Black Stone Minerals: Appears Capable Of Supporting A $0.35 Quarterly Distribution
Summary
- At current strip prices, Black Stone Minerals could generate $1.69 per unit in distributable cash flow in 2022.
- At long-term $65 WTI oil and $3.25 NYMEX gas, it could generate $1.54 per unit in distributable cash flow before the effect of hedges.
- Thus a $0.35 per quarter distribution appears reasonable in 2022 and potentially beyond.
- Black Stone may also be able to reduce its net debt to around $25 million by the end of 2022.
- Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at Distressed Value Investing. Learn More »
Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) appears capable of generating $1.69 per unit in distributable cash flow in 2022 at current strip prices (including roughly $80 WTI oil and $4.20 NYMEX gas).
Beyond 2022, it may be able to generate $1.54 per unit in distributable cash flow at long-term prices $65 WTI oil and $3.25 NYMEX gas. It looks capable of paying a $0.35 per quarter distribution ($1.40 per year) going forward while also maintaining distribution coverage of 1.2x for 2022 and 1.1x after 2022.
This assumes that production remains stable at around 38,000 BOEPD.
Production Volumes
Black Stone's total production appears to be holding steady at around 38,000 BOEPD. Black Stone's mineral and royalty production has been increasing while its working interest production has been decreasing due to its decision to farm out its working-interest participation to third-party capital providers.
|Q4 2020
|Q1 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2021
|Mineral and Royalty Production (MBoe/d)
|32.0
|31.1
|32.5
|33.0
|WI Production (MBoe/d)
|7.0
|5.8
|5.7
|5.1
|Total Production (MBoe/d)
|39.0
|36.8
|38.2
|38.0
Black Stone mentioned that it expects its total production for 2021 to be at or near the high end of its revised guidance range of 34,500 to 37,000 BOEPD. It seems likely to end up averaging above 37,000 BOEPD for the full year since getting to a 37,000 BOEPD average for 2021 would only require 35,000 BOEPD in production in Q4 2021.
2022 Outlook
Current strip for 2022 is around $80 WTI oil and $4.20 NYMEX gas. If production remains around 38,000 BOEPD (with 73.5% gas and 26.5% oil), Black Stone Minerals would be expected to generate $564 million in revenues before hedges.
Black Stone's 2022 hedges have around negative $77 million in value at those oil and gas prices.
It has around 52% of its oil production hedged at $60.14 per barrel and 52% of its natural gas production hedged at $2.99. This is much improved from its 2021 oil hedges at under $40 per barrel.
|
Type
|
Barrels/Mcf
|
Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf
|
Revenue ($ Million)
|
Oil (Barrels)
|
3,675,550
|
$78.50
|
$289
|
Natural Gas [MCF]
|
61,166,700
|
$4.25
|
$260
|
Lease Bonus and Other Income
|
$15
|
Hedge Value
|
-$77
|
Total
|
$487
This scenario would result in Black Stone Minerals having approximately $133 million in cash expenditures in 2022, inclusive of preferred distributions. It would be projected to end up with $354 million in distributable cash flow. This is approximately $1.69 per common unit.
|
$ Million
|
Lease Operating Expense
|
$13
|
Production Costs And Ad Valorem Taxes
|
$58
|
Cash G&A
|
$38
|
Cash Interest
|
$3
|
Preferred Distributions
|
$21
|
Total Expenses
|
$133
Black Stone Minerals could end up with a distribution of $0.35 per quarter in 2022. This would be a coverage ratio of 1.2x and may allow Black Stone to pay its net debt down to around $25 million by the end of 2022.
Long-Term Scenario At $65 Oil and $3.25 Gas
If Black Stone Minerals has production stabilize at 38,000 BOEPD going forward, then it would generate approximately $442 million in revenue at $65 WTI oil and $3.25 NYMEX gas after 2022.
|
Type
|
Barrels/Mcf
|
Realized $ Per Barrel/Mcf
|
Revenue ($ Million)
|
Oil (Barrels)
|
3,675,550
|
$63.50
|
$233
|
Natural Gas [MCF]
|
61,166,700
|
$3.25
|
$199
|
Lease Bonus and Other Income
|
$10
|
Total
|
$442
Black Stone Minerals would have around $324 million in distributable cash flow per year in this long-term scenario, or $1.54 per common unit with around 210 million common units.
|
$ Million
|
Lease Operating Expense
|
$13
|
Production Costs And Ad Valorem Taxes
|
$47
|
Cash G&A
|
$36
|
Cash Interest
|
$1
|
Preferred Distributions
|
$21
|
Total Expenses
|
$118
Black Stone Minerals should be able to support a $0.35 per quarter distribution at $65 WTI oil and $3.25 NYMEX gas. This would result in a 1.1x coverage ratio.
Since Black Stone's net debt would be relatively minimal in this situation, it could put some of its extra funds towards unit repurchases.
Notes On Valuation
I can see Black Stone Minerals being worth around $13.25 per unit at long-term (beyond 2022) $65 WTI oil and $3.25 NYMEX gas. It would be able to pay an annual distribution of $1.40 per unit, resulting in a 10.6% yield at $13.25 per unit, while keeping distribution coverage at around 1.1x or better.
At long-term $70 WTI oil and $3.50 NYMEX gas, Black Stone's estimated value improves to $14.55 per common unit.
Conclusion
Black Stone Minerals should be able to support a $0.35 per unit quarterly distribution based on current 2022 strip prices and assuming longer-term $65 WTI oil and $3.25 natural gas after 2022. Black Stone Minerals would also be able to pay down its net debt to around $25 million by the end of 2022 and then have close to $30 million per year (in excess of distributions) to put towards unit repurchases and other purposes in a $65 WTI oil and $3.25 NYMEX gas environment.
Free Trial Offer
We are currently offering a free two-week trial to Distressed Value Investing. Join our community to receive exclusive research about various energy companies and other opportunities along with full access to my portfolio of historic research that now includes over 1,000 reports on over 100 companies.
This article was written by
Elephant Analytics co-founded a company that was selected as one of 20 companies to participate in an start-up incubator program that spawned several companies with $100+ million valuations (Lyft, Life360, Wildfire). He also co-founded a mobile gaming company and designed the in-game economic models for two mobile apps (Absolute Bingo and Bingo Abradoodle) with over 20 million in combined installs.
Legal Disclaimer: Elephant Analytics' reports, premium research service and other writings are personal opinions only and should not be considered as investment advice. Only registered investment advisors can provide personalized investment advice. While Elephant Analytics attempts to provide reports that include accurate facts, investors should do their own diligence and fact checking prior to making their own decisions.
Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.