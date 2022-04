China Policy - Divergent

Igor Kutyaev/iStock via Getty Images

China's real estate developers' rout deepens, authorities signal more policy support. Can other EM stay "immune"?

China Real Estate Rout - Another Leg

China's Q4 GDP growth was significantly better than expected, but the release coincided with another wave of negative headlines about China's real estate sector - this time involving higher-rates names like Country Garden. The real estate sector accounts for nearly 20% of China's GDP (including construction), and it also affects sentiment and consumption (via real estate prices and mortgages). One manifestation of the latter is relatively weak retail sales - annual growth slowed to a mere 1.7% year-on-year in December and real retail sales stayed well below the multi-year seasonal range. So, a prolonged property downturn remains a major downside risk for growth this year and potentially beyond.

China Divergence from Emerging Markets Tightening

It therefore should not come as a surprise that China's policy direction is diverging from the rest of emerging markets (EM) - getting more dovish while other EMs are either tightening (LATAM, EMEA) or thinking about policy normalization (EM Asia). We are already seeing a lot of activity on the fiscal front - including a sharp increase in government bond issuance. Monetary support is dispensed rather cautiously - a very conservative 10bps cut in the Medium-Term Lending Facility Rate (MLF) is the latest example. The latest remarks from the central bank's deputy governor Liu Guoqiang about opening the "monetary toolbox wider" to "avoid a collapse in credit" signal that the easing drumbeat will continue in the foreseeable future. The chart below shows that China has plenty of room to extend stimulus- the real policy rate is among the highest in the world (despite a noticeable decline in the past year).

EM Growth Outlook

One question that often pops out when we talk about China's real estate developers is whether there will be contagion to other Chinese or EM assets. The latest price action - for example, JPMorgan's CEMBI HY1or IG2regional and country sub-indices - shows no major negative spillovers for EM bonds. However, China's status as an independent global growth driver means that any additional concerns about China's domestic activity are likely to accentuate concerns about the 2022 growth outlook for wider EM, which had already been dented by very aggressive rate hikes, multiple COVID waves, and global supply chain disruptions. Stay tuned!

Charts at a Glance: China Growth - Suffocated by High Real Rates?

2022 forecast is based on Bloomberg LP consensus VanEck Research; Bloomberg LP

