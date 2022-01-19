Revisiting The Simple Retirement Portfolios - H2 2021 Update

AscentXmedia/E+ via Getty Images

I introduced the Simple Retirement Portfolios almost two years ago. Portfolios are meant to provide retirees with a simple, yet effective way to invest their retirement savings, with varying levels of risk and passive / active exposure. Portfolios hold a diversified set of equity and fixed income funds, with diversified exposure to most relevant asset classes. Portfolios are as follows.

Seeking Alpha - Chart by author

I'm doing semi-regular updates on these portfolios and their performance. The following article is the update for the second half of 2021.

The lower risk and medium risk portfolios outperformed their benchmark, due to a savvy selection of funds, management alpha, and a reduced allocation to underperforming treasuries and high-quality bonds.

The higher risk portfolio underperformed its benchmark, exclusively due to narrowing CEF premiums. CEF premiums were at historically above-average levels in prior months, but have since normalized. Although lower CEF premiums have led to underperformance in the recent past, they are a positive moving forward, and present something of a buying opportunity for prospective investors.

Most of the underlying funds of the portfolios outperformed their benchmark. Several did not, mostly due to narrowing CEF premiums.

Results were broadly positive, although a bit less positive than for previous time periods.

Finally, a quick table summarizing the performance of the portfolios.

Seeking Alpha - Chart by author

Simple Retirement Portfolios - Overview and Analysis

I'll start with a brief overview of the construction and rationale behind the portfolios. Feel free to skip this section if you've read my previous articles on the subject.

The Simple Retirement Portfolios are based on the Vanguard Target Retirement 2020 Fund (VTWNX). VTWNX invests in a diversified portfolio of low-cost fixed income and equity index funds and is aimed towards recent retirees. Asset allocations change every quarter to reduce risk as retirees age.

Balanced funds, including VTWNX, generally provide retirees with superior returns than equity index funds. This includes those indexed to the S&P 500, as the said index is simply too volatile to fund the monthly income needs of the average retiree. I've done the math on this here.

VTWNX seemed like a perfect low-risk fund for retirees, so I used it as the basis for my model portfolios. The portfolios used VTWNX's holdings in May 2020 as a starting point. Current holdings are only marginally different. These were as follows:

To construct the portfolios, I simply swapped some of VTWNX's holdings for stronger, higher-yielding alternatives with the potential for market-beating returns.

I created three portfolios, some more closely tracking their benchmark than others.

A low-conviction portfolio with few changes meant to closely track VTWNX but with the possibility of some excess returns and income.

A medium-conviction portfolio with some more changes, somewhat tracking VTWNX, and with the possibility of excess returns and income.

A high-conviction portfolio with significant changes, less concerned with tracking VTWNX, and with the possibility of substantial excess returns and income.

The resultant portfolios were as follows.

Seeking Alpha - Chart by author

Simple Retirement Portfolios - Performance Analysis

Since inception, all portfolios and underlying funds have outperformed their benchmark, due to a combination of alpha, beta, and narrowing CEF discounts. As I've already covered these issues in some depth, I thought to focus on analyzing the portfolio and funds which underperformed this time around, as there was little underperformance in prior time periods. I'll also be analyzing some prior changes to the portfolios, to see how these fared up.

Portfolio Underperformance

The high risk / conviction portfolio underperformed its benchmark during 3Q2021, the only quarter in which a portfolio has underperformed. The portfolio's performance was as follows.

Seeking Alpha - Chart by author

As can be seen above, four of the portfolio's holdings posted negative returns during the quarter, with the exception of the Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund (ETO). This was a relatively weak quarter, with most asset classes posting relatively weak results.

Data by YCharts

The performance of most of the portfolio's underlying holdings was also quite poor, but results were significantly impacted by narrowing premiums / widening discounts. The worst of the bunch was the PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO), which saw its premium collapse from 13.1% to 2.8%, a double-digit drop.

Data by YCharts

PDO's NAV returns were a respectable 1.3%, which is quite good for a single quarter. Price returns, however, were a disastrous 8.0%, much lower due to the fund's narrowing premium.

Data by YCharts

PDO's premium narrowed due to issues of market timing and investment flows. The Invesco CEF Income Composite Portfolio ETF (PCEF), a CEF index ETF, rebalanced its portfolio on 6/30/2021, and said rebalancing included a significant investment in PDO. Buying pressure caused PDO's premium to spike on said date, and the premium normalized soon after. As the rebalancing occurred at the end of the quarter, it impacted the quarterly performance of the fund and portfolio. In my opinion, a one-day spike in a CEF's premium is immaterial to the fund's long-term performance, and so I do not believe that PDO's underperformance during 3Q2021 is relevant for investors moving forward.

The PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (PDI) saw its premium decrease from 14.2% to 6.2%, as investors grew concerned about the fund's distributions after the PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY) cut its distributions. Investors expect PDI to cut its distribution in the coming months, causing an increase in selling pressure, ultimately resulting in a lower premium.

Data by YCharts

Both the Lazard Global Total Return&Income Fund (LGI) and the Cohen & Steers Quality Income Realty Fund (RQI) saw their discounts widen by low single-digits, almost certainly a random movement.

Data by YCharts

Finally, ETO saw its small discount disappear, and turn into a tiny premium. ETO generally trades with a small premium, so this was simply a return to normal.

