naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

We have discussed SoFi (NASDAQ:SOFI) stock several times, each time successfully trading the name. In the last two weeks, the stock, and really the entire specialty tech / innovation space has been decimated. Just today, we told BAD BEAT Investing members SoFi was a buy just above $12 with a bank charter as being a catalyst for upside. At the time of this writing, the stock is up 15% after hours. We believe this may trigger a short-term short squeeze, with short interest now over 10%. Have to imagine there is covering on this news following the major declines of the last few weeks. Now, by traditional metrics, the stock is overvalued, even at $12, but over the next several years, SoFi is expected to see massive acceleration from its fintech side of the business and this is where the Street has kept the company at a lofty valuation. A bank charter, however, will provide immense flexibility to operate more profitably, and just moments ago the charter application was approved by the Office of the Comptroller of Currency and the Federal Reserve. We believe the stock is a buy on this news.

Discussion

For years this company has been used as an alternative to banking. They offer products that a bank offers, without being an actual bank. This actually increases costs for the company in terms of how much it has to pay to acquire funding. The business is popular and successful. This is because they have attractive rates, terms, and are considered 'finance by the people', at least in the messaging and roots of the company. We think SoFi now represents the next generation of banking, and plays into a growing fintech industry. We still love traditional banks, but SoFi now has its charter, on top of being a fintech.

Look, while banks suffered a little this week on earnings, Fintech stocks have gotten smashed the last few weeks. It is true. Just pull the chart of any of the popular tickers in the space. They all look the same, and the stocks have all lost tremendous value in just a few weeks. Each day it seems to get worse. No doubt the space has been oversold, but is largely still very expensive. However, the valuation for SOFI stock, while stretched, is justified in that it not only has massive fintech growth, but had a pending catalyst in this charter. The selloff was an opportunity as we saw it today.

The charter means the company is going to pay far less to lend to customers. This combines with the already very low cost to acquire customers. The company was doing well margin-wise with its loan, and lending rates going higher are a big positive at least on earnings per loan. The flip side is that higher rates could reduce loan demand, something to keep in mind. That said, you have a company with a very low cost of customer acquisition with low-value financial products and high-value loans on the same app, and now the cost of funding is about to go way down because they can keep the money in house. This was why getting this license is key. SoFi now will be able to use their money market and other deposits to finance their own loans. Lending is SoFi’s biggest source of revenue and profits. Right now money is being borrowed, limiting the spread. This will drastically reduce the cost of funds, and immediately boost margins. We are talking about a possible $1 billion in profit margins in the next few years.

Now, just because it has a charter does not make it a bank straight up. In order to actually "become a bank", you may recall that SoFi plans to acquire the California community lender known as Golden Pacific Bancorp and will operate its bank subsidiary as SoFi Bank. The deal was announced last year and is expected to close in a month or so.

This bolsters the company's strength. In past pieces we have covered the financial performance of the stock. stress that SOFI continues to accelerate its year-over-year growth in both members and total products. This is really key to understand. In the most recent quarter, SoFi saw total members grow 96% year-over-year to 2.9 million, up from 1.5 million at the same point last year, and total products grew 105% to 3.3 million at quarter-end compared to 2.3 million at the same point last year.

Make no mistake, there has been ongoing strength in all three of SoFi's business segments thanks to this growth, leading to revenues spiking 35% in Q3. So with Q4 now being done and set to be reported in a few weeks, we expect an acceleration in growth with $270 to $282 million of adjusted net revenue, up 47% to 55% year-over-year. The company should deliver between and $3 to $5 million of adjusted EBITDA in addition to the growth in revenues. So, it is worth reminding you that despite the stock falling week after week, the company has beat and raised guidance after Q3.

Now the investment is not without risks. SoFi Invest is a popular product, and there are regulation concerns that popular trading options on SoFi and other investment site platforms could be limited by the government.

The company is not exactly profitable yet, though has very positive financial metrics as far as growth is concerned. That said, there is over $2 billion in debt on the balance sheet, and that is a risk to keep in mind.

As a lender, and now a bank of sorts, competition is immense. While the company has done a tremendous job of customer acquisition and cross-selling its products to existing customers, they are competing with other investment sites, other banks, other lenders.

Looking ahead

As we look ahead, being able to fund all the loan products they offer at a lower cost could lead to the company offering even more competitive rates than they normally would. While this could ion the short-term impact the margin per customer, better rates could easily increase loan application volume, and new customers signups, offsetting any margin erosion.

Further, being a bank allows the company to now offer various products of savings and checking accounts, which can help increase the deposit base from which to draw from, but also push customers into investing products or investing customers into savings and checking. They could even offer high-interest savings accounts to attract deposits to use in lending.

We also want to point out that although it has been delayed time and again, this spring we have one more upcoming catalysts. Student loan repayments will be set to begin. That will immediately feed revenues in 2022 once repayments begin. Student loan refinancing is a big draw to SoFi. But, if someone comes in through a student loan refinancing and then takes out a personal loan, the company saves many 100 hours of customer acquisition costs. With all repayments to restart in May, following this charter approval, it's a good time for SOFI.

We have earnings coming out soon for Q4, and that will be a catalyst for the stock.

Take home

At these levels, the stock is a buy. It is a good buy under $15, but a great buy at $12+ where our members bought today. Yes, the stock is expensive on present growth, but the future of fintech and the now bank charter in hand, we think shares move higher. Buy the stock, as shares have a solid risk-reward ratio from this level.