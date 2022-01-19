Medical Properties Trust: Mission Critical REIT That's Poised To Profit
Summary
- Hospitals are mission-critical, high-barrier-to-entry properties. They are extremely difficult to relocate them and rarely shut down.
- There’s always demand for this critical part of the healthcare food chain.
- While we’ve been happy with its performance over the years, we can’t just assume our portfolio is on cruise control.
Back in 2012, I wrote my first article on Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), where I explained:
"There are a lot of hospitals… the market is huge out there. There's about a half a trillion dollars of available hospital properties out there... the pipeline is huge."
Specifically, "over 5,000 hospitals [exist] in the U.S. And less than 1% closes in any year." They tend to have exceptionally long lifespans and tremendous barriers to entry. Opening a new one requires regulatory approvals, permits, certificates-of-need, and of course, funding.
(Interestingly enough, as I also wrote "the license goes with the facility, not the operator" with hospital properties.)
Simply put, these institutions are mission-critical, extremely difficult to relocate, and rarely shut down. There's always demand for this critical part of the healthcare food chain.
Recognizing that, we added Medical Properties Trust to the Durable Income Portfolio in November 2016. Since then, shares have returned around 26.6% annually.
Compare that with 9.2% from Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (VNQ).
Over these years, MPW has become a larger part of our portfolio. At 3.3% exposure, it's now ranked as iREIT on Alpha's fifth-largest position behind:
- Realty Income (O): 6.75%
- American Tower (AMT): 5.5%
- Digital Realty (DLR): 5.2%
- VICI Properties (VICI): 4.5%.
Still, we want to stay diligent and make sure that exposure remains appropriate and profitable. While we've been happy with its performance, we can't assume our portfolio is on cruise control.
So let's take a granular look at MPW right now.
The Basics About Medical Properties
MPW is an internally managed REIT formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. Begun in Birmingham, Alabama, it's now one of the world's largest hospital owners.
As of Q3-21, MPW owned 444 properties with about 46,000 beds run by 52 operators across 32 U.S. states and nine countries.
MPW's financing model facilitates acquisitions and recapitalizations. This allows hospital operators to unlock their real estate assets' value to fund improvements, technology upgrades, and other investments.
The REIT has grown its own assets by about 31% CAGR from 2010 to 2020:
Domestically, MPW seeks operator-owned hospital real estate worth $500 billion to $750 billion. As for its European efforts, I'll admit I was skeptical at first. As I explained in June 2015, one reason I waited to buy it was its international exposure.
"I was initially not enamored with the risks for such a small REIT to invest outside of the US. MPW was not a proven landlord outside of the U.S., and I decided to wait until the company gained experience in Western Europe."
Yet, over the years, I've come to agree with this course of action. Not only does it provide enhanced diversification, but also a lower cost of capital - which I'll explain more about below.
MPW also planted a stake in South America in 2020 and is now poised for more opportunities in Colombia, Australia, and further into Western Europe.
The only "pure-play" hospital REIT around, it has a market capitalization of $13.4 billion. This makes it the fifth-largest healthcare REIT.
Its gross assets and revenue by asset show 78% coming from general acute hospitals, 7.8% from behavioral health facilities, and 10.6% from inpatient rehab hospitals as of Q3.
Looking at MPW's Balance Sheet
While MPW is certainly a healthcare REIT, I actually consider it to be more of a net-lease landlord that's focused on consolidating hospital systems.
Regardless, this past decade's increased hospital ownership by for-profit systems and increased private equity investment has created exciting opportunities for MPW and its investors. Like me.
Around 75% of all community hospitals in the U.S. are owned by not-for-profit ('NFP') operators. So MPW's value proposition is to utilize its cost of capital and scale advantages to:
- Improve patient outcomes
- Increase earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA)
- Expand margins.
In the process, it must maintain healthy investment spreads to grow earnings and dividends.
While we bought our first position here over five years ago, we've monitored its balance sheet management carefully. Again, cost of capital is extremely relevant.
As of Q3, MPW had acquired approximately $3.7 billion of investments for the year, using
- Joint-venture (JV) capital
- Common equity through underwritten offerings in the ATM
- Selective dispositions
- Funds received from opportunistic debt repayments
- Debt offerings with historically low interest rates
- Earnings retention.
In September, it announced one particular acquisition of eight properties through a $1.78 billion 50-50 JV with Macquarie Infrastructure Partners. And then there was the $1.2 billion HCA re-tenanting of Steward Utah hospitals.
Once both are completed, MPW will have access to approximately $1.3 billion in attractively priced capital - the cost of which continues to improve. That shows in its recent €500 million unsecured notes offering at a less-than-1% coupon.
