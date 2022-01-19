genkur/iStock via Getty Images

A company undergoing significant improvements in margins/returns, sales and income during 2021, getting little to no credit by investors is Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH). I personally didn’t have much interest in the name, until last week. Technical trading momentum trends seem to be turning higher in my proprietary screening formulas, and price has now recaptured its 50-day and 200-day moving averages, in the face of real weakness by other technology names during January. This relative strength upmove on light volume is catching my attention.

Vishay has benefited from the supply chain crunch, related inventory building by OEMs, and plain heightened demand for its base electronics products, which may continue during 2022-23 on economic reopenings and consumer spending recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Explained on the company website, "Vishay manufactures one of the world’s largest portfolios of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components that are essential to innovative designs in the automotive, industrial, computing, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, and medical markets."

Vishay Website

Substantial operating business growth in 2021 was highlighted in the latest Q3 earnings slideshow, presented below by the company. What I like most about the company’s business prospects is a large diversity in products offered and sales by geography. New order flow, measured as Book-to-Bill, has been outstanding, at rates well above 1.00 the last four quarters.

Vishay Q3 2021 Report Vishay Q3 2021 Report Vishay Q3 2021 Report

The company held $915 million in cash in early October, with record free cash flow generation of $1.83 per share over the trailing four quarters (on a $22 share price for a free cash flow yield of 8.3%). It announced a small acquisition of Barry Industries in December, paid with cash on hand.

Seeking Alpha

Strong Valuation Traits

Vishay’s basic fundamental valuation metrics are actually in the middle to low-end of its decade range of trading. Price on trailing earnings, sales, cash flow and book value are pictured below over 10 years.

YCharts

Price to earnings is essentially the lowest in its peer and competitor grouping listed on Seeking Alpha. I have charted this data point against similarly-sized electronics parts suppliers and a number of competitors in the different product lines Vishay manufactures. Another “relative” valuation bargain idea to consider is the S&P 500’s analyst projected 2022 P/E ratio above 25x, against a number closer to 9x for Vishay.

YCharts

Price to cash flow is also equally cheap for Vishay, measured against its industry, peers and competitors.

YCharts

A true eye-opener, the enterprise value of the company, including debt and subtracting cash holdings is incredibly low stacked up against earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. EV to EBITDA is today discounted at 5x vs. the median peer average of 13x.

YCharts

Another bullish characteristic is the company has paid a regular dividend with consistent cash flows over the years. While many peers do not send out cash distributions to shareholders, today’s 1.7% trailing yield is quite desirable and likely to rise nicely in 2022-23 with dividend increases. Again, Vishay wins against the S&P 500 blue-chip normal dividend rate of 1.3% currently.

YCharts

Returns on equity have been rising with increased demand for Vishay’s electronic and semiconductor components. The 18.5% trailing annual rate is quite respectable vs. peers. In addition, a net profit margin of 9.7% is trending toward the high-end of the industry.

YCharts YCharts

My biggest knock against its financial setup is high levels of debt and pension obligation exist vs. competitors, because the company is an established concern with decades of operating history. If management could reduce some of these long-term obligations, returns/margins would improve and Wall Street would put much higher valuation multiples on the business. Total liabilities vs. assets remains elevated on the graph below.

YCharts

Technical Momentum

The main excuses for my bullishness revolve around an inexpensive valuation for sure, but also the appearance of better trading characteristics in the stock. Below you can review the mundane, honestly pedestrian +25% total return outlined by the stock over the past three years, measured from before the COVID-19 pandemic began. Definitely nothing to get excited about, if this was the only information available to you.

YCharts

However, Vishay has morphed into the leading gainer in the peer group over the last four weeks, pictured below.

YCharts

A number of interesting momentum advances have appeared in my favorite indicators during December and January. Below is a 24-month chart of daily price and volume changes in Vishay. Again, the first thing to note is the stock is still trading below its pre-pandemic price zone, marked with a green arrow, despite solid improvement in underlying operating metrics.

StockCharts.com

Price has quietly moved both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages. Getting and staying above these important measurements are often the first technical steps in a process generating prolonged and oversized long-term gains.

Perhaps the most positive development is the stock has recovered quickly from an oversold 14-day Money Flow Index score around 20 in early December, circled in blue. In essence, a decent amount of volume selling has been absorbed by buyers, and the continuing hunt for shares to buy has directly led to the latest jump in price.

The Negative Volume Index is in strong shape (marked with the red arrow), and On Balance Volume has made decent headway since November. In combination, NVI and OBV have outlined their best rate of progress since the April peak price around $26.

Pulling all of these indicators together (and others not pictured), the technical setup appears to be very similar to October-November 2020, boxed in gold. The late 2020 technical backdrop preceded a 60% total return over the next six months, after price broke above the 200-day moving average.

Final Thoughts

If you are searching for a “growth-at-a-reasonable-price" [GARP] selection in the booming electronics and semiconductor industry, Vishay is worthy of more research. Is it the cheapest valuation idea I can in the U.S. equity market today? No. Is it the fastest growing? Nope. Does it have the strongest upside technical momentum in the market during January 2022? Not really. Yet, level-headed analysis of these factors in combination reveals an intelligent buy opportunity in the shares of Vishay.

The investment situation reminds me a little of my Coca-Cola Consolidated Bottling (COKE) pick last year linked here that ended up doubling in price over nine months, or Juniper Networks (JNPR) linked here rising 40% over 12 months. If Vishay's operating growth beats expectations in 2022, such could be supportive of a 50%+ price gain by the end of this year. Pent-up value is now present, with a stock quote that has failed to properly discount the big jump in operating results during 2021. Even stronger numbers this year could encourage Wall Street analysts to upgrade its outlook, at the same time as both value and momentum crowds jump on board.

What could go wrong? I am thinking macroeconomic risks are the ones to worry about. The company has been amazingly consistent at executing its business plan, with steady sales and cash flow numbers over the past decade. The primary price risk for Vishay may be the increasing odds of a bearish stock market phase generally on Wall Street. If the major market indexes are hit with a 15% to 25% correction in 2022, VSH may find it difficult to rise much in the face of material selling in all stocks.

A secondary risk is the global economy succumbs to another recession, either from COVID-19 variant spread (with Omicron set to really mess with the Chinese supply chain into the spring, from this important nation’s zero infection policy goal) or a new geopolitical conflict (like Russia-Ukraine or China-Taiwan) or rising interest rates in nearly every country projected for this year by economists.

Using the basic fundamental ratios mentioned in this article, I come up with a “fair value” price of $30 for the company today, rising to $40 in 18-24 months, assuming actual business growth rates outperform current forecasts by 5-10% annually. Downside potential in a bear market tank for all U.S. stocks could send the quote back to $17 or $18 over the short term. At a price of $22 today that equates to total return upside potential of +40% to +90% vs. risk potential of -25%. So, odds appear to be skewed heavily in favor of the bulls. I rate the stock a Buy in the low-$20s.

If the stock quote does not rise much in the first half of 2022, while business growth continues, I feel it will quickly become a legitimate takeover target because of its mid-cap size, with an equity capitalization around $3 billion.

Thanks for reading. Please consider this article a first step in your due diligence process. Consulting with a registered and experienced investment advisor is recommended before making any trade.