Investment Thesis

Novo Nordisk A/S (NASDAQ: NVO) is a pharmaceutical healthcare company that operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. They have established market dominance in diabetes and obesity care, are a market leader in the treatment in haemophilia, and recently acquired RNAi company Dicerna to strengthen their biopharm segment. They present a solid opportunity for an investor seeking a stable, long-term investment opportunity because:

NVO is a market leader in all of their treatment spaces and have proven their ability to grow market share more rapidly than overall market growth.

Steady long-term growth, with a 10 year rate of 7.7% CAGR, and operating margins well above peers have led to a strong, low-debt balance sheet.

Strong pipeline in diabetes and obesity care should enable them to maintain a leadership position as they seek to diversify into new disease areas.

Focused Portfolio with Market Leadership

NVO is highly focused on diabetes care, with 80% of sales coming from the diabetes market and 40% of total sales coming from insulin. The diabetes market is huge and growing. Globally, 463 million people have the disease and this number is expected to grow 51% over the next two decades. The total branded diabetes market is about $46 B. The realized value of treatment is expected to grow by 5% CAGR, with the largest growth within the GLP-1 and obesity-care submarkets. NVO is the dominant player, currently holding 30% global market share and capturing 41% of new growth.

The obesity care market is enormous, with 650 million people suffering from obesity and related side effects, giving a potentially huge $1 T market that is growing at 20% CAGR. Currently, only 2% of people are treated, so there is plenty of room to expand here as well, although market penetration of NVO Saxenda has so far been relatively slow. Newer, more effective treatments such as Wegovy and pipeline products may have greater success.

Sales Distribution Novo Nordisk

NVO is adding to its market-leading position with a strong portfolio of future products. Within the diabetes care market, NVO focuses on insulin, as well as the higher growth segments of GLP-1 and obesity-care. They have Phase 3 trials going for once-weekly insulin (complete 2022) and semaglutide intravenous and oral at varying dose levels for a number of therapeutic opportunities. For obesity care, recently-launched Wegovy shows significantly better weight loss than Saxenda (17-18% vs 6-8%) and has correspondingly seen substantially faster commercial adoption, and pipeline products aim for even more effective weight loss. Outside of diabetes, they are increasing R&D investment in areas associated with diabetes and obesity, such as chronic kidney disease, cardiovascular disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

Product Pipeline Novo Nordisk

High Profitability and Strong Balance Sheet

NVO is a highly profitable company. Revenue has generally trended upward over the past 2 decades, growing at 7.7% CAGR over the past 10 years. Cash from operations is consistently strong and positive, on the order of $2-6 B, and at its current level of $6.92 B (TTM) is its highest yet.

Profitability margins are quite high. The impressive EBITDA margin of 44.9% is higher than major peers who also have significant market share in the diabetes space. Return on Assets and Return on Total Capital are also remarkable high, 22.5% and 49.2%, respectively.

Profitability Metrics Seeking Alpha

Not surprisingly given their profitability and cash generation, NVO has a strong balance sheet. They currently hold $5.51 B in cash. Relative to their peers, NVO carries lower levels of debt. The company is free of long-term debt and has a negative net debt position, indicating the balance sheet holds more cash than debt.

Balance Sheet Seeking Alpha

Continued Market Dominance in Diabetes Space

NVO and Eli Lilly (LLY) are both dominant players within the diabetes treatment space. Relative to LLY, NVO generates lower revenue but is more efficient, leading to a consistently slightly higher EBITDA. NVO operating margin is 41.8% versus LLY operating margin of 26.9%. NVO does have significantly more outstanding shares of stock, but carries much lower levels of debt (as shown above) on the balance sheet. Overall, NVO has a stronger balance sheet with more cash and lower debt.

A noteworthy feature for NVO is their high success rate in taking a treatment from clinical trials to market. Their success rate from any clinical trial is much higher than peer average, and most of their Phase 3 trials receive approval and advance into the marketplace. However, this success rate may drop somewhat in the future, as they focus more R&D efforts on biopharm products and expand into disease areas outside of their traditional diabetes focus.

Conversion of Clinical Trials into Market Products Novo Nordisk

While the valuation of both companies is currently much higher than many other major pharmaceuticals, NVO is probably somewhat cheaper at the moment. Forward PE is lower (30.2x versus 38.0x), price/cash flow is lower (24.1x vs 32.0x) and the near-term growth is slightly higher (9.5% vs 7.9%). Both companies have an impressive pipeline of products. That said, LLY has a particularly strong portfolio of late stage products, and plans to submit tirzepatide (which looks to directly compete in the GLP-1 diabetes and obesity space), and donanumab (which is an anti-amyloid treatment for Alzheimer's Disease) for approval in 2022. LLY's pipeline probably covers a more diverse set of treatments outside of the diabetes market and may therefore present lower long-term risk.

Metric NVO LLY Forward PE 30.24 37.99 PEG 2.54 2.06 Price/Sales 10.54 7.98 Price/Cash Flow 24.09 31.99 Revenue Expectation 2022 9.48% 7.90%

Intrinsic Value

I used DCF model to estimate the intrinsic value. For the estimation, I utilized EBITDA ($9.41 B) as a cash flow proxy and current WACC of 5.8% as the discount rate. For the base case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 10% (Seeking Alpha consensus for revenue growth) for the next 5 years and zero growth afterwards (zero terminal growth). For the bullish and very bullish case, I assumed EBITDA growth of 12% and 15%, respectively, for the next 5 years and zero growth afterwards.

The estimation revealed that the current stock is fairly priced. Analysts expect 10% revenue growth in 2022, while NVO management gives guidance of 6-10% growth over the next several years. Therefore, bullish estimates of much more than 10% growth seem quite optimistic. However, given the dominance of their field, the slight premium compared to the intrinsic value is justifiable.

Price Target Upside Base Case $87.71 -9% Bullish Case $95.02 -1% Very Bullish Case $106.98 12%

The assumptions and data used for the price target estimation are summarized below:

WACC: 5.8%

EBITDA Growth Rate: 10% (Base Case), 12% (Bullish Case), 15% (Very Bullish Case)

Current EBITDA: $9.41 B

Current Stock Price: $95.90 (01/14/2022)

Tax rate: 20%

Risks

NVO's focus on diabetes has brought the company tremendous success, allowing them high operational efficiency and high conversion of clinical studies into marketable treatments. The diabetes market is large and growing. However, to sustain their current rate of growth, NVO will have to expand into new markets where they have less historical dominance. Furthermore, LLY new product launches may be able to capture market share in the GLP-1 and obesity segments, which are lucrative and high-growth diabetes treatment spaces. This may compress margins in the future.

Conclusions

NVO is an outstanding company with high profitability and a strong balance sheet. They have carved a formidable niche for themselves in diabetes care. They are a market leader in insulin (30% market share), obesity care (73% market share), and haemophilia (36% market share). Within the diabetes market, they have increased market share more rapidly than market growth, a testament to the quality of their products and management. NVO is now positioning themselves to enter the market for other diseases related to diabetes (cardiovascular disease, kidney disease, etc.) and biopharm treatments. Entry into new markets may present some short-term risk, but the diversification should strengthen the company over the long term. Overall, the company is a stable long-term investment, and the valuation currently seems in line with the growth expectations.