Similar to Realty Income, MPW reduces its cost of capital by accessing debt in markets that aren't experiencing the same inflation. Thus, MPW's diversified footprint and diversified financing sources continue to create refinancing value.
More on MPW's Balance Sheet
Let's next compare MPW's EBITDA-to-interest coverage ratio. That way, we can see how easily it can pay the interest on its outstanding debt. (A higher coverage ratio is better.)
As you can see, CareTrust (CTRE) and Healthpeak (PEAK) have the best metrics of their peers. MPW, however, doesn't score well at 3.7x as of Q3-21.
Keep in mind, it's a notch below investment-grade, rated BB+ by S&P.
Fixed-charge ratios, meanwhile, measure the ability to pay expenses with income before interest and income taxes. A higher one indicates a healthier and less risky business.
Once again, MPW has one of the worst metrics, while CTRE has the best. And as seen below, we can compare MPW's debt to book capital:
Once more, MPW has the highest debt (based on this metric) in the healthcare REIT subsector. Meanwhile, CTRE and Physicians Realty (DOC) have the lowest.
These are important to recognize.
Finally, we'll compare MPW's Debt/EBITDA that measures the amount of income generated that's available to pay down debt before covering interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization expenses. A high result could indicate too much debt.
MPW's debt is a risk worth considering. We'd like to see it improve its debt metrics, obviously. But we're happy to see its payout ratio continue to improve.
Another Risk to Know About With MPW
That's not the only thing improving about this REIT. MPW continues to improve diversification by expanding domestically and internationally.
That's good considering its high concentration of Steward Health Care and Circle Health properties. (We discussed Steward in a recent article HERE).
To mitigate tenant/operator risk, MPW structures its leases for operator change in event of default and for entire master lease or other cross-defaulted agreement with operator.
Recognize that rent/interest is a small fixed expense within hospital cost structures. They're typically dominated by highly variable but proactively managed wage, salary, and benefits costs equal to about 50% of operating expenses.
It's also functionally senior to parent creditor obligations. So in the event of a default, all stakeholders - including the community itself - depend on continuous hospital operations. This is what I mean by "mission critical."
Furthermore, MPW's largest facility accounts for less than 3% in annualized base rent ('ABR').
Most of its lease contracts include minimum escalators averaging nearly 2% annually. And around 75% are CPI-based arrangements that include inflation ceilings averaging approximately 4.5% annually.
About 9% contain fixed escalators that average 2.3% annually.
Show me the Money
In Q3, MPW's funds from operations (FFO) were $0.44 per share. And adjusted FFO (AFFO) per share was $0.34.
As viewed below, it's expected to generate $1.37 in 2021 (using FAST Graph analyst estimates).
Assuming that holds true, MPW will have generated 13% growth in 2021 on top of 14% in 2020. That's impressive right?
Except take a look at AFFO growth year-over-year in percentages:
That's lumpy right?
So let's compare MPW's dividend growth rate next:
It didn't start growing its dividend until 2014 but has maintained a steady dividend growth policy since then. Now compare that with its AFFO year-over-year in percentages:
For comparison purposes, take a look at Realty Income's AFFO history… keeping in mind how it's generated positive AFFO per-share growth in 23 out of 24 years.
Compare that with its dividend growth history, and you can see a much more stable pattern. This stability is important to me and many other investors. It demonstrates that the REIT can create value by investing capital at rates of return that exceed their cost of capital.
Keep in mind that, from the end of 2019 through 2021, MPW was among a very few large-cap REITs able to deliver double-digit growth on a per-share basis. It's because of that growth that investors have bid the stock price higher.
Also, remember that MPW's cost of capital is excellent, as illustrated below:
Analysts expect it to grow by 11% in 2022 and 9% in 2023:
And here's how that compares with its peers:
In Conclusion…
Now that we've taken a closer look at MPW, let's consider valuation - starting with its p/FFO:
As shown above, that figure is cheap. But you must also recognize the debt metrics I provided earlier.
We like its growth story, but we'd also like to see MPW improve its credit profile by obtaining investment-grade metrics. As you can see below, its dividend yield is 4.7%, is in line with other healthcare REITs.
As stated previously, MPW improved its payout ratio, which now sits at around 80%. And we consider that current distribution safe.
Right now, shares trade at $24.13. And we're bumping our "buy below" target to $26 as we model it to hit $28 by year's end.
If that happens, it would generate a total annualized return of around 20% (or higher).
Author's Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, which means he's not always right with his predictions or recommendations. Since that also applies to his grammar, please excuse any typos you may find. Also, this article is free: written and distributed only to assist in research while providing a forum for second-level thinking.
