Roman Barkov/iStock via Getty Images

MariMed announced an agreement to acquire an Illinois craft production license which will enable the company to become vertically integrated in the state. The company has four dispensaries in Illinois and contributions from the state have been a key source of growth for the company over the past year albeit at a lower margin than the rest of the business given the lack of vertical integration. The license acquisition will enable higher margins to be achieved moving forward.

While the anticipated timing to close the transaction and to commence operations and a planned investment to build-out the facility were not disclosed we expect some initial contributions to come this year likely at first with a production business (permitting MariMed to bring its Betty’s line of branded products into the market).

Longer term, we believe MariMed can be a wholesaler of both branded products and flower in Illinois. Our 2022 estimates are unchanged for now as we await further color on the transaction and anticipated contributions however we do introduce 2023 forecasts for existing assets. Illinois vertical integration, along with the company’s recently announced Maryland expansion, will be incremental to our forecasts. Growth drivers within our forecasts are additional dispensaries in Illinois and Massachusetts and further penetration of each of the company’s markets.

MariMed has historically been a more conservative operator however this changed last year in connection with a cleaned-up balance sheet and management’s initiative to take ownership of previously managed operations. The governor appears off on growth drivers and we continue to expect the company to expand in both existing and additional states in the near term.

Tuesday’s news follows an announced agreement earlier this month for Marimed to acquire its managed operations in Maryland which will increase contributions on both the top and bottom lines moving forward and particularly as the state opens for rec in the coming years.Despite stock outperformance in 2021, we continue to view MariMed as an underappreciated operator in US cannabis which overtime will generate enhanced investor awareness and outperforming stock returns on execution. Our rating remains Buy and our price target $1.20.

Investment Highlights:

Marimed acquiring IL cultivation and production license.

Will permit higher margins to be achieved in the state. Lack of IL vertical integration was a drag on corporate margins in 2021.

Expect initial production contribution in IL as likely this year.

Acquisition follows MD expansion announced earlier this month. Expect further expansion to come in the near term in both existing states and new markets.

Continue to view MariMed as an underappreciated operator despite leading execution (and profitability) and the opportunity for transformative growth.

Original Post

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more microcap stocks. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.