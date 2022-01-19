Justin Paget/DigitalVision via Getty Images

In a period of economic uncertainty, there is always some safe haven to look at. We deep dive into the European transmission grid companies and we analyzed the following entities: E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY), the German provider, Terna (OTCPK:TERRF), the Italian one, National Grid (NGG) from the United Kingdom, and the Portuguese provider called Redes Energéticas Nacionais (OTC:RENZY). E.ON is our top pick in the sector as it offers exposure to rising investments in power networks, where Germany is the driving force on the European continent.

Looking at the main events in 2021, in March the Company received circa €600 million from the German government as compensation for the nuclear exit. This was positive for the stock, but more for the investor community on the positive sentiment concerning sunk costs. We remind our readers that E.ON decided to exit in the 2011-2013 period.

Another positive story was in October when the German regulators upgraded the pre-tax ROE for grids at 5.07% for the new assets in the next regulatory period, versus an initial proposal at 4.59%, whereas in November, there was an annulment of a new efficiency program (€500m by 2026) on top of €780m cost-cutting targeted by 2024. The Company has a strong track record of cost-cutting, exceeding its initial targets for 2 out of 3 completed programs.

CMD update

After the Capital Market Day on 23rd November, our team decided to review the Company estimates to better understand the financial implications. We have reflected the new CAPEX, the efficiency program around cost-cutting, the disinvestments, and the final decision on the regulatory returns in Germany in our calculations.

Our key takeaway and upside opportunity:

According to ITRE committee in a study commissioned by the European Union, the European electricity distribution grid needs at least €400bn in investments by 2030. Two main upsides are linked for circa 50% of the increased CAPEX needs: 1) renewable capacity connections, given that around 400GW of new renewable capacity may be built in Europe by 2030 and roughly 70% of renewable capacity in Europe is connected to the distribution grid; and 2) grid modernisation, given the age.

E.ON Presentation

It goes without saying that an increase in renewable capacity connected to the grid is characterized by more volatile generation as it depends on weather conditions. Combine this with the closure of controllable more conventional power stations, such as nuclear or coal, the grid must adapt to cope not only with changing demand but also changes on the supply side. Therefore, according to our estimate, Germany's electricity distribution grid needs at least €100bn in investments by 2030. In the figure below, we present the power mix in Germany, and as we can see Nuclear and coal still account for more than 40% of the energy production mix.

cleanenergywire.org

Another interesting upside, having checked the main competitors, is the dividend growth that was above peers'. The Company extended its dividend policy until 2026 and intends to grow its dividend by up to 5% p.a.

E.ON Presentation

Conclusion

E.ON is an interesting case that can lead to earnings growth due to macro and company-specific upside. Investors are often skeptical of the growth in the transmission grid sector but we now live in a different era. E-mobility in Europe will play another important role and still, the CAPEX is limited at <8%. We rate the Company as a buy, being a pure player that will drive the energy transition - in the meantime, investors can enjoy a good and growing dividend.