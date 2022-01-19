oatawa/iStock via Getty Images

The BlackRock Science & Trust II (NYSE:BSTZ) is a closed-end fund (CEF) that invests in technology sector companies. The attraction here is the strategy that includes investments in private companies offering exposure to equities that are otherwise unavailable for trading to most investors. BSTZ also utilizes an options selling strategy on its public stocks portfolio meant to support its managed distribution policy that currently yields a compelling 7.3%. That being said, we highlight what has been increasing levels of volatility in both the fund and the broader technology sector overall. While the private company investments boosted returns in recent years, the segment is particularly exposed in the current environment with illiquid alternative assets adding to risks. We see the lack of transparency in the fund's illiquid investments as a weakness that can open the door for further downside.

What is the BSTZ Fund?

BSTZ focuses on rapid-growth tech, among next-generation and emerging companies with cutting-edge innovations. The fund is actively managed, meaning the portfolio holdings are not meant to track any particular index. Among key fund facts, BSTZ began trading in January 2019 and has amassed $2.7 billion in net assets. The gross expense ratio listed at 1.33% is relatively high but consistent with other actively managed funds and CEFs in the category.

As mentioned, the fund writes call options on the underlying equities in its portfolio. The effort as part of risk management allows the fund to collect the option premium which generates income and also represents a partial hedge against a market downside. With the most recent update as of Q3, approximately 20% of the portfolio was "overwritten" implying about one-fifth of the portfolio was matched with covered calls. All else equal, a call writing strategy will tend to limit the fund's volatility compared to an unhedged version of the same equity portfolio.

BSTZ Portfolio

The current portfolio features 104 holdings with a global profile considering around 60% of the compares are based in the U.S. companies while the rest of the portfolio includes exposure to various regions including Asia-Pac and Europe. More than half of the portfolio is among large-cap companies with a market cap above $10 billion, while 32% is based on small-caps. By sub-industries, the fund has a tilt among "software application & services" measured at 47% of the fund, followed by chip-stocks in semiconductors and related equipment manufacturers at 23%. Keep in mind that the "tech" sector classification has room for interpretation to include everything from e-commerce names, media players, as well as fintech companies.

The current largest position in the fund is "Project Kafka Ordinary Private Shares" with a 3.7% weighting. Any position in the portfolio noted as "project" refers to one of the fund's 27 private investments, comprising 28.4% of total assets or a total commitment of approximately $934 million as of Q3. In this case, Kafka is related to the fund's $101.2 million investment in Swedish fintech known as "Klarna Bank AB" recognized for its payments solutions for e-commerce players.

Down the list of holdings, other high-profile privately-held companies include "GitLab" (which went public in October 2021 under the symbol GTLB) and "ByteDance Ltd", the owner of the social media platform "TikTok". The expectation is that some of these may ultimately proceed with an initial public offering as an exit through a liquidity event. Several of the holdings were initially acquired in the secondary private market while the companies have since become publicly traded. Notably, BSTZ invested in the electric vehicle manufacturer Arrival Ltd (ARVL) in Q4 2020 before the company's IPO. The fund has not announced any new private company investments since Q1 of last year while any new position would be at the discretion of the portfolio manager.

Among publicly traded companies, Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) with a 3.5% weighting is the second-largest holding. BSTZ also has a position in Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) at 3% of the fund. It's an overall extensive portfolio with many several high-growth tech names like Zscaler, Inc. (ZS), Block, Inc. (SQ), Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (LSPD), Twilio Inc. (TWLO), CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (CRWD), Coupa Software (COUP), and Roku, Inc. (ROKU) as a few examples. Overall, BSTZ has a good diversification within tech, limiting company-specific risks.

Finally, we note that the current distribution of the fund includes a monthly payout of $0.193 per share, yielding 7.3% on a forward basis. This amount was increased by 12.3% from $0.171 per share in October. In 2021, the entire distribution was made from realized long-term capital gains although the company has previously made distributions structured as a return of capital (ROC). In November, BlackRock announced several funds including BTZS authorized a share repurchasing program through 2022 representing up to 5% of outstanding shares.

