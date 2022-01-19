Dmytro Aksonov/E+ via Getty Images

When you hear about the new normal in streaming, you don’t instantly think how it impacts the world of sports – but it does and it will even more in the coming year. The race for valuable content is inherently tied to IP and the various sporting leagues are no exception.

So it stands to reason that a company like Apple (NASDAQ:NASDAQ:AAPL), which has been playing against type – seemingly since the beginning – would be looking to make its own unique mark in the space.

First as always, some background.

When the traditional investor thinks of content they likely think back to the big-money deals made by the various streamers – chief of them the ones made by Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) to secure the talents of Adam Sandler, Ryan Murphy and Shonda Rhimes among others.

This harkens back to the traditional model and still is prevalent today – i.e. Dick Wolf with NBC, Chuck Lorre with CBS, Gordon Ramsay with FOX and so on. Yet in today’s landscape, that model is being elevated and expanded out to sports leagues.

Amazon struck first with the NFL, Peacock followed with its own variation tied to WWE and it is heavily rumored Disney is angling to acquire NFL Sunday Ticket for ESPN+… but that’s a story for another day. In any case any such deal of that nature is enough to get the Street’s ears to perk up, which is what happened when a report came out that Apple was in “serious talks” with MLB.

As I referenced, Apple plays by its own rules in streaming, as it does with everything else, so of course this type of talk is not of the same variety as its rivals, but still very important to investors. Here, instead of going after one of the big marquee packages, Apple is looking at an alternate approach.

Apple is reportedly in talks with MLB to take over the rights to “Monday Night Baseball” and “Wednesday Night Baseball” as a way to add more value to its Apple TV+ service. To be clear, I’m not trying to de-value those brands, but by the very nature of MLB and NFL it is not apples-to-apples… it’s also part of why ESPN (NYSE:DIS) may be ready to part ways with for those packages.

For example, most NFL games that have their own special nights/primetime packages are the exclusive game going on at the time – i.e. when Sunday Night Football airs on NBC, it’s the only NFL game on the air. It is usually also hand-picked to be more appealing or have a larger impact to the league.

However, with MLB, there are multiple games airing at the same time nearly every night so consumers have more options… it’s not like the Sunday Night Baseball package where the games airing are the only game on and usually carry some type of notoriety (such as Red Sox/Yankees or Dodgers/Giants, etc.). That is likely part of why ESPN recently not only chose to keep that package but it is doubling-down and make it more of an event starting next season.

Again, it doesn’t make the Monday/Wednesday games less than, but by nature it’s a different breed – for Apple, it’s more to do with the shiny MLB name being attached to it.

Remember, Apple is priced at just $5 a month, whereas something like Netflix will soon be jumping to $15+, so the scope of what you’ll find is very different. That’s why when people try to compare subscription numbers between the two, it’s laughable.

Netflix is a company devoted to streaming, while Apple is a company that plays in streaming while being fueled by other divisions. Regardless, both understand the current market and the opportunities available for them to capitalize on in that market.

For Netflix, scripted/unscripted content moves the needle while “live” has less appeal. Conversely for Apple, it’s whatever its team thinks will give them an edge… and unlike Netflix, it sees an advantage to live content as well as sporting events.

You can see their logic.

One of the biggest reasons why cable companies are having problems is they bloat up their packages and don’t give consumers the ability to choose exactly what they want to select. Part of that is due to the over-the-top prices of sports networks (like ESPN) which cost them more to buy and those costs get passed onto the consumers.

As a result, you’ve seen a number of fans step back and leave, often cutting-the-cord on the way out – these are the people Apple are trying to lure in as subscribers and MLB wants to regain as fans. Under this scenario, it would be a win for Apple as they stand to gain new subscribers and a win for MLB as they get a foothold back with those viewers – who in each instance can then discover more Apple programming or MLB games.

It’s a much cheaper and cleaner way to grow a base.

There is also the relationship aspect; many may not be aware (or forgot) that MLB and Apple have been partners since 2008. The MLB app was actually one of the first launched in Apple’s App Store and remains popular.

MLB clearly sees the appeal of Apple (and vice versa).

For Apple, it’s less what games they would get and more that they would be getting games and be in business with MLB – and for MLB it knows that even if it is just two games a week, Apple will do everything to make those two games stand out and MLB could really use that type of boost.

It could be a proposition that benefits both sides.

Apple has become a king of illusions and misdirection since it first launched Apple TV+ and it seems to be working for them, so taking this type of a flier makes sense. Of course, for the time being, it's all conjuncture as the MLB owners are currently locking out their players over a labor dispute, but eventually that will be resolved (hopefully) and the league will look to move quickly to re-route the conversation.

And whether it goes to Apple or not, you can expect the future of those franchises to be a part of that conversation.