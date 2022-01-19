Peter Summers/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) is making yet another bold move, showing investors that despite its size, there's still ample fuel in its tank. Microsoft is deploying $69 billion in an all-cash deal for Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI).

While this isn't quite a game-changer for Microsoft's investment thesis, it certainly does augment the game to a brand new level.

Meanwhile, for Activision shareholders, the stock is going to be bought out at $95 per share. This implies that there's still a lot of upside left in the stock, at least 12% to 14%, even now.

Microsoft Acquiring Activision Blizzard

The two companies held a conference call yesterday, where Microsoft came out the gate letting everyone know that the high-quality title franchises that Activision owns will continue to be deployed on every platform. This was done to appease antitrust concerns. Will this be enough to get the deal approved?

Here's the thing, in investing nothing is certain. But given that Microsoft's balance sheet holds just over $75 billion of net cash, and the deal has a break-up fee of $3 billion, we can reasonably infer that all parties are determined to do whatever it takes to get the deal completed.

Said another way, for Activision shareholders, this is a white knight coming to rescue them at a really great time. However, Activision shareholders shouldn't cash in yet.

Activision upside potential

From Microsoft's perspective, Microsoft is looking to enhance the reach of its gaming portfolio.

Consider this, how many businesses have in the past year looked to gaming as a way to enhance their revenue opportunities? In some cases, such as with Disney (DIS) they've taken it a step further and set to even embrace wagering.

During the conference call, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said,

Gaming is the largest and fastest-growing category in entertainment. The last two years, in particular, have shown how critical games are to helping people maintain a sense of community and belonging even when they’re apart.

At the core of the proposition, it's the following. Microsoft is to take Activision's impressive slate of content and use Microsoft's world-class distribution system to increase Microsoft's market share of this rapidly growing space.

Microsoft's Revenue Growth Rates Remain Impressive

Microsoft's revenue growth rates, **company guidance

Looking out to Microsoft's Q2 2022 results that will be reported next Tuesday, its guidance is pointed towards Q2 2022 seeing its revenues growth rates come out just below 20% y/y. This level of growth is nothing short of impressive, given Microsoft's size.

That being said, the timing of the announcement of the Activision acquisition less than a week before Microsoft's earnings results are out, shows that Microsoft didn't want to detract from its upcoming earnings results.

I believe this means that Microsoft has further good news to report next week, that Microsoft wants the investment community to be able to fully digest the news of Activision prior to its earnings.

MSFT Stock Valuation - Microsoft Is Like a Dog

Microsoft is like a dog. Microsoft isn't just for Christmas, Microsoft is for life. This is the type of rare investment that it truly pays to sit on one's hands after buying.

For any investor that wants a sanity check that there isn't too much upside being priced into its stock right now, consider that Microsoft is priced at approximately 33x its fiscal 2022 earnings. Not sales or a heavily adjusted EBITDA number, but actual earnings, albeit still a non-GAAP EPS figure.

The Bottom Line

In sum, Microsoft's acquisition is a bold move that shows when you have a solid cash flow stream, as Microsoft does, the number of options available to you substantially increases.

Moreover, for investors, Microsoft is the type of stock that everyone loves. For example, passive investors and financial institutions of all shapes and colors buy the stock, and ETFs are forced to own it either because of its size or because of its a tech company, or on the basis of its ESG compliance, to mention just a few elements. It nearly feels wrong not to own Microsoft, particularly when the valuation makes so much sense.

Meanwhile, for Activision shareholders, they are being forced into the arguably most difficult thing any investor is asked to do: to sit tight and do nothing and wait for the deal to close.

In the coming days and weeks, Activision's shareholders' urge to cash in and leave more than 12% upside on the table will be calling. Even though the average Activision shareholder who bought the stock in the past year was more likely than not was hold a loss in their holding up until yesterday, they'll still struggle to sit tightly.

That all being said, when so many growth tech names are now trading in the bargain basement, providing this rare opportunity, I'll be deploying my own capital into those names. Good luck and happy investing!