MF3d/E+ via Getty Images

Introduction And Thesis

The world is changing fast. Since the start of the industrial revolution, the pace of innovation and change has only increased, which has taken an even greater leap during the pandemic. The pandemic changed numerous aspects of our world including the adoption of remote and digital technology leading to the increasing speed of cloud solution adoption. Moving from on-prem solutions to the cloud provides more benefits; however, it comes with its own risks. A new form of cyberterror attacks arose while the companies migrating to the cloud were not ready. Thus, there has been a massive demand for cloud cyber security solutions setting up a favorable underlying trend for CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ:CRWD).

CrowdStrike is a cybersecurity technology company that provides cloud endpoint security services, and as the monumental underlying trend implies, the potentials and the opportunity this company is pursuing are massive. However, despite this trend, I have been bearish on CrowdStrike throughout 2021 as my previous article shows. At the time, I believed the valuation of CrowdStrike was unjustifiable even when considering the future opportunities. Today, after about a 40% consolidation from its peak, my view of the company did not change. I strongly believe that changing monetary policies, high stock-based compensations, and high valuation will continue to pressure CrowdStrike despite its massive potentials. Therefore, I believe investors should wait until valuations compress more and stock-based compensations become less relevant.

Stock-Based Compensation (SBC)

Stock-based compensation, or SBC, is one of the most controversial topics surrounding the newly public tech companies. Some investors believe that excessive stock-based compensations are degrading the existing shareholder value while other investors and companies are saying that high compensations are required to attract necessary talents given today's labor markets. While both sides of the argument have convincing reasons, I have a negative view of the companies continuing to increase SBC and degrading the shareholder value.

CrowdStrike, like many other companies, has been using SBC to attract talent resulting in continual sequential growth in SBC expense. In 2022Q1, 2022Q2, and 2022Q3 CrowdStrike had an SBC expense of $54.362 million, $76.287 million, and $86.666 million, respectively, showing strong growth. In comparison to the revenue, SBC accounted for 17.88%, 22.55%, and 22.8% in 2022Q1, 2022Q2, and 2022Q3, respectively. I believe the current growth and the amount of SBC expense are excessive.

As the revenue grows and CrowdStrike scales, SBC expense in comparison to revenue will naturally decrease, but because that inflection point has not happened yet, I continue to view SBC expense as a negative for the company.

Valuation

Valuation may be one of the biggest risks for investing in CrowdStrike today. The company is currently trading at about $40 billion dollar valuation with a forward price to earnings ratio of about 303. I believe this level of valuation is absurd.

On a few occasions, reasonably high valuations are accepted. For example, if the company's growth rates are outperforming all of its peers and competitors, the company deserves higher valuations. Also, when the macroeconomic conditions are favorable, higher valuations than normal should be accepted. However, both of these are not the case for CrowdStrike.

CrowdStrike is expected to report revenue growth of over 60% this year and 40%, 33%, and 30% for the following 3 years. However, for the sake of argument, I will assume that CrowdStrike will outperform and report a CAGR of 40% for the next 3 years. On the other hand, Palantir's (PLTR) management team reported that they are expecting over 30%+ revenue growth for the next 4 years. Given that both companies are operating in a highly valuable and growing industry with similar gross margins of 82% for Palantir and 79% for CrowdStrike, I will compare their valuation for the sake of argument.

Fwd P/E Expected Growth Rate Palantir About 100 30%+ CrowdStrike About 300 40%

[Chart created by author using Source1 and Source2]

As the chart above shows, CrowdStrike currently has about 3 times higher valuation than Palantir despite an only slightly higher expected growth rate. Palantir is not operating in a low-value business. Palantir, like CrowdStrike, is operating in a highly anticipated data analytics software industry with immense potentials. I am not arguing that Palantir is at a fair or low valuation today, but from this simple comparison, it can be seen that CrowdStrike's valuation is absurd. Thus, if investors initiate a position today, the future return potential may be small.

Federal Reserve And Macroeconomics

The macroeconomic conditions are another reason that I am concerned about CrowdStrike's high valuation. After the pandemic, through massive expansionary fiscal and monetary policy, high valuations in the stock market were mostly justified. Capital concentration in the financial market allowed these to happen. However, Federal Reserve in recent weeks has changed course due to inflation. Today, the FED is expected to finish tapering by March and potentially increase rates as much as 3 to 4 times in 2022. The abrupt change in the monetary policy does not support excessive valuations; therefore, I do not think CrowdStrike's valuations are justified.

Risks To Thesis

The market has always rewarded fast-growing software companies. They tend to benefit from the major underlying trends while achieving high margins and visibility. Thus, given the current strength that CrowdStrike is showing, the market may continue to reward high valuations to CrowdStrike.

Industry-wide cloud adoption and the need for cyber security solution is only expected to grow. As a result, CrowdStrike estimates its TAM to be about $54.8 billion dollars today and expects that it will grow to $67.1 billion by 2024. The massive and growing TAM is leading to CrowdStrike growing its revenue at about 63% to $380 million while maintaining its net dollar retention rate above 120%. Although the company is currently reporting a net loss, its fast growth and increasing efficiency can quickly lead to profitability. I think this shows the strength of CrowdStrike in a growing cloud-based cyber security industry, which can potentially justify the company's high valuation.

Summary

CrowdStrike is no doubt a great company operating in a fast-growing industry. CrowdStrike will certainly grow and become more necessary; however, because of the company's current valuation in a changing market, I believe investors should wait before investing in CrowdStrike. Future potentials do not always justify current valuations.