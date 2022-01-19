BackyardProduction/iStock via Getty Images

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) announced a landmark acquisition of CoreSite Realty Corporation (COR) in 2021. The new REIT will own wireless communication infrastructure as well as data center assets. The stock consolidation provides American Tower with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

American Tower Is Transforming

American Tower positions itself as a global leader in wireless communications infrastructure and technologies. The REIT owns, operates, and develops wireless and broadcast communications real estate. It has approximately 219K communications sites spread across the globe. Of the 219K installations, 43K are in the United States and Canada, while 175K are located outside of the United States.

American Tower differs from other REITs in its positioning. The vast majority of real estate investment trusts own and operate portfolios of residential or commercial real estate that are leased to a single tenant at a time. The economics of communications tower units are very different in the case of American Tower because the REIT can lease its installations to more than one tenant, allowing the company to capture additional revenue growth from the same property.

A sample illustration demonstrates why American Tower and its investors benefit so much from a focus on communication installations. As the REIT rents out its properties to more wireless service providers and broadcasters, its gross margins and returns on investment skyrocket. The interesting aspect of this multi-tenant lease model is that American Tower's operating costs are mostly fixed, providing the REIT with operating leverage.

Demand Drivers

Two key drivers of American Tower's business are pointing to significant demand and revenue growth in the coming years. Mobile device penetration is increasing, and so are data volumes.

Mobile device usage is rapidly increasing and shows no signs of slowing. In the United States, the annual growth rate for the connected device market is expected to be 8% until 2025. The more devices that are used, such as mobile phones, tablets, and computers, the greater the demand for bandwidth. American Towers provides this bandwidth.

The second factor driving American Tower's growth is the ever-increasing volume of data being transmitted over the internet. The growth of the streaming industry is primarily driving this trend. Data traffic growth rates in the United States suggest that data traffic will grow three times faster than mobile device penetration until 2025.

Acquisition Of CoreSite Realty Corporation

Last year, American Tower completed its acquisition of CoreSite Realty's data center assets for a total consideration of $10.1 billion, or $170 per share. The merger, which was completed in December 2021, included the purchase of 25 interconnected, high-performance data centers in major American cities. With the acquisition of CoreSite Realty, American Tower acquired not only a market leader in data centers, but also a rapidly growing revenue base that has grown at a rate of 10% per year since 2016.

Over the last decade, CoreSite stock has outperformed investors' wildest expectations, with an annualized return greater than 30%. A decade ago, an investment in CoreSite Realty outperformed an investment in the S&P 500.

The acquisition of CoreSite Realty adds to American Tower's portfolio of wireless communication assets and will significantly increase cash flow growth.

Dividend-Per-Share Growth Makes Up For Low Yield

REITs that increase their dividends slowly (or not at all) tend to have higher yields than trusts that increase their dividends rapidly. American Tower unquestionably belongs to this category of high-multiple stocks.

Over the last decade, the trust has experienced 15.2% revenue growth and 14.8% cash flow growth (AFFO). The dividend increased at a rate of 20% per year. Despite the fact that American Tower distributed a large amount of cash to shareholders, the trust achieved a consistent 10% return on investment capital over the last ten years.

American Tower Revenue And Cash Flow Growth American Tower

Outlook Positive

In 3Q21, American Tower increased its guidance for property revenues, Adjusted EBITDA, net income, and AFFO. Adjusted funds from operations, by far the most important figure, are expected to increase 13.3% YoY. On a year-to-year basis, American Tower could generate AFFO of up to $9.60 per share. According to AFFO guidelines, this is a 26 AFFO-multiple.

American Tower’s guidance for 2021:

My Conclusion

The consolidation provides an opportunity to acquire American Tower. Today's stock price is 15% higher than it was at the end of 2021.

Data centers are a huge business opportunity in the digital economy, and the acquisition could provide the trust with years of cash flow growth. The purchase of CoreSite Realty is a wise move that will fundamentally transform American Tower while also supporting the REIT's dividend growth.