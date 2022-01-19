Vasil Dimitrov/E+ via Getty Images

I wrote about Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) back in August. I love investing in utilities, and geographical exposure shouldn't be too much of a hindrance, as long as we discount eventual risks properly in terms of price targets.

Given an outperformance - even though it's a small one - I believe my initial target was on point at last until today.

Let's revisit the business and see what we have here.

Revisiting Portland General Electric

As I wrote in my last article.

To me, it's crucial that my portfolio have an appealing balance of yield and growth, and utilities fall firmly in the "yield" category - from large E.ON (OTCPK:EONGY), Finnish Fortum (OTCPK:FOJCF), to American companies like Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) and Pinnacle West (NYSE:PNW). My average YoC for my portfolio's utility portion is over 7.1%.

In this article, we check back up on that thesis and see what we can expect from the company going forward.

As I mentioned in my initial article, PGE is a play on Portland utilities, specifically 3,300+ MW of generation and infrastructure in the following areas, consisting of hydro, coal, gas, and wind power with associated service territories.

The company aims, like most utilities, to become Oregon's "green" player through a reduction in greenhouse emissions up to 100% by 2040. Its upsides include 900,000 retail customers with a 2 million resident service area as well as its vertical integration.

Recent results are okay. EPS was more or less in line, the company has managed the hot summer times with challenging power market, and has reaffirmed its 2021E load growth of around 3% on the high end, indicating a sustained residential demand. Guidance EPS is also confirmed at this point. We can easily see just how EPS currently flows, and what's impacting the company.

Portland General Electric EPS Portland General Electric

As with most utility companies, most of the company's earnings and cash flow are dependent on general rate cases - and the company has provided some updates here, including a 9.5 RoE, 50/50 capital structure, and a substantially lower cost of debt at 4.125% for 2022. The RoR will be lower by about 50 bps, coming down to about 6.8%.

CapEx remains relatively forecastable, averaging around $580/year on average until 2025 including 2022, and the company remains very confident on its overall 2021-2025 forecastability, averaging EPS growth of 4-6% from the 2019 period, and a guidance of $2.85 on the high end for the coming year.

In terms of utilities and their forecastability, this is pretty good as far as things go. But it certainly doesn't take away from some of the company-specific risks that exist here. I touched on some of the heat issues we saw during the last quarter, and I will once again state that the company is unprepared, in terms of assets, for high-load periods such as summers, when people and industries are using more power than during normal periods. This forces POR to access power at a higher price, and I was equally clear that the west coast, including Oregon and California, is at the forefront of these climate changes.

The lack of flexibility the company has in its assets, coupled with its plans to dial down Co2, gives me a picture of a utility that continues to be in a position of higher risk in terms of flexibility during times of higher generations.

My previous stance still stands.

Is it cheaper/more profitable to buy expensive electricity during times of high load to cover shortfalls of non-flexible generation assets, such as hydro/wind/solar, than it is to keep legacy assets such as coal/natgas in working order to be able to fire them up when the grid needs the power?

There comes a point in the calculation where the company financials and results will no longer come out on top. The point here is hard to find, given its dependence on various factors, but the lack of flexibility that's already been established, as has the company's need to source electricity from elsewhere.

I believe that with the company's current plans, there comes a substantial forward risk from exactly the lack of this generation/asset flexibility that needs to be properly discounted for. I believe that during the worst years, these increased prices for shortcomings, could represent most of the earnings growth the company means to generate, sacrificed to keep its ESG/green targets intact.

So while positives have sort of been confirmed - it does nothing to change the overall risk profile of the company here - and the company itself confirmed this in their latest earnings call.

Hot summer weather and power market volatility had a significant impact on our region and on our results this quarter. (Source: Portland General Electric Earnings Call, 3Q21)

That's guiding for my valuation.

The valuation - updated

I mentioned in my last article that the 2020 EPS loss really impacted things, and while we're seeing a 2021E EPS of around 60% higher than 2020, it's less growth from 2019. Beyond 2021, the market is counting on electricity prices and net effects to pressure company EPS, with FactSet currently forecasting a 2-3% EPS growth as opposed to the 5-6% the company is guiding for.

