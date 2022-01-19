RoschetzkyIstockPhoto/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis: Stunning Rent Growth In The Sun Belt Is Too Attractive To Pass Up

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) is one of those real estate investment trusts ("REITs") that I perpetually think is valued too richly. Every time I look at it, I think "Wow, investors are willing to pay that much?" But anyone who invested in the stock at almost any point over its relatively short lifespan as a public company has been richly rewarded:

Data by YCharts

Today, NXRT is trading around 58% above its pre-pandemic peak price of $52 in February 2020, and I'm tempted to fall back into my value investing happy place and avoid it.

This inclination is made even stronger by NXRT's price to 2021 FFO of 34.5x, based on a midpoint of core FFO per share guidance of $2.38. Six months ago, I could have bought shares at a ~25x multiple.

Did I miss my chance?

Well, there's a case to be made that it's better to buy in to NXRT late than never. That case is based on the spectacular rent growth the REIT has enjoyed in 2021, especially the latter half of the year. If this elevated rent growth persists through 2022 and into 2023, NXRT may very well grow into its high price in a relatively short amount of time.

Let's explore the bull case for NXRT and why investors might buy on dips even at prices over $80 per share.

Brief Overview of NexPoint Residential

NXRT focuses on a handful of fast-growing markets in the fast-growing Sun Belt region. It would be difficult to hand-pick a better grouping of markets than this for the purpose of maximizing renter demand and rent growth.

NexPoint Presentation

This image is from a June 2021 presentation, so ignore the unit counts for each city. That will change over time as management executes on portfolio recycling. The important part is the concentration in rapidly growing Sun Belt cities like Dallas/Fort Worth, South Florida, Nashville, Atlanta, Phoenix, Houston, and Las Vegas.

Eight of the top ten markets with the fastest multifamily rent growth in Q3 2021 are among NXRT's target markets:

walkerdunlop.com

Here's how NXRT's value-add business model works:

Buy Class B apartments that have upside opportunities via "forced appreciation" (upgrades & renovations) Perform upgrades & renovations over time as units become available Raise rents to reflect the upgraded units, thus earning a high return on investment Sell appreciated apartment properties that have little value-add upside remaining

Though inflation has caused some cost increases to its unit upgrades, especially for paint and appliances, NXRT insists that they are able to pass on these costs in the form of higher rent.

NexPoint Presentation

NXRT has generated phenomenal returns with this business model, and it has done so in an extraordinarily shareholder-friendly manner. After all, a little over 12% of NXRT is owned by insiders, so naturally management operates the business as co-owners.

Over time, NXRT has managed to scale up its asset base while engaging in very little equity issuance. Compare NXRT's minimal growth in shares outstanding to that of peer Independence Realty Trust (IRT), which utilizes a similar value-add strategy concentrated in Sun Belt states:

Data by YCharts

Largely as a result of strong shareholder alignment and minimal equity issuance, NXRT's total return performance has trounced that of IRT in the last five or so years:

Data by YCharts

As of the third quarter, NXRT's occupancy stood at 95.4%, and the portfolio was 96.8% leased as of November 1st. Such high occupancy implies high renter demand for NXRT's apartments, giving the REIT ample room to raise rents.

Phenomenal Rent Growth

In the third quarter, rent on new leases rose an astonishing 23.8% YoY, while renewal rent rates were up 10.5% for a blended leasing spread of almost 16%. And this effective rent growth appears to have been accelerating into the fourth quarter. To quote the Q3 earnings conference call:

Here are the numbers by month, which demonstrate another acceleration throughout the quarter and into October. July new leases were up 23.2% with renewals being 8.4% with a - for a blended increase of 14.2%. August new leases were up 24.1% with renewals being 10.1% for a blended increase of 15.4%. And September new leases were up 24.4% with renewals being 13.5% for a blended increase of almost 18%. ... So far in October, new leases are up 26.9% with [renewals] being 15% for a blended increase of over 21% on roughly 1,000 leases.

The natural question to ask here is How long can this level of revenue growth be sustained? While that is a difficult question to answer, there are a few important points to keep in mind.

First, NXRT's rent rates remain competitive. That is, the REIT has continued to set rents at a comparable delta to other residential property types, such as Class A apartments and single-family rentals, as it always has. In Q3, NXRT's effective monthly rent across its portfolio averaged $1,183, compared to the Class A apartment average of $1,684 and single-family home average of $1,974.

