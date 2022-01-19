Jean-Luc Ichard/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The technology and gaming world received a major surprise on Tuesday morning when the news broke that Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) was going to acquire Activision (ATVI). The game maker, which had been under fire in recent quarters, would be selling out for nearly $70 billion. While the price of the deal likely will result in some sticker shock among investors, it probably was a better use of capital for the technology giant than the likely alternative.

Activision shares had been under pressure over the past six months for a couple of reasons. On one hand, the tech sector has seen some pressure recently from rising rates. However, the big issue has been questions over culture at the gaming company, as well as how much management knew and when. There have been numerous calls for CEO Bobby Kotick to resign or be fired, but multiple media outlets have been reporting that he will be departing once the deal is done. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella wants to build an inclusive culture moving forward, so some new leadership might be good for the segment moving forward.

Activision shares closed last week at $65.39, so the $95 all-cash deal was a large premium, while still about $10 off the stock's 52-week high. Shares closed Tuesday at $82.31, well below the transaction price. This shows the risk involved with the deal, as some investors are concerned with the size and others are worrying about the potential for regulators to knock it down. Of course, had Activision not stumbled in recent months, I think Microsoft would have needed to pay over $80 billion here.

So what is Microsoft getting here? Well, as the press release details, this is all about getting a larger piece of the $200 billion plus gaming industry. 3 billion people play games today, and that number could jump another 50% by 2030. In the graphic below, you can see some of the key financial numbers for Activision over the past five years, with a comparison also of how the first nine months of 2021 fared against their prior year counterpart.

Activision Financials Company 10-Q/K filings

For the full year in 2021, Activision is expected to report revenues of about $8.74 billion. That number is expected to grow to more than $10.3 billion by 2023, with the potential for more growth down the road. This is also a very profitable business, with Activision reporting net profit margins of 32.15% for the first three quarters of 2021, up from 29.75% in the first nine months of 2020. This profitability level is a little below that of Microsoft currently, but I'm sure some expenses can be cut here, and there are plenty of companies out there that would love to have 30% plus net margins.

Now investors will point out that this deal isn't going to impact Microsoft's top line in a major way. That is true to a point, as the image below shows current estimates calling for about $196.5 billion in revenue during the current fiscal year that ends in June. However, the alternative in my opinion was buying back stock, which wouldn't bring in any additional revenues. Also, Microsoft is paying about 6.6 times Activision's December 2023 expected sales for the deal, which would be cheaper than buying back Microsoft stock at the below implied valuations.

Annual Revenue Estimates Seeking Alpha Microsoft Estimates Page

If we look at Microsoft's balance sheet, the company had $130.6 billion in cash and short term investments at the end of September 2021 as detailed in the 10-Q filing. The company also had about $53 billion in debt, so this deal will certainly get Microsoft a lot closer to being cash neutral. Of course, the company generated $56 billion in free cash flow in its June 2021 ending fiscal year, so there is plenty of cash flow here. From a financial standpoint, there is no major risk for Microsoft with this deal.

My main thought about this deal though was how would it impact Microsoft on a capital return basis. Instead of buying Activision, spending the nearly $69 billion on repurchasing shares would only save about $550 million in dividend payments a year at the current stock price and payout rate. As I showed above, Activision generates a lot more cash flow than that annually, so that's a net win for Microsoft, plus you get the added revenues and profits.

In the end, Microsoft's move to purchase Activision seems rather solid. The technology giant is looking to expand in the growing gaming market, and this will certainly do that. From a financial standpoint, it's a nice addition to revenues, earnings, and cash flow. While the upfront cost will certainly grab the major headlines, it's a better strategy than just using all that money to repurchase shares.