Danaos Corporation (NYSE:DAC) announced on January 18 that the company has successfully rechartered 11 of its containerships on long-term agreements. Additionally, Danaos is selling two twenty-year-old vessels for a price of $130 million. Both of these moves are great news for the company and only serve to underline its strategic position and ever-strengthening longer-term prospects.

New Charters Inked

Danaos announced it has rechartered 11 vessels, sized between 2,500 and 10,000 TEU, on charters with a revenue weighted average duration of 4.7 years each. They bring the company's contract coverage to 95% for this year, 77% for 2023, and 57% for 2024. The value of these new charters is $870 million in revenue or $700 million in EBITDA.

These charters are likely not going to make a huge impact on 2022 earnings-Danaos already had 90% charter coverage for the year-but thereafter we should see strong support to the company's EBITDA from these vessels' rechartering. In any case, it's a great sign of Danaos management's long-term thinking and shows that the company is well-positioned to keep raking in cash for several years regardless of whether charter rates turn south later this year.

Vessel Sale

Danaos reported it is selling two twenty-year-old 6,422 TEU vessels for a total price of $130 million; checking their last quarterly report, we can safely assume these to be the Leo C and Catherine C. Both vessels were acquired by Danaos in July when the company purchased its remaining stake in the Gemini Joint Venture for $72.3 million, net of Gemini's cash balance, which gave the company the remaining 51% stake in 5 vessels owned by the JV and their respective charters. The purchase price, net of cash, plus total debt of $45 million gives us Gemini's valuation for its ships-fully discounting the $117 million in contracted EBITDA attached-was $189.6 million.

The joint venture had 5 vessels overall, all built in 2002 except for the Belita which was built in 2006:

1x 5,544 Genoa

1x 5,610 Suez Canal

2x 6,422 Leo C and Catherine C

1x 8,533 Belita

With an aggregate capacity of 32,531 TEU, we can reach a cost per TEU for a valuation of $37.4 million per vessel. The sale price of $130 million represents a 73% appreciation since the acquisition. The two vessels sold are to be delivered in November, after the expiration of their respective contracts which are both worth $18,000/day. While there is a chance Danaos could have achieved a significant bump in the charter rate and held on to these vessels for a few more years (the HARPEX shows them garnishing a $108k/day rate-though long-term contracts are always lower), it also makes a lot of sense for Danaos to offload these aging vessels at sky-high prices before year-end newbuilds are delivered and new emissions standards come into effect.

Valuation

Danaos continues to be severely undervalued by the market-the company is worth $1.645 billion, or $1.19 billion net of the company's $455 million stake in ZIM Consolidated (ZIM). Though the company saw shares climb 7.8% on the news of recharterings, I believe it is still meaningfully undervalued. Annualizing the company's last quarterly adjusted EBITDA gives us $600 million for 2022. As of the third quarter, Danaos had contract coverage of 90% for 2022, with the new recharterings, that coverage has risen to 95%. Applying the same relative increase to the company's EBITDA gives us $633 million for 2022. The company's cash and marketable securities, accounting for the increase in ZIM's market cap, stand at $614 million; their total debt remains the same as when I last covered Danaos (according to publicly available info).

EV/EBITDA Ratio Share Value Upside 6.5 $174 117.5% 7 $190 237.5% 10 $282 252.5%

It seems reasonable to value Danaos at the company's 5-year average trailing EV/EBITDA ratio of 7, which gives us $190 per share.

Conclusion

Danaos' recent rechartering of 11 vessels is a reminder of the company's willingness to think longer-term and make strategic choices that may involve sacrificing some of the immediate gains that might have been captured by signing a shorter-term charter in order for the company to have what are still extremely strong earnings over a longer timeframe. The sale of two old vessels also makes a lot of sense and hopefully Danaos will plow some of that cash back into buybacks or raise its dividend payout, similar to Global Ship Lease (GSL) after it rechartered 5 vessels. With such strong earnings visibility for the next couple of years and a great balance sheet, preparing to load up with even more cash, Danaos still looks vastly undervalued.