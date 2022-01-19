SDI Productions/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Live Oak (NASDAQ:LOB) is the largest lender in the SBA 7(a) lending space. Over the past five years, the bank has strengthened its position as the leader in the SBA lending league table. As of FY21, Live Oak exceeded the second largest SBA lender by $1.4 billion. Moreover, Live Oak is larger than Huntington (HBAN), Newtek (NEWT) and Celtic combined. An additional observation is that money center banks such as JP Morgan (JPM), Wells Fargo (WFC), U.S.(USB) Bank have shown lower approved dollars and began to exit the market. As such, over the long term, investors should expect continued execution and penetration in the SBA lending space. The success in the space speaks to management's focus and ability to execute.

Q3 IR Deck

From a loan origination perspective, the bank recorded 2nd consecutive quarter of $1 billion in origination during Q3 2021. The management team indicates that the fully funded origination of SBA loan, to a certain extent, mitigate the run-off of PPP loan. While the jury is still out on this topic, it would be hard to imagine that forward-looking economic development is robust enough to support ~$500 million in loan origination. One good aspect of the PPP loan origination is to expose borrowers to Live Oak and provide organic relationship development. A simple comparison would show the pre-COVID loan portfolio of $2.6 billion as of YE 2019. Expecting loan origination at a rate to mitigate against ~$3 billion shortfalls (vs. $5.5 billion in Q3 2021 loan portfolio) would be a very far stretch. While the math might be off or too simplistic, the conclusion will likely be the same.

Fintech Investment

Another potential reason for investors' excitement over the bank was its success over fintech incubation. Since GreenLight marked one of Canapi Venture's portfolios at $2.3 billion, the valuation of fintech incubation has reached a total of ~$183 million. While the success in fintech valuation is exciting, the unknown is whether these valuation levels will be sustainable and whether the business growth will be sufficient to sustain an up-round in the future. In the interim, the latest market chatter regarding interest rate hike would likely be a negative from a valuation perspective, as the cost of capital can be higher and investors will be valuing short-duration assets more than VC investment with uncertain timing. All told, the VC portfolio is subjected to a considerable amount of risk. At a current valuation of $3.7 billion in market cap, the core business is essentially valued at $3.5 billion, or ~95% of current market capitalization.

Review of Operations

From a profitability perspective, ROE and ROA have fluctuated significantly over time. The credit quality of the loan portfolio has been improving, but the non-performing loan as a percentage of total own is still relatively high compared to its peers. Net interest margin has been trending downwards over time, which is largely a reflection of the interest rate environment that the bank is operating in.

The bright point is the significant loan portfolio growth over time, with the total loan portfolio growing from ~$900 million in FY2016 to $2.6 billion in FY2019, or ~42% CAGR. Going forward, given the fragmentation of the SBA lending market, investors should expect Live Oak to continue to drive success in the SBA lending market, although we are uncertain whether the growth of traditional loan portfolios will be enough to offset PPP loans run-off.

CapIQ, 10K

Valuation

The current valuation of 22x P/E and 5.3x P/TBV are both rich compared with peers. LOB has historically enjoyed premium valuation given its market-leader position in SBA lending land as well as the success from fintech incubation. The current valuation appears to be rich and investors should expect perfect execution by the management team to support its current valuation.

CapIQ, 10K

Risk/Reward

From a risk perspective, PPP loan runoff would create a "hole" in the current portfolio. The bank would need to work very hard to fill in the hole left by the PPP loan. Moreover, a higher interest rate could have a negative impact on the valuation of Live Oak's portfolio.

From a reward perspective, the bank will likely continue to grow its SBA lending practice. Ranked #1 in approved dollars for the past four consecutive years, the bank has gained a reputation as a relationship bank with small businesses that satisfy its criteria. PPP loan brought upon organic relationship acquisition for Live Oak and we expect the bank to take advantage of the "free advertising" to expand its program. Additionally, a rising rate environment would be beneficial to Live Oak, helping the bank to reprice its loan book and improve profitability from the spread income.

Conclusion

To sum up, current valuation poised significant risk to stock price. Although we continue to appreciate the management's execution and the bank's fundamental trajectory, we are having a hard time justifying the valuation. The PPP loan run-off posted a significant amount of earnings risk that can cause the stock to re-trade. Moreover, although a higher rate environment would be beneficial to NIM expansion, it will hurt long-tail assets, such as Live Oak's VC portfolio, in terms of valuation. We plan to continue to monitor the loan growth for Live Oak and once the growth trajectory comes back down a normal run rate, we would be an interested investor. In the short term, the risk-reward is off such that we are more bearish than neutral.