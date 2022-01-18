Alistair Berg/DigitalVision via Getty Images

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) surprised its investors as it announced a massive deal, the $70 billion purchase of Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI). This deal comes as the company has become more active on the acquisition front in recent years, and with some success as well.

My former take dates back to the situation in April 2021 when the company spent $20 billion to acquire Nuance in an attempt to expand into the healthcare segment as well. Now, a much larger, yet still a bolt-on deal is announced, one which I understand, as the overall investment thesis remains neutral as well.

Back To April

In April 2021 Microsoft announced the ¨bolt-on¨ acquisition of Nuance, expanding its expertise in into AI technology in the healthcare sphere. This deal followed multiple other deals in recent years including GitHub, ZeniMax and LinkedIn, which arguably was a strong deal for the company.

In April, the 2021 results were not yet known. The company posted 2020 in July of that year with sales of $143 billion, up 15% on the year before. The company was, and still is, extremely profitable. GAAP operating profits were reported at $53 billion, translating into margins of 37%. Net earnings of $44 billion worked down to $5.76 per share, translating into a steep 36 times multiple at $210 at the time. That multiple fell to 34 times if we back out $73 billion in net cash, still a very steep multiple.

By April 2021 shares had rallied another 25% to $260 as the topline sales developments continued to show healthy double-digit sales growth, driven by strength in Dynamics 365, Azure and Xbox, among others. With earnings power trending around $8 per share, relative valuation multiples were flattish as a net cash position of $72 billion was in part depleted to acquire Nuance, in a strategic deal adding $1.5 billion in sales, but more so driven by the acquisition of strategic capabilities.

I concluded to become a buyer in the low $200s, but shares kept on rising in a rather steady fashion, as they hit the $300 mark in September. Shares hit the $350 mark later in the year, but have seen a partial setback to $304 per share here. So I have still been too conservative and as I have not been willing to chase the shares, I continued to be disciplined and thus have not held a position.

What Now?

Fast forwarding to July of the last year, Microsoft posted an 18% increase in full year 2021 sales to $168 billion. Operating earnings were reported at $70 billion with adjusted earnings of $60 billion and change coming in a few pennies from the $8 per share mark, albeit that the run rate is a bit higher as the business has grown throughout the year.

In October, it was apparent that momentum was anything but cooling off with first quarter sales up 22% to more than $45 billion, as a run rate close to $200 billion in sales in within sight. Earnings are trending close to $9 per share here on an annual basis as net cash holdings have been bolstered to $77 billion again, equivalent to roughly $10 per share.

The 7.5 billion shares outstanding value equity at nearly $2.3 trillion here, which is hard to comprehend as a net cash position of $77 billion is pretty much a rounding error here. With earnings trending around $9 per share, shares trading at $305 and taking the net cash position into account, the business here trades at 33 times earnings, as the business (including the blend of software and hardware) is valued at around 12 times sales.

Despite the huge operations and very strong momentum, which is extremely impressive for such a big conglomerate, the company appears to have great appetite to improve the business even further.

More Games

Microsoft is a huge player in the game segment with its Xbox business of course, yet it feels attracted to the business as it has made a decisive move to acquire Activision Blizzard, adding titles such as Diablo, Call of Duty, World of Warcraft and Candy Crush, among others. The extent of the reach of these is very large with some 400 million users being active on a monthly basis.

Microsoft will pay $95 per share in cash to acquire Activision, translating into a $69 billion cash deal, set to deplete pro forma net cash holdings to roughly $8 billion. Besides the exposure to mobile, PC and console, Microsoft specifically mentioned the added exposure to the metaverse, the latest area of interest of course.

The deal is set to be accretive to adjusted earnings per share, although that contribution has not been quantified. The $70 billion deal is equivalent to some 3% of the valuation of Microsoft, truly a bolt-on deal. With some $8.7 billion revenue contribution, Activision will contribute some 5% to pro forma sales, and a huge boost to the gaming segment. The business is very profitable as well, posting earnings at a rate close to $2.8 billion, indicating that it trades at a cheaper multiple than Microsoft, with year-over-year growth in the recent quarter posted in the mid single digits, which is dilutive to Microsoft.

Besides the earnings contribution, Microsoft obviously has greater plans with its games segment, including integration of xBox with more games, yet it will have to focus on the integration, after Activision has seen some high publicized culture issues, related to harassment and discrimination, something which Microsoft can not ¨afford¨ here. Mobile remains key as well, as well as focus on quality of this well-regarded franchise, and emerging metaverse trends.

Shares of Microsoft have fallen some $6 here, or 2%, in response to the deal announcement. This move is equivalent to $45 billion, a huge portion of the deal tag, but I would be hesitant to read into the reaction too much. This as the market at large is tanking here amidst interest rate worries. Furthermore, investors undoubtedly price in some risks with regard to the integration and antitrust hurdles as well. Deal closing is only seen during the fiscal year of 2023, indicating that deal closing is expected to take some time.

Concluding Remark

Truth is that I continue to hold a neutral stance on shares of Microsoft there, having a largely neutral stance on the deal, as it has some pros and cons. Amidst the pandemic, the earnings run rate might still run close to $10 per share this year, which still translates into a 30 times multiple.

Given the operating momentum and higher interest rates, I think this is quality, but with little room for error on the operating side of the business and given the duration risk. Hence, I need a further correction below the $300 mark, and a bit below that, before considering initiating a position.