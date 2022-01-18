InfinitumProdux/iStock via Getty Images

Golden Ocean Group Limited (NASDAQ:GOGL) is one of the leading international dry bulk shipping companies founded in 1996. I am neutral on GOGL due to its financial statements analysis, my stock valuations, and my estimations on the company’s TCE rates. Using the Comparable Company Analysis (CCA), I estimate a fair value of $10.08 for the stock price. Also, the Discounted Dividend Model (DDM) estimates that GOGL is worth $10.48 per share. Furthermore, I used the Baltic Dry Index to estimate the company’s TCE rate for 4Q 2021. I estimate a TCE rate of $31,780 per day for the fourth quarter, compared with an expected TCE rate of $35,330 according to the company’s calculations. The company successfully developed its fleet in different segments through recent years, implying a promising future. However, I’m neutral on the stock at prices around $10.

3Q 2021 results and implications

On November 24, 2021, the company reported a third-quarter net income of $195.3 million and an EPS of $0.97. Compared with 2Q 2021, its net income and EPS increased by 86.8% and 86.5%, respectively. Through the second quarter, the company received 18 vessels which positively impacted its 3Q 2021 operating revenues. In 3Q 2021, GOGL’s operating revenues increased from $275.7 million to $387.6 million, up 40%. Moreover, the Golden Ocean Group increased its quarterly dividend to $0.85, up 70%.

What awaits GOGL’s market?

As the Coronavirus has still kept us in a tight corner, the company’s outlook is, equally importantly, based on COVID-19 quarantines and the supply-side dynamics. A recovery in global demand for dry bulk commodities, coupled with supply growth, will lead to a rise in cash generation. GOGL has increased its cash generation potentials by growing and renewing its fleet. The company is mainly operating in the Capsize, Panamax, and Ultramax segments. Figure 1 shows that GOGL successfully developed its fleet in different segments. In 2021, the company ordered 25 modern vessels, which will keep it in a highly competitive position for years. Moreover, the company participated in agreements to construct seven latest generation ECO-type Kamsarmax vessels.

Figure 1 - Golden Ocean fleet development

goldenocean.bm

Estimation of the company’s TCE rates

In 3Q 2021, GOGL reported a TCE rate of $32,262 per day, compared with a TCE rate of $24,290 per day in 2Q 2021. The company estimated a Capesize TCE rate of $41,900 per day and a Panamax TCE rate of $27,300 per day for 4Q 2021. Also, GOGL estimated a Capesize and Panamax TCE rate of $33,200 and $24,150 per day for 1Q 2022, respectively. To investigate if the mentioned estimated TCE rates are realistic, I calculated the quarterly Baltic Dry Index based on the data provided in Table 1. I estimate a 4Q 2021 TCE rate of $31,780 per day for Golden Ocean Group, 10% below the company’s estimation (see Table 2).

Table 1 - Baltic Dry Index from Jan 2019 to Jan 2022

Table by the author based on tradingeconomics.com data

Table 2 - GOGL’s estimation vs. author’s estimation on the company’s 4Q 2021 TCE rate

Author’s calculations based on Baltic Dry Index and GOGL’s quarterly financial reports

Moreover, Figure 2 shows the quarterly Baltic Dry Index and GOGL’s quarterly TCE rates from 2019 to 2022. It indicates that the TCE rates move alongside the Baltic Dry Index, implying a positive correlation between them. Running a linear regression, I estimate GOGL’s future TCE rates based on different scenarios for the Baltic Dry Index (see Table 3).

Figure 2 – GOGL’s quarterly TCE rates and quarterly Baltic Dry Index (left), and the correlation between them (right) from 1Q 2019 to 1Q 2022

Author’s calculations based on Baltic Dry Index and GOGL’s quarterly financial report

I use iron ore and coal demand outlook in the next five years to determine the most probable scenario for the Baltic Dry Index, which is highlighted in green (see Table 3). Based on the predicted iron ore demand of 2.37 BMT and the coal demand of 7.424 BMT, I estimate the Baltic Dry Index would be between 2500-3000 in 2022. Therefore, I estimate a TCE rate of $21,000 to $24,000 per day for GOGL in 2022. Moreover, determining the most probable scenario from 2023 to 2026, I estimate a TCE rate of $24,000 to $27,000 per day for 2023 and 2024. Also, a TCE rate of $27,000 to $32,000 per day for 2025 and 2026.

Table 3 - Estimated GOGL’s TCE rates based on seven scenarios from 2022 to 2026

Author's calculations

GOGL performance outlook

According to Figure 3, GOGL’s forward EBITDA growth and forward EV/EBITDA are around the peer's average. GOGL’s forward EBITDA growth is 34.5%, compared with the group’s average of 35.08%. Also, the company’s forward EV/EBITDA is 5.15x, compared with the group’s average of 6.08x.

