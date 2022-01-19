Thomas-Soellner/iStock via Getty Images

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF) is on a rollercoaster ride. The company that used to be known as Cree soared higher not long after it formally adopted its new name, only to reverse course in the following weeks. While some might interpret the recent price action as an opportunity to get in on WOLF at a lower price, others might want to think twice before doing so. Why will be covered next.

Volatility has spiked at WOLF

Not many stocks have been as volatile as WOLF recently. WOLF struggled for much of 2021, but a late surge helped the stock end the year up 6% after being down 14% as mentioned in another article. The release of better-than-expected quarterly numbers and upbeat earnings call comments infused the stock with new energy, causing the stock to jump by a whopping 33% in one day.

The stock continued to rally in the next three weeks. The stock was up 34% at one point, but the 2021 Investor Day heralded the end of the rally. The stock reversed course, going on a decline the stock has yet to really recover from. The stock is down 3% YTD and 24% off the recent high. The chart below shows how WOLF has made lots of big moves in either direction.

Source: Finviz.com

It's worth mentioning that the stock was unable to penetrate the 200-day moving average, which suggests the stock has found some level of support at around $100. On the other hand, the recent downtrend remains in place. The stock is still 10% below the 50-day moving average. The stock is somewhat in no man's land, having room to move in either direction without making much of a difference.

What got WOLF soaring high

As mentioned previously, the stock was struggling for much of 2021 until the release of the latest quarterly report sent it soaring high. Obviously, the report was well received by the market and with good reason since WOLF had a lot of positive news to share. For starters, WOLF surprised, beating estimates for the top and the bottom line. Q1 FY2022 revenue increased by 35.6% YoY to $156.6M.

Keep in mind that Q1 FY2021 preceded the sale of the LED unit. Q1 FY2021 revenue was actually $216.6M. If $101.1M in revenue from the divested LED unit is excluded, then revenue from continuing operations is $115.5M. WOLF finished with a GAAP loss of $70.1M or $0.60 per share and a non-GAAP loss of $23.8M or $0.21 per share, both from continuing operations. The table below shows the numbers for Q1 FY2022.

However, it's worth mentioning that while the numbers showed big improvements, WOLF got some help in doing so. As elaborated on in the latest Form 10-Q, WOLF adjusted the expected useful lives of certain assets, reducing depreciation expense by $8.4M. As a consequence, Q1 FY2022 gross profit increased by $0.5M and loss per share was reduced by $0.01 per share.

(GAAP) Q1 FY2022 Q4 FY2021 Q1 FY2021 QoQ YoY Revenue from continuing operations $156.6M $145.8M $115.5M 7.41% 35.58% Gross margin 32% 30% 31% 200bps 100bps Operating margin (42%) (91%) (54%) - Operating income (loss) ($65.7M) ($132.7M) ($62.2M) - - Net income (loss) from continuing operations ($70.1M) ($145.2M) ($75.3M) - - Net income (loss) ($70.1M) ($147.6M) ($184.4M) - - EPS from continuing operations ($0.60) ($1.26) ($0.69) - - EPS ($0.60) ($1.28) ($1.68) - - (Non-GAAP) Revenue from continuing operations $156.6M $145.8M $115.5M 7.41% 35.58% Gross margin 34% 32% 35% 200bps (100bps) Operating margin (21%) (24%) (29%) - - Operating income (loss) ($33.4M) ($35.4M) ($33.0M) - - Net income (loss) from continuing operations ($23.8M) ($26.9M) ($26.5M) - - EPS from continuing operations ($0.21) ($0.23) ($0.24) - -

Source: WOLF Form 8-K

Guidance calls for Q2 FY2022 revenue of $165-175M, an increase of 33.9% YoY at the midpoint. The forecast sees a GAAP loss of $0.59-0.63 per share and a non-GAAP loss of $0.16-0.20 per share. Note that if WOLF had not made the changes to useful lives, Q2's losses would be $0.02 higher.

(GAAP) Q2 FY2022 (guidance) Q2 FY2021 YoY (midpoint) Revenue $165-175M $127M 33.86% Net income (loss) ($69-73M) ($54.3M) - EPS ($0.59-0.63) ($0.49) - (Non-GAAP) Revenue $165-175M $216.6M 33.86% Net income (loss) ($19-23M) ($26.6M) - EPS ($0.16-0.20) ($0.24) -

The top line grew and losses went down, but it was the earnings call that infused new enthusiasm for the stock, catapulting it higher. WOLF is experiencing a steeper demand curve for silicon carbide or SiC, more than expected. More importantly, WOLF revealed the new 8-inch fab will result in major improvements to the bottom line once its goes into production in the second half of 2022. From the Q1 earnings call:

"Wafer processing costs and Mohawk Valley are expected to be more than 50% lower than Durham, not fully including the benefit from the diameter change from 150 millimeter for 200 millimeter. In addition, we expect cycle times in Mohawk Valley to be more than 50% better than in Durham, and yields in Mohawk Valley to be 20 to 30 points higher than where we are in Durham today."

