It doesn't matter how you invest; the important thing is that you're investing for your future. Regardless of whether you're allocating capital to an S&P 500 index fund, your favorite companies, or dividend-producing assets, the important thing is that you're investing in your future. This series has never been about hitting a target yield, generating a certain amount of profit, or beating the market. I had two specific goals with this series. The first was to create a blueprint for constructing a dividend portfolio by documenting the journey starting from the beginning. The second goal was to illustrate how allocating capital each week toward investing regardless of the amount would be beneficial in the long run. Too many people are under the illusion that you need tens of thousands or even hundreds of thousands to benefit from investing. Instead of using my real dividend portfolio as an example, I decided to start a new account, fund it with $100, and add $100 weekly, providing a step-by-step guide to dividend investing. This methodology doesn't have to be used for dividend investing, and it could be as simple as an S&P index fund or a Total Market fund. Hopefully, this series is inspiring people to invest in their future to attain financial freedom.

I can't believe it's been 46 weeks since I opened this account and deposited the original $100. Since week 1, the markets have experienced pullbacks, and many of the 2020 market standouts were crushed in 2021 as capital rotated out of growth. Recently, the released Fed minutes indicated a more drastic discussion than what Jerome Powell outlined in his public address several weeks back, which spooked the markets. During the last 46 weeks, there have been comments about having too many positions in this portfolio, people not agreeing with the investment thesis due to the small amount of capital, and people disagreeing with the holdings. Everyone is entitled to their opinion, and this investment strategy may not be suitable for everyone. This is an account dedicated to dividend investing, nothing more. I have other accounts that cover everything from index investing to growth and speculation.

One of the biggest goals was to create a portfolio that could navigate choppy waters and absorb market volatility. While I am not happy about the volatile markets as some of my long-term growth prospects have declined, I am glad because it validates the broad diversification approach to the Dividend Harvesting portfolio. After 46 weeks, the Dividend Harvesting portfolio is in the black by $341.12 (6.9%) and is generating $312.2 in annual dividend income, which is a forward yield of 6.32%. There are 60 positions across individual equities, CEFs, ETFs, and 2 ETNs which has created an extreme level of diversification. My long-term vision for this portfolio is to generate an additional income stream in retirement through a portfolio that can perform well during good and bad times.

I am making some changes to this series. In recent weeks, the TD income estimator has not incorporated certain Global X ETFs that I hold in the account, making its estimates inaccurate. I also realized it does not account for fractional shares. I really liked the monthly income graph it provided and how the estimator broke down the projected monthly income. Going forward, I will be using my dividend breakdown for the projected annual dividend income, so the fractional shares and every investment are incorporated. I will be keeping a running tally of my 2022 dividend income generated weekly. Since this series is about dividend investing, I will make a dedicated dividend section to discuss all of the dividend aspects of this portfolio in one place.

Dividend Harvesting Portfolio Overview Steven Fiorillo

The Dividend Harvesting portfolio Dividend Section

The annual dividend income for the Dividend Harvesting portfolio has grown substantially by making weekly investments and reinvesting every dividend payment that had a DRIP option. In week 1, I utilized the original $100 to make three investments which generated $7.44 in annual dividend income prior to compounding. Over the next 45 weeks, I have added 57 additional positions to the Dividend Harvesting portfolio, and my annual dividend income has increased by $304.88 as I am now projecting $312.32 in annual dividend income before compounding. By allocating $100 per week to this portfolio, my annual dividend income has increased by 4,098%.

Annual Dividend Income Steven Fiorillo

Here is a look at where my dividend income is generated from. I was actually surprised when I broke out each individual asset class because I would have guessed that CEFs and ETFs would have accounted for more than 36.1% of my dividend income.

Equities $123.01 (39.4%)

ETFs $64.82 (20.8%)

REITs $55.56 (17.8%)

CEFs $47.86 (15.3%)

BDC $16.05 (5.1%)

ETNs $5.01 (1.6%)

After breaking this out, I wish I had kept track of this from the beginning of the series. I am interested to see how this changes over the course of 2022. I have no plans on making percentage guidelines the way I am for the individual sector and individual position portfolio weighting.

Dividend Income by Asset Class Steven Fiorillo Dividend Income by Asset Class Steven Fiorillo

In the first 2 weeks of 2022, I have collected $19.96 in dividend income. As the year goes on, I will change how I display the graphic below due to space, but I intend to keep the bar graph below. In future articles, I may add a monthly bar graph as well and only display the individual dividends for the current month. This will be interesting to track as the year progresses.

