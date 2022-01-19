RichVintage/E+ via Getty Images

Overview

Not too long ago, we covered the PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:PTY). If you missed it, we would suggest reading before continuing here. We will gloss over some important details of the fund in our article today, rather focusing on recent events. We want to take an opportunity to see what has happened since our last article and reassess our position. We will cover how our thesis played out and see if the fund offers value today.

For readers who are unfamiliar with PTY, the fund is an established CEF that has performed well over nearly all time frames. The fund is managed by PIMCO, a premier manager of mutual funds, ETFs, CEFs, managed accounts, and the list goes on. The company has produced reliable, strong returns through capable management. As a testament to their results, 91% of PIMCO assets have outperformed their respective benchmark, net of management fees.

PTY is a flagship closed end fund for PIMCO. Established in 2002, the fund is nearing twenty years of distributions, which have remained relatively steady over time. It is worth reiterating that the fund recently cut its distribution, which will be the focal point of our discussion today. As of today, the fund has approximately $1.8 billion under management.

The fund is powered by a diversified portfolio of debt investments covering government securities, mortgages, high yield loans, and investment grade credit.

The fund's performance has also stemmed from fluctuations in valuation which increase volatility. For example, in 2021, enthusiastic investors bought the fund to all time high share prices at one point crossing a 50% premium to net asset value. We noted in our last article, the risk factors associated with purchasing funds at such exorbitant premium. In fact, the article was called "A Best-In-Class CEF With A Luxury Valuation".

Data by YCharts

Some important aspects to note include the meaningful contribution that valuation makes to total return at certain points. Furthermore, the underlying NAV performance has been impressive in its own right outperforming several important benchmarks over long periods. Let's revisit how PTY has performed over the past several months and reevaluate our position.

Recap

At the time of our article, PTY was trading at $18.15 per share having dipped from a 9.3% cut to its dividend. The cut rattled confidence and caused share prices to drop by ~$4, dramatically compressing the premium of the fund. Stabilizing at around 27.5%, we believed that the valuation was still too rich to be attractive. Even after the premium was nearly cut in half from mid-2020, the 27.5% premium to book value was nearly market leading.

In contrast, we also noted that there are benefits associated with distribution cuts. Closed end funds with a managed distribution policy make their distribution directly from NAV. When the distribution is cut, the performance of the underlying investments remains the same. Rather, the amount of money being taken from the pool shrinks, leaving more inside of the fund at the end of each month. This bodes well for PTY given management acknowledged that the fixed income outlook is gloomy. Evidently, management is more concerned about the health of PTY than the satisfaction of Mr. Market.

Data by YCharts

Despite decent performance in net asset value, PTY shares continue to fall as once enthusiastic shareholders become frustrated. With portfolio value remaining strong, the waning enthusiasm has been a pain point for current shareholders who are holding steady. As share prices continue to fall, so does PTY's premium. For investors analyzing PTY from yield perspective, this creates an interesting opportunity.

Yield Analysis

As a leveraged closed end fund, PTY carries a generous yield which powers the fund's return. At current share prices, PTY has a yield of nearly 8.82%, dramatically outperforming most fixed income investments including corporate credit, high yield debt, and leveraged loans.

Data by YCharts

Recent compression in share price has caused significant appreciation in the fund's dividend yield. Around the beginning of September, PTY was trading with a dividend yield of 7%-8%. Also, before the cut, PTY carried a premium to NAV of nearly 50%. This meant while the fund's NAV yield was over 10%, shareholders collected around 7%. This is problematic if you believe that the market efficiently prices risk.

Data by YCharts

As it stands today, PTY has the best yield of the past twelve months, matching late November of 2020. Remember, this also accounts for the dividend cut which was announced in September of last year. This difference presents an opportunity once you consider the cut's benefit to future performance. The portfolio is still performing, but less is being distributed each month. The fund has a more generous yield, while also having increased the moat to the dividend. Going further, it has also made the fund's valuation much more appealing. Many PIMCO funds trade with long term premiums to NAV. In reality, the firm is so strong at managing risk and performance that it truly becomes a situation of the sum being greater than the whole of its parts. Today, the fund trades at a 15% premium to NAV.

Data by YCharts

Conclusion

As it stands today, PTY is a more attractive opportunity than in October. If the Newport Beach based asset manager continues to deliver market beating returns through complex vehicles like PTY, then the fund may be a strong opportunity to consider. However, that "if" is a question likely worthy of its own article. With a significant normalization in valuation occurring over the past six months, there is even an argument to be made that patient investors will benefit from expansion in the premium. If you believe history repeats itself, that along leaves 38% upside if you believe it will one day reach 50%.

If the premium to NAV reaches single digits, that will get us excited about PTY. A modest premium is manageable, especially when contemplating the return that PTY has offered at NAV. Even still, at its current valuation, PTY could offer a stronger return going forward than looking back over the past twelve months. While systemic risks such as rising rates still pose headwinds, PTY continues to be punished at an impressive rate. Keep the fund on a watch list, especially as investors continue to flee. The fund's long term performance speaks for itself and the attractive level cash flow remains one of the best.