BSTZ Performance

2020 was a big year for the fund with a total return of 95%, surging from the initial pandemic crash, and outperforming tech amid broader trends in the financial market. Despite wider swings of volatility in 2021, the fund maintained momentum, returning 16% at the market price or 8% as a total return to the NAV last year. Since its inception, BSTZ has returned a cumulative 85%, which lags the NASDAQ-100 (QQQ), as a reference point which is up 100% over the period. From the chart below, we can see that BSTZ was leading for much of 2021 before a more recent selloff.

Indeed, the fund's weakness has been apparent just over the last few months considering BSTZ is now down about 25% from a high in early November. This follows what has been the increasing levels of volatility into rising interest rates particularly among the segments the fund has a concentration in, mainly software application and high growth tech.

Oftentimes with CEFs, a large spread can arise with a widening discount to NAV which explains some of the share price weakness. The current discount to NAV at 4% is only marginally off a parity level reached just weeks ago and still above historical discounts for the fund at more than -8%. The challenge as it relates to BSTZ is its alternative strategy that includes private companies that simply don't have a liquid secondary market to accurately value the positions. In other words, the "NAV" for this fund is based on partially stale pricing inputs considering the portion of the portfolio that is not marked-to-market daily.

The result is that the pricing of the investments on the fund's balance sheet may not reflect the reality of their true market value. In this case, BSTZ investors are left in the dark regarding the actual performance of some underlying holdings. While a private company in the portfolio like analytics provider "DataBricks" doesn't have a liquid market signal on pricing, it's safe to assume the company's value has declined alongside the industry.

By this measure, the selloff in BSTZ from high follows with the performance of some other high-growth tech funds like the ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) down by nearly 40% from its high over the past 6-months or even the Renaissance IPO ETF (IPO) which share some overlapping holdings.

From the chart above, we also include the recent drawdown of other tech-focused CEFs. BSTZ's companion fund in the BlackRock Science and Technology Fund (BST), which follows a more traditional strategy of only investing in public equities along with the covered calls component, has declined by 14.5% from its high. There is also the Columbia Seligman Premium Tech Growth (STK) down 9%, and the Virtus AllianzGI Artificial Intelligence & Tech Opportunities Fund (AIO) down 8%.

To be clear, each of these funds follows different strategies and is not directly comparable. The point here is to say that BSTZ is higher-risk within this CEF group because its private company holdings add a layer of uncertainty.

BSTZ Price Forecast

If we could be sure that the tech selloff was over and innovative high-growth segments were set to embark on a new wave of positive momentum, a case could be made that BSTZ was well-positioned to lead higher. We are taking a more cautious approach with a view that the private company holdings should remain under pressure going forward as one of the more speculative segments of the market.

Anecdotally, the valuations of the private companies are based on either announced funding rounds or through sometimes infrequent private company equity sales. It's not a stretch to assume that in the current environment, deals going forward are going to be made at lower valuations against higher discount rates. If 2021 was a record year for IPOs, 2022 is already set up to be a whimper with interest rates surging and broader macro concerns. The potential for a deteriorating economic growth environment could add to long-term growth concerns and force a reassessment of the tech companies' earnings potential.

Final Thoughts

BSTZ is an interesting fund that combines the allure of a high-yield income strategy with high-growth technology stocks and pre-IPO private companies. The recent selloff and volatility are a reminder that this segment remains high risk and remains exposed to broader macro trends.

The call we are making is to expect the volatility to continue with BSTZ facing pressures from the portion of its portfolio in illiquid investments. The current discount to NAV at 4% looks rich in our opinion, opening the door for a bearish widening and further downside in the stock price. While the 7.3% dividend yield is compelling, several other CEFs can offer similar yields with a more vanilla strategy. We would be tactical buyers of BSTZ on any downside below $25 per share which would imply a yield at the market price above 9.0% which in our view can represent a more attractive reward to risk setup.