Second, note that many of the renters in NXRT's Sun Belt markets recently moved from higher cost of living states like California or New York. Compared to the higher rent rates in those states, even NXRT's hiked rents seem reasonable. Besides, many of those moving from higher cost states now work from home and retain the higher salary that came with the office job in the higher cost state.

Third, consider that the lower income workers who tend to occupy NXRT's apartments have fared much better through this inflationary bout than higher income workers, at least as far as real wage growth is concerned. Real wages for the lowest quartile of workers has actually risen, while it has contracted for all other quartiles.

Twitter

Some states have raised their minimum wages to $15/hour, and many businesses have been compelled to pay that or higher in order to attract workers. According to economist Arindrajit Dube (as reported by the Boston Globe), those in the bottom third of the income spectrum have seen their real wages rise during the pandemic, while the upper two-thirds have seen their real wages fall.

This higher wage growth on the lower end of the income spectrum translates into the capacity to pay higher rents to the likes of NXRT.

Fourth, it's useful to note that the average rent-to-income has not risen considerably for NXRT's portfolio. NXRT's CIO Matt McGraner explained on the Q3 conference call that the REIT's average rent-to-income ratio of 26% is only a little bit over its normal range of 23-25%.

And with home prices rising as fast as or faster than rents across the nation, it remains cheaper to rent than to buy a home in all of NXRT's markets.

NexPoint Presentation

Management has guided for same-store revenue growth in 2021 of 4.9% and same-store NOI growth of 5.5%. Operating income before gains on the sale of real estate was up 49.7% in the first nine months of 2021, although the same metric with depreciation & amortization added back in was up only 6.1% YoY.

This may not sound that impressive, but keep in mind that most of the soaring rent growth only began to occur in the second half of the year. We should see even more impressive numbers in 2022.

NXRT has also enjoyed a boost from remarkable cap rate compression for its target asset type - Class B apartments in the Sun Belt. Tons of capital has flooded into this space after seeing how well these apartments performed through COVID-19 to the present.

As a result of appreciated asset values, management estimated that NXRT's net asset value ("NAV") per share in Q3 2021 ranged between $75.03 and $86.22, with the midpoint set at $80.62. This estimate is based on a market cap rate range of 3.5-3.8%.

Will cap rates stay this low? Management certainly thinks so, for the foreseeable future:

[W]e don't see investor appetite abating... Most of the world is in a negative interest rate environment, and we just think that, that - those issues, coupled with the cash, how well the growth is in these assets, double-digit increases, the ability to pass along inflation, reset on a monthly base for rent, and particularly how well these assets performed, specifically Garden [style] affordable [Class] B assets and Sun Belt performed during sort of the worst of times over the past 18 months, had some bad debt issues and collection issues but generally performed well and were occupied and people paid rent and the revenue didn't turn materially negative. So, I think investors, from all aspects, from all capital allocation perspectives are too excited about that, and we're seeing it pour in the space right now.

Despite this drop in cap rates for NXRT's target property type, management was still able to find attractive deals in 2021, having purchased three properties in the first nine months of the year.

Bottom Line

NXRT's estimated 2021 core FFO/share of $2.38 represents 8.1% growth over 2020's $2.20, which in turn represented 14.0% growth over 2019's $1.93. Then again, AFFO/share of $2.47 in 2020 rose 12.3% from 2019's $2.20. For 2021, NXRT appeared to be on track to hit full-year AFFO/share of about $2.70, which would represent 9.3% YoY growth.

Obviously, that is impressive enough, but 2022 appears poised to be an even better year for the REIT. Management even signaled their confidence in next year's continued growth by raising the dividend 11.3% in the third quarter.

Even after the dividend hike, though, the payout remains safely covered. For the first nine months of the year, the payout ratio was a mere 58% of core FFO and 50% of AFFO.

For the full year of 2021, the payout ratio should be around 59% of core FFO and 52% of AFFO. That leaves ample room for more double-digit dividend growth in 2022 and beyond.

At around $82 per share, NXRT trades a little less than 2% over the midpoint of its likely net asset value range and is 30.4x AFFO. On a cash flow basis, that's rather pricey.

But when I consider NXRT's impeccable portfolio positioning, soaring rent growth, highly skilled and shareholder-aligned management team, and years' worth of apartments soon to see rent bumps, I begin to believe that the high price may be worth it.

It would have been better to buy NXRT a year or year and a half ago, but it's better late than never.