2022 Dividend Income Collected Steven Fiorillo

I didn't add any new positions in week 46 as I added to current positions that were in the red. I am generating 456 annual dividends spread across 50 weeks.

Weekly Dividends Steven Fiorillo

I am hoping to have some of these positions generating a new share per year by July and getting more of the positions that generate between 1-20% of a new share per year into the middle of the grid. With a large portfolio of positions and only investing $100 per week, it will take some time, but eventually, I want the majority of these positions to generate at least one share per year through their dividends.

Shares generated from reinvesting dividends Steven Fiorillo

The Dividend Harvesting portfolio composition

ETFs are creeping closer and close to the 20% maximum portfolio weighting rule I have implemented. In 2022, I will make an effort to even out these portfolio percentages. As more capital is deployed, the bottom half of the portfolio weighting will increase. I wish I could continuously add to many of the investments I have made, but when you're investing on a fixed weekly amount, you need to pick and choose your spots. One of the interesting things I noticed is that individual equities represent 51.06% of the portfolio, yet they generate 39.4% of the annual dividend income. ETFs, CEFs, REITs, BDC, and ETNs represent 48.94% of the portfolio and generate 60.6% of the dividend income.

Portfolio Allocation Steven Fiorillo Portfolio Allocation Steven Fiorillo

My top ten holdings continue to stay the same with the exception of British American Tobacco (BTI) falling out of its top ten spot in week 45. I have a feeling this composition will stay intact for several weeks with some fluctuation within the positioning.

Top Ten Holdings Steven Fiorillo

Week 46 Portfolio Additions

In week 46, I stuck with my plan from the prior week. I added an additional share to Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (PFFA), PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), Tekla World Healthcare Fund (THW), and Broadmark Realty Capital (BRMK). I dollar cost averaged into these positions as all of them were in the red when I purchased the additional shares. Lately, I have been dollar cost averaging down on companies and funds I liked at higher prices.

On December 20th, I wrote an article on why I thought it was time to get greedy and purchase more of OHI. Since then, OHI has appreciated by 13.57%. OHI still represents an opportunity as its price to AFFO is 9.41x. There aren't many REITs that have under a 10 multiple in this metric, and I still think OHI is a buy. I also wrote a dedicated article on PFFA the prior week, and since then, PFFA has increased by 1.05%. I don't own any individual preferred shares within the Dividend Harvesting portfolio, and I don't plan on adding them. PFFA allows me to gain exposure from a preferred fund that I really like without having to do any of the initial and follow-up research. PTY has been in a steady decline, but I believe high-yield credit could continue to perform well in 2022, which will benefit many of the positions within this CEF. If PTY continues its decline, I will not hesitate to add more shares as this has been a steady monthly dividend payer even if the distribution is slightly lower than before. THW has also been in decline, and similar to PTY, I see healthcare doing well in 2022, which is a positive for THW's holdings, and THW has been a steady monthly distribution payer. BRMK has a great balance sheet with zero debt and significant liquidity. I think that there is potential for long-term growth here and its oversized dividend makes the investment opportunity enticing.

Week 47 Plan

Technology companies have taken a hit recently, and some of the mega-caps haven't fared as well as I thought they would, specifically Amazon (AMZN) and Meta Platforms (FB) (I am a shareholder of both). I think AMZN is going to deliver its largest quarterly revenue in two weeks which should lift it out of its funk. If this occurs, it could signal that companies have spent more on advertising, which would mean that FB could deliver record revenues also. I am looking at adding to the BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (BST) as AMZN as well as other large tech companies are in the top ten holdings and the Liberty All-Star Equity Fund (USA) because Meta Platforms is in the top ten holdings. I may also add to the Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) because I think infrastructure companies will benefit from additional spending over the next several years.

Conclusion

Thank you to everyone who continues to read this series. Creating a passive income fund isn't an investment approach that everyone believes in, but it's one of my investment cornerstones. I have a comprehensive investment approach where I invest in growth companies, value companies, and dividend companies/funds. I also utilize an indexing approach with funds for my retirement accounts. Income generation is just one aspect that I focus on when planning for the future. The passive income I'm generating will act as additional income in retirement. I look at this as a Barbell approach because I utilize several aspects of investing in my overall approach.