dollar spent three years ago is going much less further than the same dollar spent today. I said this over seven months ago regarding Micron and how more is not always more. Furthermore, the capital investment at TSM is not merely going solely to the expansion of wafer starts but also the push toward smaller and smaller nodes to gain technological advantages for its customers and stretch a lead on its competitors.

Out of the US$40 billion to US$44 billion CapEx for 2022, between 70% and 80% of the capital budget will be allocated for advanced process technologies, including 2-nanometer, 3-nanometer, 5-nanometer and 7-nanometer. Wendell Huang, TSM CFO, Q4 '21 Earnings Call

Up to 80% of its investment is going toward these advanced nodes. You have to keep in mind, as smaller nodes ramp up for production, TSM's customers will then jump to those nodes, opening up capacity on the higher nodes. This means management can relegate capacity accordingly and transition older process lines to new ones. So it's not like there's a continual expansion of chips being produced across all of the technology processes; certain customers chase the leading node while others pursue the N-1 node.

The increase in CapEx does not equal oversupply as dollars spent in a CapEx budget don't automatically mean more supply. Simply looking at larger CapEx budgets and concluding a glut of chips is coming is completely lazy thinking.

The Improvements Are Showing Up

Earnings and guidance proved heavy capital investments are not only producing leading-edge nodes no other company can compete on initially but also structural improvements in the process coming through in margin expansion.

In this regard, investors should be cheering on the expansion of CapEx as more efficient nodes, while costly upfront, produce a more economical product on the other end. As a result, the guide for Q1 is expected to show gross margin and operating margin expansion as the midpoint of gross margins is 54%, an improvement over last year's 52.4% while operating margins at the midpoint will be 43% against the prior period's 41.5%.

Now, before you ask about 2021's margin contraction compared to 2020, the exchange rate between Taiwan and the dollar was unfavorable by 2% for the year. So, excluding exchange rates for the year-over-year comparison, 2021's gross margin would have been 53.6% versus 2020's 53.1%.

In NT dollar terms, revenue increased 18.5% as the NT appreciated by 5% during the year. Such unfavorable foreign exchange rate also impacted our gross margin by about 2 percentage points. - TSM CFO, Q4 '21 Earnings Call

With a solid start to 2022, margins will likely be stronger than 2021, but at a minimum above the company's 53% long-term margins. This is on top of the N3 node ramping, one of the most challenging nodes the company has encountered, while N5 continues to ramp to the corporate margin profile. Add in the stronger tapeouts of N3 vs. N5, and the CapEx budget doesn't look as outlandish and counterproductive as a non-contextual $44B looks.

TSM Stock Is A Continued Buy On Weakness

Tech is going through a serious rough patch, a tech wreck for sure. However, the rally TSM had off of earnings showed its strength as it broke out of its sideways channel from the last year. The company is well-positioned to capitalize on the semiconductor market in 2022 as secular trends continue to ramp. Its robust CapEx budget says it all. Any weakness in the stock will make for a great spot to continue to build a position.