Data by YCharts

Narrowing CEF premiums caused the portfolio to underperform during 3Q2021. Without these, the portfolio would have outperformed, as it did on a NAV basis.

Seeking Alpha - Chart by author

In general terms, I do not consider narrowing premiums to be a negative for shareholders moving forward, and so I do not see the portfolio's underperformance as a significant negative, or as a bad sign. CEF premiums sometimes narrow, and although these might cause some temporary paper losses, they are mostly immaterial to long-term investors, or to retirees dependent on distributions.

Portfolio Changes Performance Analysis

The Simple Retirement Portfolios are intended to be long-term portfolios. Changes have been / will be relatively infrequent, and centered on the inclusion of new funds as market conditions evolve. I have made two material changes to the portfolios since inception.

First, I swapped the PIMCO Income Opportunity Fund (PKO), now merged into PDI, for PDO in 1Q2021. Both funds had extremely similar holdings and investment strategies, but PKO was trading with an excessive double-digit premium, while PDO was trading much closer to NAV. Swapping funds seemed like a sensible choice. Today, it was quite clearly the correct choice, as premiums for most PIMCO CEFs, including PKO, narrowed from mid-2021 onwards. Although I don't have information about PKO readily available, as it merged with PDI, I do distinctly remember the fund's premium narrowing in 2021, as was the case for PDI.

Data by YCharts

Second, I included the SPDR Portfolio High Yield Bond ETF (SPHY) into two portfolios, as the fund was a particularly strong, high-yielding corporate bond ETF. SPHY has outperformed relative to broader bond ETFs and narrower high-yield corporate bond ETFs since. On the other hand, the fund has underperformed relative to the other two comparable bond funds in the portfolios. Results were mixed, but slightly more negative than positive.

Data by YCharts

From the above, it seems clear that the two portfolio changes were, on net, a positive.

Potential Portfolio Additions / Replacements

As mentioned previously, the Simple Retirement Portfolios are meant to be long-term portfolios. Changes should be relatively infrequent, as has been the case in the past. Although I am not planning on making any portfolio changes or additions this quarter, I thought to share with readers a couple of funds which could, potentially, be included in the portfolios at a more opportune time.

Conservative income investors and retirees could consider replacing BHK and BOND for the BlackRock Investment Quality Municipal Trust (BKN), a municipal bond CEF. BKN offers investors a tax-free 4.6% distribution yield, backed by safe, high-quality municipal bonds. BKN's pre-tax distribution yield is somewhat lower than average, but its after-tax distribution yield might be attractive to investors facing high tax burdens. BKN currently trades with an above-average 9.1% premium, and so does not currently present a compelling entry point for new investors.

Data by YCharts

More aggressive income investors and retirees could consider swapping the PIMCO CEFs for the BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (BIT), a diversified, leveraged high-yield corporate bond CEF. BIT is a risky fund, but offers investors a strong 8.4% distribution yield. Its long-term performance track-record is somewhat spotty, and it has underperformed most PIMCO CEFs since inception, but the fund's performance has improved as of late. I would consider replacing the PIMCO CEFs for BIT if the former were trading with significant premiums, but that is not currently the case. BIT currently trades with a tiny 0.1% premium to NAV, and is a buy at these levels.

Data by YCharts

More aggressive income investors and retirees could also consider swapping the PIMCO CEFs for the Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred and Income Securities Fund Incorporated (FFC), the Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund (DFP), or the Flaherty & Crumrine/Claymore Total Return Fund (FLC). In my opinion, these are the three strongest preferred share funds in the market, and all offer investors relatively strong +6.5% distribution yields. All three currently trade with relatively small premium to NAVs, and are reasonable buying opportunities.

Data by YCharts

Finally, the Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund (RFI) is an incredibly strong, unleveraged REIT CEF, with a 5.9% distribution yield. RFI is my top choice for a REIT fund, but it consistently trades with a premium. Would consider including the fund if it were to trade at NAV, or with a discount.

Data by YCharts

The six funds above are all strong investment opportunities, and could be added to the Simple Retirement Portfolios at a later date, if conditions warrant.

Juan's Portfolio

I get lots of questions about my own portfolios and investments. These have been in constant flux for years, mostly due to personal reasons. These are finally stabilizing (somewhat), so I think I'll be able to give a more thorough explanation in a couple of months. Still, thought to do a quick update in this articles.

I used to mostly focus on Canadian index ETFs, mostly the Canadian High Dividend Yield Index ETF (VDY.TO), with a smaller investment in the Global All Cap ex Canada Index ETF (VXC.TO), and smaller investments in several Colombian equities. Sold the funds to focus on Colombian equities. The portfolio is as follows:

Seeking Alpha and Corporate Filings - Chart by author

It is obviously an extremely concentrated portfolio right now, but it is still under construction, and should be more fleshed out in the coming months. It used to have several more stocks, but about half the Colombian stock market is facing a hostile takeover attempt, and I sold several positions in the attendant tender offers.

Portfolio returns are as follows.

Seeking Alpha - Chart by author

I've included an internal rate of return calculation, which takes into consideration the fact that most inflows have been relatively recent. As the portfolio is quite new, returns are not particularly informative.

Conclusion

The Simple Retirement Portfolios provide retirees with a simple way to invest and save during their retirement and have all outperformed their benchmarks since inception. I believe that the funds selected and portfolios created will continue to outperform in the coming years. Hopefully, the information here was of use and interest to readers and investors.