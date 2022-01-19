agnormark/iStock via Getty Images

The Q4 Earnings Season for the Silver Miners Index (SIL) is just around the corner, and one of the first companies to report its preliminary results is Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL). While the Q3 performance left a lot to be desired due to a shortage of skilled workers at Greens Creek, the company ended the year on a high note, with a new multi-year high in production at its Lucky Friday mine in Idaho. With Hecla trading at a market cap of ~$2.86 billion, I still don't see enough margin of safety, given that the stock trades near 1.5x NAV. However, from a swing-trading standpoint, dips below $4.90 should offer low-risk buying opportunities.

Hecla Mining released its preliminary Q4 and FY2021 results last week, reporting quarterly production of ~3.23 million ounces of silver and ~48,000 ounces of gold. This represented a 2% decline in gold production and a 4% decline in silver production from Q4 2020 levels, with annual silver production slipping to ~12.89 million ounces, a 5% decline from year-ago levels. However, it's important to note that Hecla was up against difficult year-over-year comps. This is because it was lapping the cessation of production at San Sebastian and had a softer year at Nevada, with Hecla processing mostly stockpiled material due to operations heading into care & maintenance in Q2 2021. Let's take a closer look at the quarter below:

If we look at the chart above, it's easy to be negative on Hecla Mining, with a clear trend of lower gold and silver production vs. FY2018 and FY2019 levels. However, during the peak gold production quarter in Q3, the company was benefiting from both gold and silver production from San Sebastian (~542,000 ounces silver, ~4,700 ounces of gold), and the Nevada operations were also contributing a meaningful amount of production, with ~22,400 ounces of gold and ~43,000 ounces of silver produced. As Hecla headed into 2021, San Sebastian had already been placed on care & maintenance, and production at the Nevada operations was winding down, explaining the negative trend in production.

Making matters worse, Hecla had a very tough quarter in Q3 at its largest contributor, Greens Creek, with a temporary shortage of workers due to higher turnover. The company noted that this was a short-term issue, but it did impact Q3 production, with a shift in mine sequencing to more easily accessible (albeit lower grade) areas of the mine. Given these headwinds plus a very soft quarter at Greens Creek, it's no surprise that Hecla saw a decline in production year-over-year, with it's very difficult to post a year-over-year gain while two operations are in care & maintenance for most or all of the year (Nevada, San Sebastian).

The good news is that we saw a large sequential improvement at Greens Creek in Q4, in line with the company's comments, with the Alaskan mine producing ~2.3 million ounces of silver (+23% sequentially) and ~10,200 ounces of gold. Meanwhile, the company's Lucky Friday mine in Idaho pulled its weight, with production rising 15% year-over-year to a new multi-year high of 955,000 ounces since the asset came back online following an extended strike. On a full-year basis, Lucky Friday saw production increase by 75% to ~3.56 million ounces of silver, benefiting from a full year of operations vs. steadily ramping up in 2020. While the 75% growth figure is impressive, the mine was up against easy year-over-year comps.

The solid performance from Lucky Friday was attributed to higher grades and increased throughput, with the mill operating at an average of 882 tons per day. Notably, 86% of annual production came from Hecla's newly developed Underhand Closed Bench mining method, which should boost productivity going forward, given that 20% of a stope's available time is not available due to having to manage seismicity. This is a big deal for Hecla, given that this not only decreases the risk of a seismic event, but it also gives its workers peace of mind and allows this #3 asset to benefit from improved productivity.

Safety is a major concern for those unfamiliar, with a rock burst in 2011 underground that injured seven miners and a shutdown in 2012 following two deaths in the spring of 2011. Not surprisingly, the news of the shutdown also led to significant downside volatility in the stock in 2011 and 2012, exacerbated by the reversal from all-time highs in the gold price. Assuming Hecla has found a remedy for the increased seismic risk at Lucky Friday, the investment thesis would be much stronger. The reason is that there would be a much lower risk of major events that could dent worker morale, injure workers, and potentially leave the mine shut down temporarily.

