Editor's note: Seeking Alpha is proud to welcome MFC Analytics as a new contributor. It's easy to become a Seeking Alpha contributor and earn money for your best investment ideas. Active contributors also get free access to SA Premium. Click here to find out more »

BanksPhotos/E+ via Getty Images

Instant ticket lottery manufacturer Pollard Banknote (OTCPK:PBKOF) is an asymmetrical investment opportunity. The company's core business valued at $30.5 EV/share is almost worth its current enterprise value, while its joint venture in the ilottery operations, Neopollard Interactive (NPI), is worth $20.2 EV/share. At current EV/share of $41.8, investors can buy Pollard at a discount of 17.6%, with further upside tied towards the growth of the dominant market leader, NPI.

Company Overview

Pollard Banknote is one of the leading instant ticket lottery manufacturers in North America and in the world. It is the #1 provider of instant tickets in Canada and the #2 provider in the U.S. Pollard has contracts with 27 of the 44 states that allows lottery and contracts with all of the Canadian provinces. This industry benefits from a strong recurring revenue and low churn. Contracts are multi-year in duration, and much of Pollard's clients has been with Pollard for decades. The instant ticket segment accounts for ~75% of its revenue. Pollard also manufactures paper charitable gaming products (pull tabs and bingo sheet), lottery dispenser systems and e-charitable gaming through Compliant gaming, who leases out electronic pull tab tablets and Diamond games, that leases out gaming machines of E-instant games to charitable organization such as bingo halls, bars and veteran center. I shall refer to this group of businesses as the core business of Pollard.

Pollard also owns the most successful ilottery provider in North America, Neopollard interactive (NPI), through a 50% joint venture with NeoGames (NGMS). State lotteries award contracts to chosen ilottery provider, and length of contracts is usually multi-year in duration. NPI is an ilottery platform provider and earns revenue through a take-rate of 20% of revenue generated on its platform. The remaining 80% are left to state lotteries who handle the payouts. NPI board consists of 2 members from Pollard and 2 from NeoGames but NPI operates as its own separate entity. Through the agreement between both companies, Pollard and NGMS are each entitled to 50% of NPI revenue and net income, although NeoGames is entitled to an incremental 3-5% of additional revenue from NPI from games developed or provided by NeoGames.

According to accounting standards for joint venture, NPI is accounted as an equity investment and its revenue is not stated on Pollard's consolidated revenue. Thus, understating Pollard's revenue. Important to note that the contract for Michigan state lottery awarded to Pollard and NeoGames was made before NPI was officially incorporated as a joint venture. The terms for the contract are the same for contracts found by NPI. Because Michigan's contract was won before NPI was founded as a JV, Pollard's and NGMS's share of the revenue are accounted in their respective consolidated revenue.

Competitive analysis

Core business competitive analysis:

High barriers to entry

The last retail instant tickets manufacturer to enter this industry was in the 80s. Since then, the industry has consolidated into only just 3 players: International Game (IGT), Scientific Games (SGMS), and Pollard. The high barrier to entry can be attributed to 5 main factors. First, to be a manufacturer of anything government related would require the approval of the Federal Government. The federal government has no interest in introducing a new player to an already efficient system, nor do they have a reason. Second, State lotteries who are owned by the state government are risk adverse entities that would prefer to keep their strong relationship with the already well established big 3 and have no interest in trying a new supplier. Third, scale is important in this industry. Instant tickets are products sold for a dollar or a few bucks at the local retail store. State lotteries will have to pay commission to retail stores and the payout to winners.

Considering the fact that the payout ratio is quite high (~60% of total revenue for Michigan state lottery and most other lotteries), I highly suspect that Pollard or any other manufacturers can only sell each individual ticket for only a fraction of a dollar at most to state lotteries who in turn are only able to sell them for a dollar or two. When a company has a product that they can only sell for somewhere in the cents, they will need to sell a large amount of tickets to breakeven the sunk cost and capital expenditures. In other words, economies of scale are needed. That is only possible if you have contracts with multiple lotteries, which if we revisit point 2, it would be a hard task for a new supplier to accomplish such scale. Fourthly, instant scratch tickets are difficult to produce, and the technological expertise is hard to learn. And finally, because of regulations, it is illegal to import instant tickets into the U.S.

NPI competitive analysis:

Best-in-class ilottery provider and likely to stay that way

Neogame's Prospectus

(NPI in orange. Competitors in blue.)

NPI has a market share of 50%, having 5 of the 10 contracts (9 with U.S states, 1 with a Canadian province). 3 of their 5 contracts are won in 2019 and 2020. The large momentum has to do with NPI penetration rate. NPI has the best-in-class penetration of ilottery, outclassing its competitors and making NPI the frontrunner for many states lottery contracts. Contract for Michigan was awarded in 16', 2 years after the contracts for Georgia and Illinois were awarded to NPI's competitor. Despite that, Michigan has the highest ilottery penetration for all states with ilottery, trouncing both Georgia and Illinois by miles.

And it's not just Michigan. New Hampshire, North Carolina and Virginia have astounding penetrations rate compared to other states who were launched earlier. This should further drive NPI momentum of winning more future contracts. Penetration rate is a key influence for state lotteries in determining who to pick as their ilottery provider. The higher the ilottery penetration, the more players are gambling, resulting in further incremental revenue for both the ilottery provider and the state lottery. Penetration of ilottery is especially important when one realizes that bulk of ilottery players are non-consumption users of traditional retail lottery.

