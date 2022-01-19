Danaos: Still An Undervalued Name In Container Shipping, Now An Even Safer Medium-Term Bet
Summary
- Danaos announced new charters for 11 of its vessels, for a total revenue value of $870 million.
- This should benefit EBITDA by $700 million and gives the company strong contract coverage several years out.
- Danaos also is selling two twenty-year-old vessels for $130 million, significantly more than they were acquired move and a smart move at the top of the market.
- Management continues to make prudent decisions for the long-term health of the company, and we can now hope to see some more shareholder remuneration within the year as long-term prospects become clear.
Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) announced on January 18 that the company has successfully rechartered 11 of its containerships on long-term agreements. Additionally, Danaos is selling two twenty-year-old vessels for a price of $130 million. Both of these moves are great news for the company and only serve to underline its strategic position and ever-strengthening longer-term prospects.
New Charters Inked
Danaos announced it has rechartered 11 vessels, sized between 2,500 and 10,000 TEU, on charters with a revenue weighted average duration of 4.7 years each. They bring the company's contract coverage to 95% for this year, 77% for 2023, and 57% for 2024. The value of these new charters is $870 million in revenue or $700 million in EBITDA.
These charters are likely not going to make a huge impact on 2022 earnings-Danaos already had 90% charter coverage for the year-but thereafter we should see strong support to the company's EBITDA from these vessels' rechartering. In any case, it's a great sign of Danaos management's long-term thinking and shows that the company is well-positioned to keep raking in cash for several years regardless of whether charter rates turn south later this year.
Vessel Sale
Danaos reported it is selling two twenty-year-old 6,422 TEU vessels for a total price of $130 million; checking their last quarterly report, we can safely assume these to be the Leo C and Catherine C. Both vessels were acquired by Danaos in July when the company purchased its remaining stake in the Gemini Joint Venture for $72.3 million, net of Gemini's cash balance, which gave the company the remaining 51% stake in 5 vessels owned by the JV and their respective charters. The purchase price, net of cash, plus total debt of $45 million gives us Gemini's valuation for its ships-fully discounting the $117 million in contracted EBITDA attached-was $189.6 million.
The joint venture had 5 vessels overall, all built in 2002 except for the Belita which was built in 2006:
- 1x 5,544 Genoa
- 1x 5,610 Suez Canal
- 2x 6,422 Leo C and Catherine C
- 1x 8,533 Belita
With an aggregate capacity of 32,531 TEU, we can reach a cost per TEU for a valuation of $37.4 million per vessel. The sale price of $130 million represents a 73% appreciation since the acquisition. The two vessels sold are to be delivered in November, after the expiration of their respective contracts which are both worth $18,000/day. While there is a chance Danaos could have achieved a significant bump in the charter rate and held on to these vessels for a few more years (the HARPEX shows them garnishing a $108k/day rate-though long-term contracts are always lower), it also makes a lot of sense for Danaos to offload these aging vessels at sky-high prices before year-end newbuilds are delivered and new emissions standards come into effect.
Valuation
Danaos continues to be severely undervalued by the market-the company is worth $1.645 billion, or $1.19 billion net of the company's $455 million stake in ZIM Consolidated (ZIM). Though the company saw shares climb 7.8% on the news of recharterings, I believe it is still meaningfully undervalued. Annualizing the company's last quarterly adjusted EBITDA gives us $600 million for 2022. As of the third quarter, Danaos had contract coverage of 90% for 2022, with the new recharterings, that coverage has risen to 95%. Applying the same relative increase to the company's EBITDA gives us $633 million for 2022. The company's cash and marketable securities, accounting for the increase in ZIM's market cap, stand at $614 million; their total debt remains the same as when I last covered Danaos (according to publicly available info).
|
EV/EBITDA Ratio
|
Share Value
|
Upside
|
6.5
|
$174
|
117.5%
|
7
|
$190
|
237.5%
|
10
|
$282
|
252.5%
It seems reasonable to value Danaos at the company's 5-year average trailing EV/EBITDA ratio of 7, which gives us $190 per share.
Conclusion
Danaos' recent rechartering of 11 vessels is a reminder of the company's willingness to think longer-term and make strategic choices that may involve sacrificing some of the immediate gains that might have been captured by signing a shorter-term charter in order for the company to have what are still extremely strong earnings over a longer timeframe. The sale of two old vessels also makes a lot of sense and hopefully Danaos will plow some of that cash back into buybacks or raise its dividend payout, similar to Global Ship Lease (GSL) after it rechartered 5 vessels. With such strong earnings visibility for the next couple of years and a great balance sheet, preparing to load up with even more cash, Danaos still looks vastly undervalued.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAC either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be regarded as investment advice. This article should not be the sole basis for a financial decision, including the purchase or sale of stock. Any personal financial decision should be made on the basis of your own research and consideration of your unique financial goals and investing ideals.