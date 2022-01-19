The Russell 2000 Is Barely Hanging On (Technically Speaking For 1/17)

undefined undefined/iStock via Getty Images

Let's begin this week with a chart of the QQQ and its cumulative advance/decline line

QQQ with cumulative advance/decline line Stockcharts

The advance/decline line edged modestly lower last summer. It declined again last November. Last week, prices fell to the trend line, and then used it as a center of trading gravity. Prices are currently below that line.

QQQ with the percentage of issues above their respective 200 and 50 day EMAs Stockcharts

Add to that first chart this chart which shows the percentage of stocks above their respective 200 (middle panel) and 50 (bottom panel) day EMA. Both of these breadth measures have been declining for the last year.

The QQQ's overall breadth picture is fairly weak right now. Let's add the following RRG chart to this analysis:

Three largest ETF members of the QQQ Stockcharts

The above RRG graph shows the relative strength of the three largest sector components of the QQQ. Like the breadth data, this chart is fairly bearish. Only one sector (the XLK) is leading the index and it is barely hanging on.

Overall, the QQQ's technical picture is soft.

Let's take a look at the 6-month charts of the 11 major sector-tracking ETFs:

6-month charts of the 11 major sector-tracking ETFs Stockcharts

Two defensive sectors - consumer staples (lower left) and utilities (lower right) broke out in December. Both have sold off a bit since the first of the year. Energy (top right corner) and financials (second row, left) also broke out at the beginning of this year. Communication services (top row, second from left) continues to be a laggard.

This is a soft week for news. 1-unit building permits are released on Tuesday and existing home sales are released on Thursday. Neither are market-moving.

China cut interest rates to spur growth:

China’s central bank cut its key interest rate for the first time in almost two years to help bolster an economy that’s lost momentum because of a property slump and repeated virus outbreaks. ... The rate cut is part of Beijing’s efforts to put a floor under growth in a crucial year of leadership transition for the world’s second-largest economy. The biggest challenges to meeting that goal are sporadic outbreaks of the more-infectious omicron coronavirus variant, and continued falls in property sales reducing housing investment. ... Economists expect more policy action from the PBOC in coming months. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. said there’s a possibility the central bank will allow banks to lower the five-year loan prime rate, a reference for mortgages, on Thursday. The one-year rate was already cut in December. Economists at Australia & New Zealand Banking Group and BNP Paribas see the likelihood of further reductions in the reserve requirement ratio for banks.

I'm still waiting for another major virus outbreak to occur.

Today, there are two key sets of charts:

2-week chart of the SPY, QQQ, DIA, and IWM Stockcharts

There's a fair amount of bearishness on the 2-week charts. The SPY and DIA have barely been above the 200-day EMA. The QQQ and IWM have been under it for most of the last two weeks.

But the real concern is the IWM chart:

1-year, 6-month and 3-month chart of the IWM Stockcharts

Prices are just below support on the 1-year chart (left). There's been an uptick in volume on the recent sell-off. The 6-month chart (upper right) and 3-month chart (lower right) show that today prices closed down below key levels.

The IWM is a proxy for risk-based capital. Right now, traders are definitely in a risk-off mood for this index. If we have another sharp day of selling, the IWM will be below key support, which means a bigger sell-off is far more likely.