Figure 3 - GOGL and peer's average forward EV/EBITDA and forward EBITDA Growth

Author’s calculations based on Seeking Alpha data

Figure 4 - GOGL and peers’ dividend yield

YCharts.com

GOGL has a 17.02% dividend yield, which is far higher than the peers' average of 8.12%. Generally speaking, a higher dividend yield indicates that a stock provides more income. However, a higher dividend yield often brings more risks. Thus, it is crucial to dig deeper to investigate the circumstances that cause the higher dividend yield. In this regard, the company’s other metrics may give a better picture of the GOGL’s return. Its dividend payout ratio is 39.88%, which is 124% higher than the peer group’s average. This is a sign of the company’s strong balance sheet. Moreover, GOGL’s current ratio is 1.59, which is in line with the peer group’s average of 1.40. It implies the management is using the assets efficiently, keeping the risks of its high dividend yield low.

Figure 5 - GOGL vs. the peers' average in current ratio and dividend payout ratio

Author's calculations based on Yahoo Finance data

As Figure 6 shows, Seeking Alpha Rating presents that through the last 90 days, most of the Seeking Alpha and Wall Street Analysts were neutral on GOGL stock.

Figure 6 – Seeking Alpha analysts rating (left) and Wall Street analysts rating (right)

seekingalpha.com

Valuations

I used the Competitive Companies Analysis and Discounted Dividend Model to evaluate GOGL’s stock. I noticed that both approaches are in the same line to estimate the stock’s fair value. Comparing Golden Ocean Group with other peer competitors and using the CCA method, I estimate that the stock's fair value is very close to its current price. This method reflects the real-market data and is an appropriate way of analyzing GOGL due to the company’s relative stability. Based on market cap and operations, I selected the peers and used common key ratios in a CCA method to illustrate the value of similar companies. Data was gathered from the most recent quarterly and TTM data. Using the CCA method, I estimate GOGL’s stock is worth $10.07.

Table 4 - GOGL and its peers (as of 13 January 2022)

seekingalpha.com

Comparing GOGL’s ratios with other peer companies, I observe that the stock is fairly valued – GOGL’s P/E ratio is 5.70x which is the same as the group’s average, 5.70x. Also, the company’s EV/Sales ratio is 3.13x, which is in line with the peer’s average of 3.97x. These ratios indicate that the stock is a Hold. Moreover, GOGL’s EV/EBITDA ratio equals 6.16x, which is 14% below average.

Besides GOGL, I have done some analysis on the peer companies. FLEX LNG (FLNG) and Global Ship Lease (GSL) have far higher EV/Sales amounts than the peers' average, 9.17x and 5.38x, respectively. It shows that these companies are overvalued. Moreover, FLNG’s P/E is 87% higher than the group's average. The EV/EBITDA of Safe Bulkers (SB) and Danaos Corporation (DAC) is 26% and 61% below the peers' average, respectively.

Table 5 – GOGL stock valuation based on CCA method (as of 13 January 2022)

Author’s calculations based on data provided in Table 4

I used the DDM method as well. DDM is a quantitative method to evaluate a company’s stock. Unlike the CCA method, DDM is based on theory rather than real-market data. DDM is appropriate for GOGL stock since the company pays dividends regularly. Despite quite conservative inputs, the stock is fairly valued. According to the DDM approach, GOGL stock is worth $10.48.

Table 6 - GOGL stock valuation based on DDM method (as of 13 January 2022)

Author's calculations

In Table 7, I estimate the fair price for the peer companies. Based on the provided details, the peers’ stock price valuation is supporting my observations. It shows Safe Bulkers has a 41.75% upside potential, while GOGL has only 1.66% upside potential.

Table 7 - Peers' stock valuation (as of 13 January 2022)

Author’s calculations based on Seeking Alpha data

Risks

There are some risks you should consider if you plan to hold GOGL. On 11 October 2021, the company said it is going to sell two older Panamax vessels, Golden Opportunity and Golden Endurer, for about $37.2 million. This kind of announcement may disappear in the future due to upcoming emission regulations. New emission regulations may limit Golden Ocean's opportunities to sell its older vessels. Also, iron ore shipping is the largest segment in GOGL’s transportations. As China is the most iron-ore consuming nation and has restricted imports from Australia, the world iron ore market may decline if China decreases its consumption. Moreover, shipping dry bulk commodities are directly related to the current COVID-19 quarantine restrictions and global economic recession. Thus, keep an eye on the COVID-19 trends that directly affect the Baltic Dry Index.

Conclusion

In sum, based on my valuations, GOGL’s market price is in the same line as my estimate of the stock’s fair value. Considering the most probable scenario of the Baltic Dry Index, I estimate the 4Q 2021 TCE rate of $31,780 per day for the Golden Ocean, which is 10% below the company’s estimation. If you are on board, keep an eye on iron ore and coal demand and the Baltic Dry Index to determine the TCE rate. In a nutshell, GOGL stock is a Hold.