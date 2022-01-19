matdesign24/iStock via Getty Images

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) has been plagued by subpar total returns in its past, poorly performing ambitious acquisitions and growth projects, and has also violated investor trust by halving the distribution in 2020. Now, management is flirting with further acquisitions and has refused to commit to restoring the distribution to its pre-cut level. Nevertheless, we believe there are 3 compelling reasons to buy ET units right now.

#1. Energy Transfer Stock Will Be Boosted By Soaring Inflation

As this morning's headlines read: inflation is here and is boosting energy prices higher. Furthermore, S&P Global recently reported that OPEC expects oil demand to remain unaffected by potential interest rate hikes from Central Bankers trying to fight inflation. They believe that the continued emergence of the world economy and inflationary forces will support energy prices throughout 2022, stating:

Monetary actions are not expected to hinder underlying global economic growth momentum, but rather serve to recalibrate otherwise overheating economies. However, as long as COVID-19 in combination with the challenges of supply-chain bottlenecks and inflation will impact the global economic momentum, a volatile growth pattern will remain...While the new omicron variant may have an impact in 1H22, which is dependent on any further lockdown measures and rising hospitalizations levels impacting the workforce, projections for economic growth remain robust.

As research has shown, energy is arguably the best inflation hedge out there, especially during periods where economic activity is increasing:

#2. ET Stock Is Poised To Increase Unitholder Capital Returns

ET is also poised to significantly increase capital returns moving forward. Thanks to a stronger than expected 2021 in large part thanks to the windfall from Winter Storm Uri, ET was able to accelerate its deleveraging substantially. As a result, the company is projected to reach its target leverage ratio at some point in 2022 while also expecting its growth CapEx to fall off dramatically, leaving a large amount of free cash flow.

While the company hinted in a recent discussion with us that they could very well seek a credit rating upgrade from BBB- to BBB or even higher by continuing to aggressively pay down debt, the company has also reasserted consistently that it wants to begin increasing unitholder capital returns in 2022.

After all, according to Wall Street analysts ET is expected to generate $1.62 in free cash flow per unit in 2022 compared to the current annualized distribution of $0.61. Management could quite easily double the distribution to an annualized $1.22 - where it was prior to COVID-19 hitting - and be able to cover CapEx and the distribution with another $0.40 per share in free cash flow to spare to apply towards continued debt paydown and/or opportunistic unit repurchases.

While management has also refused to commit to restoring the quarterly distribution to its former level - and we have no expectations that they will do so this year - there is still a very high likelihood that ET will announce a meaningful distribution hike at some point this year - as soon as their next earnings call in a few weeks even - which could definitely serve as a catalyst to send the unit price higher.

#3. ET Stock Is Deeply Undervalued

Last, but not least, ET is not only deeply undervalued relative to its history, it is also deeply undervalued relative to peers. For example, its current EV/EBITDA ratio is a mere 7.75 times compared to its historical average of 9.75 times. Given that its balance sheet is quite leveraged and that a large percentage of its enterprise value is denominated in debt, that means that units could see massive upside if the EV/EBITDA ratio were to normalize.

Relative to investment grade midstream peers, ET's EV/EBITDA ratio also looks very cheap. Enterprise Products Partners (EPD) trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.84x, Kinder Morgan (KMI) trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.48x, The Williams Companies (WMB) trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 10.81x, ONEOK (OKE) trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.89x, Enbridge (ENB) trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 12.27x, Magellan Midstream Partners (MMP) trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 11.25x, MPLX (MPLX) trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 9.39x, and Plains All American (PAA) trades at an EV/EBITDA multiple of 8.75x. As should be obvious from this list, ET has massive upside potential.

Investor Takeaway

ET is far from a perfect business as management has made reckless growth investment after reckless growth investment, running into numerous operational and legal/regulatory challenges along the way. As a result, the balance sheet became overleveraged and the distribution got whacked, and with it the unit price.

While many investors have lost confidence and patience with Kelcy Warren and his team, there remains a tremendous opportunity to enjoy exceptional upside in ET. With macro conditions improving rapidly, ET's burdensome CapEx programs finally beginning to subside, and the leverage ratio reaching management's target range, ET finally looks much more appealing. Best of all, the unit price remains dramatically undervalued despite the business, cash flow statement, and balance sheet looking stronger than perhaps it ever has before. With management strongly suggesting that unitholder capital increases are on the way very soon, the risk-reward for investing in ET units may have never been more appealing than it is at the present.