Finally, at Hecla's Casa Berardi mine in Quebec, it was a solid quarter, with gold production coming in at ~37,300 ounces, an 11% increase year-over-year. This was driven by increased throughput, with the mill operating at an average of 4,187 tonnes per day last year, a record for the asset. On a full-year basis, Casa Berardi has seen a complete recovery. This was evidenced by gold production of ~134,500 ounces, up vs. pre-COVID-19 levels (FY2019: 134,400 ounces). Unfortunately, due to the weaker gold price vs. Q4 2020 (~$1,800/oz vs. ~$1,875/oz), this didn't translate to higher revenue from the mine. Let's take a look at Hecla's revenue & earnings trend below:

Revenue & Earnings Trend

As shown in the chart below, Hecla reported revenue of $188.9 million in Q4 2020, with an average realized silver price of $25.16/oz and an average realized gold price of $1,873/oz. Based on the average spot price of silver in Q4, it looks like the company's average realized silver price decline nearly 7% year-over-year to ~$23.40/oz, while its average realized gold price should come in closer to $1,800/oz. This has created very difficult year-over-year comps, which suggests we could see limited growth in revenue on a year-over-year basis in Q4, depending on what sales were in the period.

The good news, though, is that once Hecla gets past H1 2022, the company should be up against very easy year-over-year comps, making it much easier to post revenue and earnings growth. This is because the company will no longer be lapping San Sebastian/Nevada production and will be lapping a soft quarter in Q3 2021 at Greens Creek and subdued gold/silver prices. In fact, given the pessimism we've seen in the gold market, with bullish sentiment for gold dropping to its lowest levels in 3 years during Q3 2021, I would not be surprised by a better year ahead for metals prices, which should boost Hecla's top and bottom line. So, while it's likely we'll see muted revenue growth in Q4 2021, Hecla should have a much better year ahead.

Moving over to Hecla's earnings trend, we can see that FY2021 annual EPS estimates are sitting at $0.12, which would translate to 200% growth year-over-year. This massive improvement can be attributed to a higher average realized silver price. With a slight increase in production next year at slightly lower costs due to higher by-product credits, annual EPS should increase again and may finally return to FY2016 levels after a multi-year downtrend. This would be a positive development, and this growth in earnings is helping to backfill what has appeared to be a very expensive valuation for Hecla (44x FY2021 earnings estimates).

As discussed previously, I see Hecla as one of the top 5 ways to play the silver producer space, given its exceptional margins (sub $8.00/oz all-in sustaining costs), its high grades reserve base, and its Tier-1 jurisdictions (Quebec, Alaska, Idaho). This is especially true in a period where we're seeing margin compression due to inflationary pressures (fuel, consumables, labor). Fortunately, unlike Coeur (CDE), which moves millions of tonnes at Rochester, Hecla's high-grade underground mines are less impacted by fuel costs. Having said that, while this differentiation justifies a premium multiple, it's hard to argue that the stock is worth 29x forward earnings ($5.32 / $0.18).

Valuation & Technical Picture

Hecla currently has ~538 million fully diluted shares and a share price of $5.32, giving the company a market cap of ~$2.86 billion. If we compare this valuation to its estimated net asset value of ~$1.9 billion, Hecla trades at approximately 1.50x P/NAV, which is reasonable compared to its peer group of silver producers. However, suppose one is willing to buy across the precious metals space, in that case, I continue to see much more attractive valuations among the gold producers, with high-margin producers in Tier-1 jurisdictions like Agnico Eagle (AEM) trading at closer to 1.0x P/NAV. So, if one must have silver exposure, Hecla is a decent option, but on a relative basis, I would much rather own AEM, where I see a large margin of safety baked into the stock currently.

Finally, looking at Hecla's technical picture, we can see that the stock is butting its head up against a multi-month downtrend line, and a definitive break above this trendline (weekly close above $5.40) would be a positive development. Meanwhile, the stock recently made a slightly higher low at $4.75, suggesting a healthy appetite for shares just above the $4.60 level support zone. For now, I remain neutral on Hecla, given that it is 18% off its recent low. However, if the stock were to re-test its recent support area and dip below $4.90, I would view this as a low-risk buying opportunity.

Hecla Mining had a solid year overall considering the difficult year-over-year comps, given that it was lapping nearly 1 million ounces of silver sales from San Sebastian, higher production from Nevada, and a record gold price in Q3 2020. This is because the company's Lucky Friday mine picked up most of the slack, and Casa Berardi put together a solid year, with output up marginally vs. 2019 levels. Among the silver producers, Hecla offers the most protection from inflationary pressures due to its high-grade underground mines and offers industry-leading margins. While I still don't see a meaningful margin of safety, the stock remains medium-term oversold, so any dips below $4.90 should present low-risk buying opportunities.