A transcript of the Q1 FY2022 earnings call can be found here.

Why the stock declined after the 2021 Investor Day

The market loved the updates in the Q1 report, but the opposite proved to be the case after WOLF updated its outlook from FY2024 to FY2026 at the 2021 Investor Day. According to WOLF's presentation, revenue is to grow at a CAGR of 30%+ in FY2021-2026, going from $526M in FY2021 to $1,500M in FY2024 and $2,100M in FY2026. In comparison, revenue grew at a CAGR of 24% in FY2017-2021, going from $221M to $526M.

WOLF also sees rapid improvements in terms of earnings. Non-GAAP gross margin, for instance, is expected to rise from the mid-30%s in FY2021 to at least 50% by FY2024. CAPEX spending will still be $475M in FY2022, but should decline in the coming years. Importantly, WOLF revealed yields for 8-inch wafers has reached the high nineties.

The serviceable market opportunity or SAM for devices is expected to grow from $4.3B in FY2022 to $8.9B in FY2026. Growth is expected to be led by the automotive market with adoption of electrical vehicles or EVs expected to reach 15% in FY2021-2026. The SAM for materials is expected to grow from $700M in FY2022 to $1,700M in FY2026. Design-ins have reached $4.5B as of Q1 FY2022.

On the other hand, WOLF believes it won't be until FY2024 before it's free cash flow positive, once the Mohawk Valley fab is fully ramped up and it receives the reimbursement of incentives from New York State. Even so, non-GAAP free cash flow is expected to be 15% in FY2024, rising to 20% in FY2026. Non-GAAP EBIT is expected to be 25% in FY2024 and 25-30% in FY2026.

While the presentation had lots of good news to share, it wasn't as good as some seemed to have hoped for judging by the selloff that followed Investor Day. WOLF is in the red at the end of the day and it will be years before it will get out of it. Not everyone has the patience to wait that long, especially not at current valuations.

Why some may be wary of betting on WOLF at this time

The table below shows the multiples WOLF trades at. WOLF is in the red everywhere, even when using the less demanding EBITDA, which means most metrics like EV/EBITDA are not available. In terms of, for instance, price to sales, WOLF is valued at 22 times sales with a market cap of $12.2B, much higher than the sector median of 4. Even if WOLF hits all its targets in the latest outlook, the stock is still at 54 times FY2024 cash flows with a market cap of $12.2B. Keep in mind that these multiples are for a stock that is 24% off its highs. Imagine how high multiples were before the recent decline in the stock.

It's true that WOLF is essentially an EV play and lofty valuations are not unusual in the EV space. Still, some might find current multiples to be more than they can swallow. You also have these latest projections that it will be years before losses are no more and that is assuming the current expansion proceeds without a hitch in the coming years, which is not a given. Take these factors together and you begin to see why people may have had a change of heart, causing the stock to decline.

WOLF Market cap $12.22B Enterprise value $12.23B Revenue ("ttm") $566.7M Gross profit $178.5M EBITDA ($86.4M) Trailing P/E N/A Forward P/E N/A PEG ratio N/A P/S 21.72 P/B 6.16 P/FCF N/A EV/sales 21.58 EV/EBITDA N/A

Source: Seeking Alpha

There's another factor that may be swaying perceptions towards WOLF. WOLF has decided to bet the house on SiC and it's widely seen as leading the race towards combining SiC with EVs. However, WOLF is not alone as others have the same goal in mind. The competition is gearing up for a slice of the pie as mentioned in a previous article.

WOLF is confident that it has what it takes to fend off the competition, but its SiC venture could suffer the same fate as its LED unit, whose problems had everything to do with stiff competition. If competition proves to be tougher than WOLF anticipates, its latest projections may prove to be too optimistic, even though they were already considered a disappointment by the market.

Investor takeaways

WOLF covered a lot of ground in the last ten weeks or so. The stock soared higher initially, only to give much of it back. The market cheered the Q1 numbers, which suggested that things are going better than expected, only to be disappointed by the latest outlook at the 2021 Investor Day, which suggests that it may be a while before all the progress reported translates into a bottom line that is not either in the red or close to falling into it.

I am neutral on WOLF. WOLF is in a much better position that the headline numbers would lead you to believe. Most of the losses are due to moving towards SiC and the heavy spending needed to get there. This transition seems to be going smoothly and the outlook suggests WOLF will be a much bigger and more profitable company years from now.

However, while most would agree that WOLF has lots of potential, the same cannot be said of its valuations. While some may be willing to pay a big premium for WOLF, others would argue WOLF is way too expensive at current multiples. In addition, high valuations could become a pressing problem in 2022 if the stock market falters due to tighter policy by the Fed and a slower economy. Some would stay away from WOLF for these reasons alone.

There's also reason to question whether WOLF is destined to become as big a player in the SiC market as assumed. While WOLF is currently in the lead, it's not impossible for others to surpass it. Bottom line, WOLF demands a high price to join the ride, but whether the ticket will ultimately be worth it is still up in the air.