vpopovic/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction

We were a bit leery on U.S. Silica Holdings (NYSE:SLCA) the last time around at ~$9.00, and after a thorough review decided we were neutral. This was predicated on the idea that DUC withdrawals would slow in Q-4, which turned out not to be the case, and SLCA rallied 25% with the rest of the OFS market.

In this article, we will review pertinent data from company filings and our own research to determine if this rally is sustainable in their case, and if there might be additional "gas" in the tank.

We did a deep dive on key aspects of the company's product and service offering in our last article, and would suggest you give it a read if you are new to fracking or U.S. Silica itself.

The thesis for SLCA

The company is the leader in the frac sand business with high purity sand mined in Wisconsin. Fracking requires proppant to hold the fractures open to allow for oil and gas to flow from the tight, impermeable shale formations. It also has acquired local in-basin mines for applications that do not require sand of the purity or strength of the Wisconsin sand. This is good as the industry has for the most part decided those attributes aren't worth paying for when cheaper, local sand is available.

SLCA also developed a growing alternative industrial business for its products, as hedge against the up and down-osity of the oil business. The down side of the industrial business is the smaller unit volumes and higher client application engineering engagement. The company stated in its Q-3 filings that it was considering options for the industrial business. Bryan Shinn, CEO of SLCA, comments in that regard:

We announced earlier this month that we have commenced a review of strategic alternatives for our Industrial and Specialty Products segment. We are considering a broad range of options, including a potential sale or separation of this segment. Our board and management team regularly reviews strategic opportunities and with our recent equity valuation tightly correlated to energy markets, we believe it is appropriate to further assess the potential of our businesses.

Source

My thoughts are that the industrial segment has little to do with the energy segment and should be monetized in a sale or spinoff to shareholders. Most of this business came in the EP Minerals deal in 2018 that also ran up the debt. Deleveraging is critical for SLCA as the bulk of this debt is coming due in 2025. News of a sale would likely be a positive catalyst for the stock. My sense regarding this business, is that SLCA has added value to it and whatever route they take, sale or spinoff, should return the investment and more.

Long term the company should grow revenues and profits as the oil industry expands under the new price range for oil. There's no shale oil without fracking and we have seen production creep up toward 2020 highs in recent months. That means activity will increase which should improve tonnage and margins per ton. Already this year we have seen the rig count attain a 6-handle as it reached 601 last week. With WTI prices in the $80s the rig count will head higher.

Potential catalysts for SLCA

Contracts for long-term supply are heating up. These contracts typically include substantial "take or pay" provisions, that cushion the company against downturns in the market. The recent settlement by a client that pumped up OCF for Q's 2,3 is an example of the soundness of this custom.

Bryan Shinn comments on contracting for 2022-

Many large customers are coming to us wanting to sign up for more contracts for 2022 and beyond, tells me that customers believe that the sand supply is going to tighten up materially as well. And you can imagine in that kind of an environment, the type of pricing discussions that we're having with customers are pretty constructive. And so I expect that prices and margins will go up in both of our segments in oil and gas. So Sandbox and in sand in 2022. As expected, industry spend also rebalanced towards well drilling to start rebuilding inventory for future completions.

Source

News that clients are seeking long term contracts and accepting higher prices is bullish for SLCA. This can be tracked through increases in contribution margins-CM, which are reported in SEC filings. Q-3 CMs were off 69% from the prior quarter at $8.83. A shift in client mix favoring spot sales and higher shipping and logistics costs were cited for this decline in CM for the quarter.

SLCA is also seeing strong demand for its Sandbox, last mile logistics containers. In the call they noted that Liberty Oilfield Services, (NYSE:LBRT) acquisition of Propex should create additional opportunities for Sandbox. Bryan Shinn, CEO comments-

When a Company integrates a service provider like this, my experience is that they tend to prioritize their needs first. And so on a practical level, I think that could lead to additional business opportunities for U.S. Silica.

Source

This should translate to higher revenues and margins for 2022.

Q-3 financials

SLCA missed on the top and bottom lines for the quarter. Revenues came in $6.7 mm shy of estimates at $267.3 mm and earnings were off by a penny. Prior quarter comparisons were skewed by a large $120 mm settlement over a contractual dispute. When that payment is backed out margins and EBITDA were off 16 and 27%, respectively, with customer budget exhaustion and logistics-trucking and personnel cited. This also translated to a tonnage drop below 4 mm tons for the quarter, with most of the decline coming on the energy side of the business. Ex-the big settlement the company generated $29 mm OCF, spent $8.3 mm on capex and holds cash in the amount of $250 mm. Total liquidity stands at $327 mm with the $77 mm availability on their RCA.

Guidance for Q-4 and 2022

The company made some bullish commentary in regard for the business environment in 2022. This was consistent with the latest report from the Dallas Fed's Q-4 Energy Survey.

Bryan Shinn, CEO comments on expectations for 2022-

In oil and gas, we're expecting a backdrop of increased drilling and completion spending growth of 20% to 25% versus 2021. The first half of 2022 should be particularly strong as energy Company budgets reset and completions activity increases to levels consistent with very supportive commodity prices.

Source

Our take is that with the strength we've seen in energy prices along with the extraordinarily bullish commentary by the chiefs of the major service and supply firms Schlumberger (SLB) and Halliburton (HAL), regarding the macro environment, SLCA should see a robust backdrop for its goods in 2022.

Your takeaway

The analysts are fairly tepid regarding SLCA, with a hold rating. The company is somewhat under-covered with only five following them at this time, and that probably skews the result to a degree. The range is $10.00 on the low side and $16.00 on the high side, and $12.50 as the average. As it is already at $12.00 with a fair amount of recent momentum, I would say there is further room to run.

As a practical matter, the company is pretty far out over its skis at 14x EV/EBITDA. We are not gamblers at the DDR and must therefore assign a neutral rating to the shares. More risk tolerant investors might decide that the prospect of substantial deleveraging from the sale of the ISP business would dramatically improve this multiple toward 7-8x and drive the stock well past the $16 target one brave analyst has set.