A lot of further growth for NPI in terms of winning new ilottery contracts and strong organic growth from increasing penetration of ilottery. While ilottery is still a nascent industry, it is likely that NPI will stay as the dominant market leader. NPI has grown over 35% CAGR the last few years, and is likely to continue growing at this pace.

NPI is Synergistic with core business

NPI boosts retail ticket sales Michigan state lottery financial report

The chart above represents retail ticket sales for Michigan state lottery. From 2015 to 2020, retail ticket sales grew at a rate double than 2011-2014 (pre-ilottery) ticket sales. Ilottery draws in non-consumption users of traditional lottery such as the younger generation. There is a significant cross-selling potential here, and NPI has done incredibly well through successful marketing campaigns done on their platform. An important thing to note is that Pollard is the provider for 27 of the 44 state lotteries in the U.S., and the primary provider for all provinces in Canada. Significant positive sign for Pollard's instant ticket manufacturer business even if NPI does not win that respective state lottery contract.

Valuations

Valuation method for core business:

To be conservative, valuation of the core business will be obtained by using a blended multiple of Pollard's peers, though peers are weaker quality business than Pollard. SGMS & IGT are businesses that are more diversified, heavily leveraged compared to Pollard, and operate in weaker quality business like slot machines manufacturers who lack the characteristic of recurring revenue and low churn of a lottery provider. FDJ is a french lottery provider but is a business in its mature stage and growing at a slower rate than Pollard.

LTM EV/EBITDA/NTM EV/EBITDA:

SGMS: 17X/16.78X

IGT: 10X/9x

FDJ: 15.42X/13.78X

Mean" 14.14x/13.19x

Core business valuation:

Pollard LTM EBITDA from Core: 56.1m

EV/EBITDA Multiple: 14.14x

Implied EV: 793.25m

EV/Share: $30.5

Valuation methodology for NPI:

NGMS owns the other 50% of NPI and is a publicly traded company. NGMS currently trades at a market cap of $724m and an EV of $700m. I should note that ~75% of NGMS total revenue (which includes NPI) comes from NPI and Michigan. That being said, one can say that the value of NPI and Michigan as of the current date is simply 75% of NGMS EV or Market cap.

NGMS EV: 700M

NPI implied EV (NGMS EV x 0.75): 525M

EV/Share: $20.2

Created by author using data from company fillings.

Risks

Given that the core business has a strong barrier to entry and long lifetime value with its clients, I do not see any major company or industry-wide risks to the core business. However, there are certain risks pertaining to NPI to consider.

Contracts are multi-year in duration and state lotteries can choose to resign with NPI or choose a different provider after the contract is up, meaning there could be a loss of NPI contracts. Personally, I think that NPI losing contracts is unlikely. There are many factors at play here. For example, the high switching cost needed to change providers will deter many state lotteries. NPI has driven high penetration rates in all the states that they have contracts with. For a state lottery to switch providers, there is no guarantee that penetration rate will increase or even maintain the current level in the hands of a new operator. It is also essential to realize that players have attachments to certain games and current platform. State lotteries have a lot to consider when switching providers.

There's the possibility that NPI might not win any future contracts. However, that I believe this scenario to be unlikely given NPI track record. NPI is the best-in-class ilottery provider, with the highest penetration rates compared to its peers. NPI offers the best value proposition to state lotteries. State lotteries want to maximize their lottery revenue and NPI has proven itself as

Other online gambling competitors are another issue - icasino would be a major competitor to the ilottery industry. However, from data we have from states with both ilottery and icasino, it does not seem that the two can not co-exists together. In both Pennsylvania and Alberta, ilottery and icasino sales both grew rapidly and sales are forecasted to grow 30%+.

There's also the lack of shareholders' power: The Pollard family holds ~65% of all shares outstanding and holds most of the voting power. The family also holds half of the board seats. As shareholders, we are party to management decision and have no way to force management's hand. However, the Pollard family has strong alignment with shareholder, and has always moved slowly and carefully. But the risk still stands. Management has the ultimate say and there is nothing investors can do about it.

Catalysts

Ilottery is a nascent industry. As NPI wins more contracts and emerges as the clear-cut market leader, that will increase investor's confidence in NPI and draw more attention to NPI.

Pollard will probably have a success earning report next quarter. Lottery demands are high, and supply chain issues will normalize soon according to management. NPI is also doing very well. Penetration rates for VA and NH have risen to over 30% and will continue growing. A successful earnings report will likely re-rate the stock to price level prior to the Q3 report. In my view, the market overreacted to the Q3 results, and the stock is oversold. A 3% decline in retail instant tickets revenue due to supply chain issues, and a large onetime consideration expense do not justify a huge sell-off of Pollard shares.

Analyst coverages are few and all coverages are from smaller investment banks. If any of the Canadian big banks initiates coverage to Pollard, highly likely that will draw more attention and potentially re-rate Pollard.

Conclusion

Ultimately, it is difficult to suffer any permanent capital loss with Pollard. The very defensible core business at a blended multiple is worth near current enterprise value, providing us with huge downside protection. NPI is given at a steep discount, investors can wait for the valuation gap to close, and any further asymmetrical upside is tied toward NPI continued growth.