The company still guides for removing a significant of its 2021 generating capacity from the portfolio (Coal), while adding around 1,000 MW of renewables into its portfolio. I want to add that this is below the company's own estimates of what will be needed to meet 2030 targets.

There's also substantial CapEx to be required here - not only for new assets, but for upgrading legacy assets and old grids as well as services, in what the company calls "making it easier for customers to participate in demand response". The company puts an extremely high reliance on its future asset flexibility in the hands of its customers.

We estimate that as much as 25% of flexibility needed to meet our decarbonized future would come from customers and distributed energy resources, such as solar panels, batteries, electric vehicles. During the 2021 summer heat up, we worked with customers to save 62 megawatts of power equivalent to powering 25,000 homes. We're working to significantly grow this program to 500 megawatts by the end of 2023. (Source: Portland General Electric Earnings Call, 3Q21)

It's not hard to see why I'm not a big fan of this.

What I'm saying is that I'm heavily discounting the business based on these flexibility risks coupled with insufficient asset expansion as well as its necessary CapEx to fund some of this flexibility.

Current valuation calls for POR to trade around 19.2X P/E. Based on a 2022E and forward EPS growth of less than 2% and less than 4% in 2023E, I'm unwilling to go any higher than my old target of $52/share for the company here.

In fact, in the light of recent obvious volatility, I'm lowering it.

I now consider the company buyable only below $50/share, representing an average weighted 18X P/E, to reflect the appeal of its geography, but also discount the risk in its portfolio and asset base as well as plans.

You could potentially make around 8-9% on a conservative basis - assuming around half of the company's EPS growth and a ~19X P/E is the valid way to go here - but given what I've said, I consider this to be a positive case.

Instead, I see about a 4-5% upside based on a more conservative, sub-19X forward P/E - and it can be argued that even this one is pretty bullish given what might be coming the company's way within a few years in terms of earnings volatility.

The bottom line is, I like utilities that have their generation figured out. I'd rather have a utility that I can properly evaluate based on increased carbon taxes and construct sensitivity tables based on potential carbon tax increases and the impacts on potential provisions, rather than a utility that says, "We'll see what electricity prices are when crap hits the fan and when our lack of flexibility comes back to bite us".

Based on this, I'm calling this one a "HOLD" at $53, with a price target of $50/share- at most. To be fair, some analysts would consider this too conservative a target. 10 S&P Global analysts come to an average of $52.8, closer to my original target, with a high of $56 and a low of $46. However, very few of them have the company as a "BUY" here - in fact, 80% of them currently view POR as either a "HOLD" or an "Underperform".

Based on these trends, I view this company as a very solid "HOLD" here.

I won't sell what little stock I have in the company - but I won't add more either.

Thesis

My thesis for Portland General Electric is simple.

At a low price of below $50/share, this becomes an interesting utility play in a potentially strong state. However, the lack of asset flexibility and company-stated plans for its future do not encourage me to invest further here.

It's my view that the company's plans lack proper context and forecastability, allowing us to easily account for potential provisions for extra costs or income effects, influencing margins and income.

Because of this and despite good fundamentals, heavy discounting is needed. Energy trading losses during 3Q21 alone accounted for $1.09 per share, as well as $0.39 per share of what the company considers "unfavorable power cost" due to higher temperatures. Does anyone think temperatures are going to drop, turning this trend around? I don't.

All of this means a "HOLD" with a PT of $50/share.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

This process has allowed me to triple my net worth in less than 7 years - and that is all I intend to continue doing (even if I don't expect the same rates of return for the next few years).

If you're interested in significantly higher returns, then I'm probably not for you. If you're interested in 10% yields, I'm not for you either.

If you however want to grow your money conservatively, safely, and harvest well-covered dividends while doing so, and your timeframe is 5-30 years, then I might be for you.

Portland General Electric Company is currently a "HOLD".

Thank you for reading.