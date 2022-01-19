PIMCO Taxable CEF Update: PDI Values Up, Better Deals Available

DenisTangneyJr/iStock via Getty Images

(The majority of this article was produced on January 5th. Most of the data outside of the Update section is from that date).

Update:

Since the publishing of this article, the market has seen significantly more volatility and selling pressure, especially in closed-end funds. PIMCO taxable CEF NAVs are down anywhere from 0.7% to 1.4% so far this year - on a total return basis. This suggests some sensitivity to rising interest rates. We would be careful and watch NAVs closely in this pivotal time period.

January 3rd came and went with a whimper as PIMCO decided to leave their distributions for their taxable funds unchanged from last year. That means that the most susceptible funds are likely to rally over the subsequent days and weeks as investors get comfortable owning them again.

Additionally, the tax loss harvesting season is behind us, and while these funds are most suited in a tax-qualified account, it doesn't mean that many investors don't own them in taxable locations. With the two largest overhangs behind us, it is likely we could see a significant increase in valuations across many of these oversold funds.

Our top ideas remain: PIMCO Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (PDO), PIMCO Corporate & Income Opportunity Fund (PTY), PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN) and to a lesser extent now, PIMCO Dynamic Income Fund (NYSE:PDI).

Distributions Unchanged, Coverage Improved

The announcement that the distributions were unchanged came Monday afternoon which helped bolster the share price. This came in addition to the UNII report (see below) which also boosted confidence in the taxable PIMCO names that they may not change the distribution. The most recent report for November (which is why PKO and PCI are still there) show significant coverage improvement and strong 6-month numbers.

The coverage bump is likely the result of the increase in the dollar versus the two key currencies, the pound and euro. During November, the dollar was up significantly against both, rising 3.5%. For the dollar to move that much in a month against major currencies is rare. Remember, these funds have large external holdings in foreign currencies. From a market value weight, international holdings account for about a quarter of the fund.

These holdings are hedged via currency forward contracts to lock in a return ex the currency moves. PIMCO doesn't like to make bets based on currency in these funds. They note that over time the funds will likely see any gains or losses on currency contracts negate each other out.

The chart below shows the dollar against the euro and the pound since November 1st. You can see the dollar peaked around December 10th and has since headed down almost as fast as it rose the month before. Thus, I am guessing that the coverage ratios are likely to fall when we get the December UNII numbers in a couple of weeks (around January 20th).

What does all this mean for me as the investor?

Honestly, nothing. Except for what it does to valuations. Like I noted above, investors are buying up shares of these funds, especially PDI, because they didn't cut AND the coverage figures look very strong. But if the coverage numbers aren't really all that meaningful, there may be a play there when it comes to taking the other side of retail investor mindset.

I would say if investors bid up PDI to a mid-to-high teems premium, it would force me to get out. I do think a cut is still on the table and could come at any time (the September cuts to PTY, PFN, and PIMCO Income Strategy Fund (PFL) came as a big surprise!). And even if a cut doesn't come, if the dollar starts to fall which I believe is a distinct possibility, coverage could fall significantly causing investors to get scared a cut may be coming and start selling.

That is the real risk here. Anticipating what the retail investor will do vis a vis coverage ratios and the like. That will depend on where valuations are. With the recent run in the shares of PDI moving back to an 8% premium, the shares are now close to fairly valued. But it wouldn't surprise me to see this get back to mid-teens which would provide a great exit point.

As we will detail below, looking at NAV yields is a good way to assess which funds are likely over-distributing in the current interest rate environment.

Quick Leverage Update

Leverage for the taxable funds are down in the last month and over the last few months fairly dramatically. This fits with the narrative that PIMCO as a firm has been pushing that valuations are rich across most credit sectors and that future returns are going to be low. Reducing borrowing is not usual for PIMCO when high yield spreads get this low and they recently hit near post-financial crisis tights. In other words, they feel you are not being paid enough to hold the risk of a high yield bond.

PDI reduced leverage about 2.7% in the month and about 1.8% over the last few months. That isn't much relative to some of the other funds. For example PFN and PFL reduced by 15.1% and 14.5%, respectively. That could be the result of them not having to reach for the previous distribution level before they cut on September 1st. But other funds have also reduced by a greater amount.

The chart below shows the amount of borrowing reduction since September. PHK took down their borrowing the most- by nearly a quarter. That is a dramatic amount of reduction akin to deleveraging during a market crash.

Leverage Report Alpha Gen Capital

This was part of my thesis for them cutting the distribution on PDI and perhaps the other highest yielding on NAV funds. The combination of lower leverage and the cuts to the three funds a few months ago suggests to me that a NAV yield in excess of 10% is likely unsustainable. The question then becomes how long can they keep it up?

The funds below are sorted by NAV yield. You can see that PDI is above the rest of the field with a 10.88% yield. Recall that PTY, PFL and PFN cut their distributions and their NAV yields were lower than PDI's current NAV yield.

Yields Alpha Gen Capital

Investing Strategy

So that sums up what is going on. What are the investing implications for you?

Our model suggests that PDI is closer to fair value and the easy money has been made. We would suggest focusing first on PDO and for those with a more iron stomach, PTY.

PDO, for me, is a solid choice here. PFN is still a decent one as well. The chart below shows why we now favor PDO and PFN over PDI. The reason is simple. The price of PDI has zoomed while the other two have lagged. Things change all the time and very rapidly. Therefore we often refer to the Google Sheets for real-time buy/sell/hold ratings.

PDO has lagged compared to PDI likely because of the lower distribution yield. But as we've noted a few times in the past year, the fund is under-distributing. However, if you add back the special distribution to the regular one, the total yield is close to that of PDI and PTY. That doesn't mean it should trade at the same valuation (i.e. the same premium) since investors will always reward a fund that pays a higher consistent distribution more than one that pays a year-end bonus that is not assured. But I do think a 7% premium variance is too high and that 4% is more warranted.

The PDI bump recently is likely investors becoming excited that they didn't cut and the coverage ratios have increased significantly. That may or may not last. But the situation is extremely fluid so day-to-day changes will result in day-to-day changes in which to purchase.

And for those that need equity exposure, check out PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (PGP) here. The shares are now trading at just a 1.3% premium. This one is a leveraged play on some equity indices that are purchased on margin with the collateral placed into the PIMCO bond strategy. They also occasionally write calls on the index to generate additional income. For those thinking about buying the S&P 500 here, you could put a slice of that allocation into PGP and see if you can get some mean reversion. With the shares so cheap, we could see the price return to a 10% premium at which point you could sell and swap back to the traditional S&P 500 fund like SPY or IVV.

I do something similar often with the Nasdaq and QQQs. At times I'll sell my position in the QQQ ETF and rotate it into some big tech CEFs that are trading at a large discount. I did this recently (in December) when BlackRock Innovation & Growth Trust (BIGZ) and NBGX saw their discounts blow out thanks to tax loss harvesting. Rotating to the CEFs and playing the sector from their until the mean reversion works is a nice little alpha generating strategy. You could place an alert in CEF Connect for you to receive an email if/when the discount closes to a certain threshold where you would want to sell and rotate back to QQQ.